video gaming unit includes the recognized Golden Nugget resort .

Fertitta Entertainment, Inc.

Fertitta Entertainment, Inc. is Tilman J. Fertitta’s holding business for significantly most of their aets, including every one of the equity in Golden Nugget, LLC and Landry’s, LLC, around 31.494 million stocks in Golden Nugget on line Gaming, Inc. (“GNOG”), accommodations, property, as well as other assets. The busine combination shall just add most of its holdings in GNOG while the most of the aets and businees that comprise Golden Nugget, LLC and Landry’s, LLC. Golden Nugget/Landry’s is really a international, diversified video video gaming, restaurant, hospitality, and activity company situated in Houston , Texas. The business’s gaming unit includes the well known Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino concept, with areas in Las Vegas and Laughlin, NV ; Atlantic City, NJ ; Biloxi, MS ; and Lake Charles, Los Angeles. GNOG is a prominent gaming that is on the web that is considered market frontrunner by its peers and was initially to create real time Dealer and Live Casino Floor towards the United States online video video gaming market.

GNOG ended up being the previous recipient of 15 eGaming Review North America Awards, like the coveted “Operator of the season” honor in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020. Activity and hospitality divisions encompa popular destinations including the Kemah Boardwalk. The organization additionally operates a lot more than 500 outlets, including over 400 high-end and casual places to eat around the globe, with well-known principles such as for example Del Frisco’s , Landry’s Seafood home, Bubba Gump Shrimp Co., Rainforest Cafe, Mortonis the Steakhouse, The Oceanaire Seafood place, McCormick & Schick’s Seafood, Chart home, Joe’s Crab Shack, and Saltgra Steak home. Landryis also operates the New that is popular York Guest Restaurants such as for example Dos Caminos , Strip House and Bill’s Bar & Burger.

FAST Acquisition Corp.

FAST is just a hospitality-focused check that is blank launched by the principals of &vestwhose busine function would be to impact a merger, money stock market, aet purchase, stock purchase, reorganization or comparable busine combination with more than one businees. FAST is led by creator Doug Jacob and CEO Sandy Beall . FAST raised $200,000,000 with its initial general public providing on August 20, 2020 and it is noted on NYSE underneath the ticker icon “FST.”

Advisors

Latham & Watkins LLP is acting as legal consultant to Fertitta, and Jefferies LLC is acting as economic capital and advisor areas consultant to Fertitta. Jefferies LLC acted as lead positioning representative regarding the PIPE. Both Winston & Strawn LLP and White & Case LLP are acting as appropriate advisors to FAST. Citigroup Global Markets Inc. is acting as single monetary consultant to FAST, and Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and UBS Investment Bank are jointly acting as money areas consultant to FAST. Goodwin Procter LLP and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP are acting as appropriate advisors to Jefferies LLC.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This pre launch includes particular non-GAAP economic measures, including EBITDA and Pro forma modified EBITDA. EBITDA is understood to be web income plus interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization. Professional forma Adjusted EBITDA is described as EBITDA, plus disability expenses, pre-opening expenses, and onetime non-recurring things, as though every one of the businees had been owned at the time of January 1, 2021 . These measures that are financial maybe maybe perhaps maybe not our website ready prior to accounting maxims generally speaking accepted in the usa that can differ from non-GAAP monetary measures utilized by other businesses. FAST plus the business genuinely believe that making use of these non-GAAP monetary measures has a extra device for investors to make use of in assessing ongoing running outcomes and styles. These measures that are non-GAAP comparable names really should not be considered in isolation from, or as an option to, monetary measures determined relative to GAAP.

