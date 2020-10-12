Unique 100% Loan Guarantee beneath the SME Financing Guarantee Scheme

We make willing to help the application

Our company is invested in standing alongside you in this hard time. Thatâ€™s why our company is making complete utilization of our electronic abilities and substantial branch system to provide the maximum amount of help as you are able to for the application to your Unique 100% Loan Guarantee underneath the SME Financing Guarantee Scheme. This brand brand brand new funding solution, introduced by HKMC Insurance Limited (HKMCI), is designed to help SMEs relieve a number of the anxiety of spending wages and lease in this operating environment that is tough.

What exactly is this loan?

Term loan center as much as HK$5,000,000 1 payment duration as much as five years Fixed monthly instalment quantity rate of interest 2.75% p.a. 2 NO guarantee charge 3 Optional moratorium that is principal

Who are able to use?

organizations running and registered in Hong Kong 4 organizations having a business that is valid certification perhaps perhaps Not a detailed business, lender or even the lenderâ€™s affiliates organizations with at the very least 30% decrease in product product sales return since February 2020 5

Just how to use

You’ve got two choices to submit an application for the 100% Guarantee Loan.

choice 1 – Apply via the portal that is onlinethe machine is undergoing maitenance, please always always check right right back later on.)

Step one: Please access the 100% Guarantee Loan on line Application Portal.

Step two: finish most of the panels in which the portal will prompt the supporting documents needed predicated on your input.

Action 3: Upload the documents that are supporting take note that one may just upload PDF or succeed files.

Step four: Submit the applying

Step 5: Upon doing the online application, the portal will pre-populate the 100% Guarantee application for the loan form and additional papers. Please down load all of the documents. If you don’t install these files, you simply will not have the ability to recover them later on and you will be needed to complete the internet application again.

Action 6: Please printing, deliver and sign all completed types above to the below pointed out Document Collection Points or deliver by post to “Business Loans Teamâ€ at 8/F, Tower 3, HSBC Centre, 1 Sham Mong path, Kowloon, Hong Kong. Application will simply be prepared whenever all supporting documents and signed forms have already been received.

Step 7: Please make fully sure your bank recorded communication details are up-to-date – application outcome would be notified by email or post.

choice 2 – Apply utilizing the form application that is smart

Step one: Please down load and complete all of the forms* that is below and save your self all of the kinds in the local drive.

Relevant portion of equity interest for Personal Guarantee requirement under the 100% Guarantee Loans happens to be paid off from minimal >70% to >50% as established by HKMCI on 29May2020 with immediate impact.

Step three: https://speedyloan.net/uk/payday-loans-dev Submit all of the completed kinds (5 sets of type as a whole) along with relevant supporting papers to the below pointed out Document Collection Points or deliver by post to “Business Loans Teamâ€ at 8/F, Tower 3, HSBC Centre, 1 Sham Mong path, Kowloon, Hong Kong. Application is only going to be prepared whenever all supporting documents and signed forms have now been received.

You are going to be given something email that is generated upon our receipt of the application. For further enquiry, please e-mail telemarketingcmb@hsbc.com.hk.

Application outcome will be notified by post. Please make sure your bank recorded communication target is up-to-date.

* Ensure that you’ve got Adobe Acrobat Reader variation 9.0 or above. To get the many version that is recent please visit www.adobe.com.

Make an application for Principal Moratorium and / or Loan Tenor Extension (current clients just)

Step one: Please down load and finish the under type, and save yourself the shape in your neighborhood drive.

Step two: Submit the finished type into the below pointed out Document Collection Points or deliver by post to â€œBusiness Loans Teamâ€ at 8/F, Tower 3, HSBC Centre, 1 Sham Mong path, Kowloon, Hong Kong. Application is only going to be prepared whenever finalized kinds have now been gotten.

Application outcome shall be notified by post. Please make sure your bank recorded communication target is up-to-date.

