You need to use the newest LABELLOC= substitute for put the title into the otherwise beyond your data city of one’s graph

Resource contours having labels

For people who may want to include a tag for the reference outlines, you should use the fresh Identity= solution to specify one or more brands. I really like “outside” (the fresh new default) while the then the line cannot restrict this new term. You need to use the latest LABELPOS= choice to identify whether the identity are showed over the top or bottom (getting a straight reference line) or within leftover otherwise right (to have a horizontal source line). The second example contributes labels toward early in the day example.

Resource traces in the computed locations

Either new resource philosophy may be the outcome of a computation. The newest REFLINE values plus the Identity= option will come out of parameters during the an effective SAS study lay. Having several viewpoints, you probably have to plan the values within the “much time setting.”

An example is actually showing detailed statistics such as a mean, median, and you can percentiles. The following call to PROC Form works out around three analytics with the Cholesterol levels varying: the fresh median, the fresh 25th percentile, and also the 75th percentile. The brand new productivity out-of PROC Mode is the one line and you may three articles, so i explore PROC TRANSPOSE to alter the information lay into the much time mode, as follows:

You could append the data for the original analysis set and have fun with PROC SGPLOT to create a histogram in regards outlines that screen brand new calculated percentiles.

Within this example, We utilized the LINEATTRS=GRAPHDATA2 option to assign the idea options that come with the fresh lines. We used the Thickness= suboption so you can override the latest standard density.

Resource traces for 2-D plots of land

You’ll be able to add reference traces to a single or both axes away from a two-dimensional area such as a beneficial spread out area, temperatures map, or contour patch. Next chart shows a hot-air chart of cholesterol and you will systolic blood pressure levels opinions for more than 5,100000 people. The brand new resource lines reveal systematic philosophy having regular, somewhat high, and high levels of one another parameters:

Reference lines to own a distinct axis

It is possible to display resource traces for the a discrete axis, although it is not well-known. That app that i can be contemplate are showing an expected well worth getting a distinct possibilities delivery. Various other software is simply attracting a line one to separates that set of groups out-of other. On adopting the example, I prefer a resource range to indicate a fiscal season. Notice the following:

In case your categorical variable have a format, you ought to identify the newest formatted worthy of.

Automatically, the fresh source range have been in the center of the category. You need to use the newest DISCRETEOFFSET= choice and an admiration from the period [-0.5, 0.5] to go brand new range left otherwise correct regarding cardiovascular system. Self-confident beliefs flow the brand new line off www.datingranking.net/pl/soulsingles-recenzja/ to the right; negative philosophy circulate the brand new line to the left. Regarding the analogy, DISCRETEOFFSET=0.5 actions brand new line involving the resource class and its neighbors off to the right.

The fresh new REFLINE statement helps good SPLITCHAR= alternative that you can use to split a lengthy title around the numerous traces.

Taking love with reference lines

Because you can control new thickness of site contours, they are used for many intentions. Sanjay Matange reveals a couple of creative uses for reference contours to have a discrete axis:

Use site contours to help you highlight a group of attention.

When you can use this new COLORBANDS= choice for the YAXIS report to include alternating bands of colors so you’re able to a graph, the REFLINE report makes you include lines that aren’t strictly changing otherwise one to differ in width.

Bottom line

This informative article shows multiple the way you use the REFLINE report inside PROC SGPLOT to provide information into the graphs. You might display a line to suggest a guide value or a sample statistic. You might monitor brands to own site outlines. You are able to play with reference traces to own good categorical changeable with the a discrete axis. Source outlines try a powerful way to enhance your graphs.

