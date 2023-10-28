Until now, We have usually got an elegant rating!

Chizuru Ichinose ( ? ?? ? ? ? ???, Ichinose Chizuru ? ), rather also known as Chizuru Mizuhara ( ? ?? ? ?? ? ? ? ?? , Mizuhara Chizuru ? ) within her “rental girlfriend” image, is the fundamental women protagonist of your Kanojo, Okarishimasu show.

The woman is a college student from the Nerima University, majoring during the Literature. Since the rental girlfriend, she is associated with Diamond, and therefore a colleague regarding Ruka Sarashina and Sumi Sakurasawa. She previously resides at Space 204 off Royal Slopes Nerima, only near to Kazuya Kinoshita, before moving back into their own domestic if home collapsed.

Appearance

Chizuru have waist-length chestnut-brown locks, which have a notable braid tied up to your a little ponytail holding towards the the trunk (though it can appear to go on the new leftover or correct for the majority graphic) and you can white brownish eyes.

Chizuru is a sparkling and you may excellent beauty that transforms heads regardless of where she goes. This woman is discussed to own a large bosom, enough time thin foot, and you may nearly most readily useful dimensions. She actually is athletic possesses pleasure in her exercise and appearance. In addition, she’s an eye fixed getting style, that is reportedly inherited out of their unique mommy Kasumi Ichinose.

Whenever posing since the a diligent pupil, she wears servings, an excellent butterfly connection and she recreations double braided locks. Inside stark contrast in order to their own situations off-university, she dresses during the a keen unassuming trends that hides their own have, making their unobtrusive to the people that do maybe not learn their own actual label. It’s later on indicated that she does have attention difficulties and she uses a couple of contact lenses when she’s maybe not dating her family.

Character

Initially, Chizuru results in just like the really form and you may considerate, and this surely shocks anyone who takes into account leasing, and you may makes them give highest evaluations to their particular. If you’re their kindness was legitimate, she’s however prideful from their own reputation, and can end up being a little moody and you can brash whenever her recommendations go down. She shows that it side of her to the people she detests otherwise needs to endure, such Kazuya Kinoshita.

Chizuru is actually explained to be an enthusiastic ‘iron lady,’ who has surrounded herself having an emotional wall surface that’s nearly impenetrable. Even if she’s family ahead of fulfilling Kazuya, and at very first glance she effortlessly results in due to the fact outbound and you can smiling, she leftover their unique private existence at visitez la page d’accueil a distance. The woman is difficult to realize and several anyone misinterpret which due to the fact her are cooler plus callous. Their unique shelter system is really so good, actually she does not understand her very own thinking.

The underside every their unique pragmatic and you may professional attitude, in the event, Chizuru is a truly type-hearted people. She is out of their cure for help Kazuya within great danger of their own career. Their own generosity is additionally viewed when she gets family unit members having Sumi, and you will she facilitate their unique becoming ideal in the their particular business. In the event the woman is prideful out-of their unique looks and you may job, Micro Yaemori notes that whenever you are Chizuru are popular and also stunning, she’s perhaps not a treatment seeker like most good-looking anyone she understands.

Although she is half of accountable for continuing the not the case matchmaking, the woman is frustrated when Kazuya requires their getting represented just like the their girlfriend during the their convenience. Even though Kazuya have a couple of times made an effort to confess and you will end the local rental matchmaking, situations of their grandmothers – together with Chizuru’s compassionate character – keep them linked to each other.

Through the their junior high-school years, Chizuru are an effective crybaby, a tiny apathetic and quite rambunctious, will fighting that have boys which bullied her for having zero parents. Yet not, immediately after enjoying video clips starring their grandma, also encouragement of their unique grandpa, she achieved the building blocks to follow acting.

Considering Chizuru’s grandma, Sayuri Ichinose, she used to be a ‘clingy crybaby’, a thing that she has overcome over the years. Nonetheless, there clearly was a spin you to she simply covers they along with her primary facade doing others. Whenever Sayuri are seemingly near to their unique stop, Chizuru shows more of their particular weak front, and you will she does not want to take on a great ‘sad truth’ once Kazuya had chose to give up remaining the fresh rest as he sensed guilty to save lying to help you a demise person. The fresh new injury of the unfortunate truth is regarding exactly how sad she try through the her heart so you can chase on the fantasy and you will wishing their own grandfather to see their ahead of their dying regarding the collision.

Etymology

Title Chizuru is created within the hiragana (??), with no unique meaning. not, whenever printed in kanji (??), it may possibly indicate “thousand” (?, chi? ) and you can “crane, stork” (?, tsuru/zuru? ).

An old Japanese legend claims whenever someone folded one thousand origami cranes, they’ll certainly be provided a like to from the gods, such as for example healing regarding an illness, that is almost certainly a regard to Sayuri Ichinose’s disease.

It can be indicated that her naming was implied by their particular moms and dads because they prayed you to she would have a great end.

Alias

Chizuru’s surname Mizuhara setting “water” (?, mizu? ) and “career, plain” (?, hara? ).

Trivia

Chizuru’s favorite color is red-colored.

Chizuru spends Mizuhara just like the her alias surname to prevent risks of providing accepted.

Chizuru provides a large closet and you will states she never ever wears the fresh new same thing for several schedules.

Chizuru seem to possess a good singing sound.

