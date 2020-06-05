Visitor VISA for expecting wife before you apply for PR, Please ADVISE!

I have already been reading a little for this forum and discovered it really helpful and informative and i would really like to thank everyone else that is causing it!

I’d like to ask from anybody with this forum that would have understanding or experiences in visitor visa and PR applications any advice of help regarding my situation, it could be quite definitely valued.

I will be A canadian resident and i’ve married an Indonesian resident 8 months ago. We’ve been ever since then staying in the more Jakarta area. My partner resigned from her work just little while before our wedding as our house plan would be to work with having young ones. My partner is in her own week that is 27th of. Due to the fact situation for work is scarce right right here and I also have always been perhaps not legitimately in a position to have an official task in here and since I have have nearly finished my cost savings, we made a decision to relocate to Canada therefore I can work to give as well as for her to provide delivery there and start to become beneath the proper care of my mom in final days of pregnncy (the physician issued a page saying it is safe on her behalf to travel). Therefore we have been completely refused for a visitor visa in the after grounds:

• we am unhappy that you’ll keep Canada at the conclusion of your stay as a short-term resident, as stipulated in paragraph 179(b) regarding the IRPR, according to your travel history.

That you will leave Canada at the end of your stay as a temporary resident, as stipulated in paragraph 179(b) of the IRPR, based on the purpose of your visit• I am not satisfied.

That you will leave Canada at the end of your stay as a temporary resident, as stipulated in paragraph 179(b) of the IRPR, based on your personal assets and financial status• I am not satisfied.

Inside our application we did not mentioned her maternity yet

We talked about that the travel may be the opportunity for my partner to meet up my loved ones face-to-face and spend some grouped household time. My partner does not have strong mail order bride website family members ties in Indonesia aside from few family unit members and few buddy and a motorbike registered on the title. In terms of past travel she just had two quick worldwide travel (KSA and Malaysia, average of just one week travel each). Due to the fact wages are pretty lower in Indonesia compare to Canada she does not have any significant quantity of cost savings and mine are pretty low too. We’re able to obtain a finalized declaration from my mom and her dad attesting that they might financially support her if required in addition of myself supplying.

Needless to say our company is likely to make an application for an outland PR if I have to go back to Canada to work to provide for the family as it seems to be advised on the forum (right for appeal and faster processing), but I would like to try again to apply for a visitor visa as my wife won’t have someone to properly assist and take care of her during her last week of pregnancy in Indonesia.

Take note which our quickly become youngster will undoubtedly be A canadian resident despite being created in Jakarta, Indonesia, so having a baby in Canada isn’t the main goal that is having the ability to care for my partner during the staying of her maternity and also have them around at the very least for some time and having the ability to look for sustenance as right here it reasonably impossible in Indonesia in my situation.

And so I want to understand can you really reapply for the visitor visa mentioning clearly as describded above our situation (no money being forced to get back to work, spouse pregnant, very little help for maternity right here, also to be aided by the household) and she does not have the intention to overstay even as we are intending to submit an application for the PR plus don’t desire jeopardize it by overstaying (overstaying will not gain my spouse in such a thing as her spouse is canadian and very quickly become created son or daughter would be too therefore no reasons at all to accomplish this)?

Just exactly What is the way that is best to reapply for visitor visa inside our situation? From your own experiences can there be any opportunities for this become accepted?

Please kindly advise!

Many thanks ahead of time for the consideration

Ps: sorry for the lengh regarding the post and many thanks when planning on taking time for you to read it

About Michelle Catherine Michelle is co-founder, editor and #1 fan of Woolf Woolf. She lives 50% of her life in the real world, and the other 50% on twitter. Michelle is into recreational feminist problematising, vintage decadence, cycling, swing-dancing, and cultivating her Bettie bangs.