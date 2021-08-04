Without a doubt more about App tips for online dating sites

Hello everybody else. I became wondering if anyone on here could offer me the right strategies for iOS apps for internet dating. I have tried variations like z sk okay Cupid And an abundance of seaf d, but i’ve had luck that is little these apps and voiceover. Any suggestions for g d, available apps that are dating be greatly valued.

The OKC is used by me app every now

Submitted by Michael Taboada on Tuesday, May 20, 2014

I take advantage of the OKC app every now after which, and it is found by me mostly available. The sole really inaccessible components I’ve discovered will be the locals part (We think because all it programs is pictures of those) and rating individuals.

okay Cupid

Submitted by Dave Nason on May 20, 2014 tuesday

Hi Katie. I take advantage of okay Cupid t . It isn’t perfect, especially the locals area as Michael said, but We find it mostly works pretty much with VoiceOver. In older variations, you mightn’t start the primary menu with VO, but that’s been fixed.

A great amount of seaf d

Submitted by Aidan JK on May 20, 2014 tuesday

A lot of Fish works well as a website on IOS Safari. We have not tried the application however it is a pity if individuals think it is inaccessible, because, evidently, they’ve been now presenting the capability to send messages that are audio the application, which frankly is brilliant if real!

Lots of seaf d

Submitted by Redhead on Tuesday, might 20, 2014

I wish to speak to you dudes in more detail in regards to the accessibility of a g d amount of fish. First of all, that indication up screen is very simple to make use of. Doing out your profile is very simple. Many components of the app that i’ve seen appear to work fine. The flaw that is only found was at communications. Voice over said empty list.

communications

Submitted by Aidan JK on Tuesday, might 20, 2014

In answer to a lot of fish by Redhead

That is interesting, and does which means that you can’t read the Voiceover to your messages?

Dating apps

Submitted by writerbugg on Wednesday, May 21, 2014

I am after this forum and I also’m interested in learning the an abundance of Fish app. I have simply been using the Z sks software and I also can’t figure it out at all.

I have done OKCupid, that I’m staying with in the brief minute since it seems the essential available except that eHarmony. But i am sort of through with compensated internet dating sites. I have handled no times at all because of the paid websites. The OKC application is effective, but as somebody stated, the locals area is awful. If only they would make a move I can get about it, but I’ll take what.

I am interested though. It has nothing in connection with apps, but those utilizing OKC, just how did you do on uploading photos. I am aware this has that thing for which you upload and possess to click where see your face is. We attempted for this myself and I also’m told my photos l ked cropped, but apparently my l k is seen.

Date H kup

Submitted by Vicky on Sunday, June 8, 2014

Just found this thread, therefore thought I would personally react to it. The most VoiceOver friendly online app that is dating have discovered to date is named Date H kup. What is c l about this is that every thing on the website is totally free. It’s mainly available, which can be nice. I just want there was clearly an easy method for individuals to go out of audible communications or tracks.

Re Date H kup

Submitted by Dave Nason on June 8, 2014 sunday

Thanks Vicky. I can not find Date H kup though. Would you have got a website link for this? Although perhaps it is simply perhaps not for sale in my regional App Store.

Connect to DateH kup in App shop

Submitted by Vicky on June 8, 2014 sunday

In respond to Re Date H kup by Dave Nason

Hello Dave, DateH kup is truly one term, we really published it as two within my last post. Sorry about that. Anyhow, this can be a connect to it. By the method, because of this forum thread, we attempted OKC. It really is pretty accessible actually, even though it isn’t as simple of a program as DateH kup, I think. Nevertheless, it’s g d to own another alternative. So many thanks all for that recommendation.

A g d amount of seaf d

Submitted by Vicky on June 9, 2014 monday

Well, i am uncertain why folks are stating that this app just http://datingmentor.org/alt-com-review/ isn’t available. We had not tried to utilize it formerly you had to pay to use it because I thought. But, although you can update to get into specific features, the essential areas of it are free that is fine for me personally. We think it is become quite available. And yes, I am able to access communications. I’m also able to access the record feature. So, i will be quite impressed along with it up to now.

Tinder was available final time I examined

Submitted by Vash Rein on June 9, 2014 monday

About two months ago like I said,tinder was pretty much accessible when I checked it. This application is primarily useful for alternate forms of dating, it that if you can call. But I’d not a problem getting through some of it, getting messages, liking somebody, etc. possibly thats changed, nonetheless it ended up being just about entirely accessible when I examined in April.

Change to OKC

Submitted by Dave Nason on June 10, 2014 tuesday

Hi all. Okay Cupid has simply been updated. Overall it’s still useable as it was prior to, but there are many annoyances that are little. The menu that is main now a grid as opposed to a listing. It is possible to nevertheless discover the products by checking out the display screen, but it’s a little trickier. Therefore flicking might be easier for many. Even worse than this is actually the communications part. Now if you explore by touch, VoiceOver offers you absolutely nothing, simply the ding noise! You could feel the web page by flicking. Annoying yet still useable. The message threads themselves seem fine. Many thanks for the web link Vicky, though it is still maybe not approaching within my software shop, ah well, not to ever worry. Many thanks for the tip re a great amount of Fish, it must be given by me another appearance.

Re DateH kup

Submitted by Jose Lomeli on July 22, 2017 saturday

Does anyone learn how to contact the application developer for this application?

