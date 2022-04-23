Two of the Woods to the west of Birks Bridge revealed on Old Victorian Chart are Nothing Coppice and you will A lot of time Coppice

According to David Ross, editor of your Britain Display webpages, “Brand new narrowness of [Birks Link] has caused particular trouble throughout the years; centered on a location facts there’s a citizen away from Birks which used to go into the Newfield Inn into the Seathwaite to own take in otherwise about three, just in case he attempted to drive his pony and you can cart domestic just after a great deal to take in he’d frequently getting trapped to the the fresh new connection.” (34) Inside the an excellent nod for the Close perspective while the Motivation theme, Hunter Davies, in his publication A walk around the fresh Ponds, says “”the hump-straight back stone link looks in itself to get a-work out-of nature, blending and you will melding very well toward stones each side.” (35)

This new coppice poles had been reduce into the a pattern out-of ranging from fourteen and 25 years and was indeed move length, stacked, covered with turves [plural from turf] and you will burnt to your platforms created regarding the woods

Furness Iron says, “Specific forests have been becoming coppiced by the about new 14th century, for both charcoal burning and also for the full-range away from almost every other woodland opportunities” (36) Furness Metal goes on to state, “The fresh [Duddon Blast furnace] made use of charcoal due to the fact electricity, and the dependence on expanding amount resulted in the treating the brand new Duddon woods into an effective coppice rotation system. ” (37)

2nd along the area we come to the Seathwaite city. Seathwaite Link crosses Tarn Beck. According to the better-regarded site Dated Cumbria Gazetteer, it bridge might have been broadened and you may schedules about eighteenth millennium. (38) It’s a listed (historic) connection but was not known, yet, because the a beneficial packhorse bridge. It is revealed to your Old Victorian Chart as being towards the a feet road linking the top Duddon Valley as well as packhorse have on Walna Scar Road, a known packhorse approach to slate and other quarries. Many mines and you will quarries up to Seathwaite Tarn get toward the old Victorian Map to be accessed by paths hooking up west towards top Duddon Area otherwise south toward Walna Scar Highway.

The southern part of regarding Seathwaite Tarn we see good marker getting peat. This region close Longhouse Personal is where Ring Cairns to help you Reservoirs discover peat tunes, and Old Victorian Map suggests peat moss. (39) Addititionally there is an element for the Dated Victorian Map titled Stallion Head, possibly harkening returning to the usage ponies or horses given that capability to secure nearby investment.

Here i in addition to see the only modern day link with brand new Fell Horse breed. The Tarnbeck stud is after moved after that southern area on Furness area. Because the Tarnbeck stud ‘s the only 1 having a great lasting impression, before 1981 this new ‘Duddon Valley’ prefix try entered so you can Mr. T.A. Ellwood. not, no ponies that carried that prefix resulted in our very own modern people. A dropped Horse stud to your prefix Dunnerdale one lead horses regarding 1960s and seventies was not found in the Duddon Valley.

The newest Tarnbeck stud began in the Tongue Domestic below Seathwaite Tarn and you can try named towards the beck one flowed earlier in the day

Near to the location of the Tarnbeck profil blackfling stud is yet another indication of your operating out-of peat. Ring Cairns so you can Reservoirs shows an enthusiastic aerial photo off an old peat song in this area.

In the Seathwaite, the largest settlement on Duddon Valley, the new packhorse-associated features try an inn, an excellent pitstead and you can a factory. New inn is still doing work and you may schedules throughout the sixteenth 100 years. Called the Newfield, we know in part for the beautiful floors off Walna Scar slate. The latest Band Cairns in order to Reservoirs project discovered that a mill to possess carding wool previously operated on the internet site of one’s Newfield. (40)

About Michelle Catherine Michelle is co-founder, editor and #1 fan of Woolf Woolf. She lives 50% of her life in the real world, and the other 50% on twitter. Michelle is into recreational feminist problematising, vintage decadence, cycling, swing-dancing, and cultivating her Bettie bangs.