Without a doubt about First Hawaiian Bank

Current Mortgage Prices

Current Fixed Mortgage Rates for Hawaii Program Rate Points APR P&I Fixed that is 30-yr price% 0.875 3.26 % $4.28 per $1,000 lent for 360 monthly obligations 15-yr Fixed RateВ№ 2.625% 1.625 2.98% $6.72 per $1,000 lent for 180 monthly obligations

Rates of interest updated at the time of 4/13/2020

1 percentage that is annual (APR) and monthly principal and interest re payments are determined according to owner-occupancy, 20% advance payment, the particular rate, associated charges, and associated expenses. The rates and costs quoted are susceptible to alter whenever you want consequently they are according to a purchase deal with a lock period that is 45-day. 30-day and lock that is 60-day can also be found to match your lending requires. Applicable add-ons use. Susceptible to credit approval. Other prices and terms available. Re Payments don’t consist of amounts for taxes and insurance fees, if relevant, and payment that is actual might be greater. Not available through home loan originator organizations. For genuine properties found in the State of Hawaii and Guam just.

Current supply Mortgage Prices for Hawaii

system Rate Points APR P&I ARM that is 1-yr 2.500% 1.125 3.35% $3.95 per $1,000 lent for First 12 monthly premiums 3-yr ARMВІ 2.625% 1.125 3.27% $4.01 per $1,000 lent for First 36 monthly obligations 5-yr ARMВІ 2.750% 1.125 3.23% $4.08 per $1,000 lent for First 60 monthly obligations 7-yr supplyВІ 3.000% 1.125 3.32% $4.21 per $1,000 lent for First 84 monthly obligations 10-yr supplyВІ 3.125% 1.125 3.33% $4.28 per $1,000 lent for First 120 payment

Interest levels updated at the time of 4/13/2020

Current Fixed Mortgage Rates for Guam Program speed Points APR P & we 30-yr RateВ№ that is fixed 3.125 0.875 3.26percent $4.28 per $1,000 lent for 360 Monthly payments Fixed that is 15-yr price% 1.625 2.98percent $6.72 per $1,000 borrowed for 180 monthly obligations

Interest levels updated as of 4/13/2020

Current ARM Mortgage Prices for Guam

System Speed Points APR P&I 1-yr supplyВІ 2.500% 1.125 3.35per cent $3.95 per $1,000 lent for First 12 Monthly payments ARM that is 3-yr 2.625% 1.125 3.27percent $4.01 per $1,000 lent for First 36 Monthly repayments 5-yr ARMВІ 2.750% 1.125 3.23percent $4.08 per $1,000 lent for First 60 Monthly payments ARM that is 7-yr 3.000% 1.125 3.32percent $4.21 per $1,000 lent for First 84 Monthly repayments 10-yr supplyВІ 3.125% 1.125 3.33percent $4.28 per $1,000 lent for First 120 payment per month

Rates of interest updated at the time of 4/13/2020

Present Fixed Mortgage Rates for Saipan Program Rate Points APR P&I 30-yr Fixed RateВ№ 4.750% 1.000 4.92% $5.21 per $1,000 lent for 360 monthly premiums 15-yr Fixed RateВ№ 4.250% 1.000 4.54% $7.52 per $1,000 lent for 180 monthly premiums

Interest rates updated at the time of 4/13/2020

1 Annual Percentage Rate (APR) and month-to-month principal and interest re re payments are determined according to owner-occupancy, 30% advance payment, the respective rate, relevant fees, and associated expenses. The prices and charges quoted are susceptible to alter whenever you want as they are considering a purchase deal with a lock period that is 45-day. 30-day and lock that is 60-day can also be found to suit your lending requires. Applicable add-ons use. Susceptible to credit approval. Other rates and terms available. re re Payments usually do not consist of quantities for fees and insurance costs, if applicable, and payment that is actual might be greater. Unavailable through home loan originator organizations. The real deal properties based in Saipan just.

