Top Stunning Women in the new Philippines 2023

Filipino women can be recognized for their charm, intelligence, and you can sheer poise. On Philippines to all around the world, such stunning female keeps seized this new hearts of many fans. Here, we’ll be looking during the 10 really breathtaking women in the brand new Philippine 2023.

Out-of performers and you may activities so you’re able to players and personal rates, such fantastic ladies takes their breathing away through its appears and you can ability. And if you’re trying to find specific attention chocolate, continue reading to find out who you should keep an eye away to have for the 2023!

ten. Laura Lehmann

Laura Lehmann is a great Filipino-United kingdom model, server, and you can charm pageant titleholder who was simply crowned Skip Community Philippines 2017. She represented the new Philippines within Skip Business 2017 pageant inside Asia, and you will accomplished because a high forty partial-finalist.

Born to help you an united kingdom dad and Filipina mommy, Laura is an indigenous from Cebu City, Philippines. She are finished away from Presumption College or university San Lorenzo after which studied https://kissbrides.com/portuguese-women/nisa/ Communication at the Ateneo de- Manila College .

A specialist model as 2014, Laura has worked with a few of the biggest names about Philippine style world and Rajo Laurel, Draw Bumgarner, John Herrera, and you can Pleased Andrada. This lady has and additionally enriched the covers regarding significant magazines such as Preview Mag, Location Journal, Meg Mag, and cosmopolitan Philippines.

Along with their particular modeling performs, Laura is also an accomplished machine and television personality. She is a beneficial VJ having MYX – new Philippines’ top sounds channel – for three many years just before moving forward to become an excellent co-host of It is Showtime!, one of several country’s preferred variety reveals.

With her charm, minds, and ability, it’s no surprise you to definitely Laura Lehmann try crowned Miss Business Philippines 2017! We cannot hold off to see just what she does next!

nine. Katarina Rodriguez

Katarina Rodriguez is actually good Filipino actress, model, and you will charm queen who’s easily to-be perhaps one of the most identifiable faces throughout the Philippines. She is most popular on her behalf successful title throughout the Miss Business Philippines competition from inside the 2018 as well as crowned Binibining Pilipinas Worldwide 2017.

Katarina has also appeared in a lot of videos and tv collection. In 2021, she are titled perhaps one of the most Beautiful Filipino Feminine by a greatest mag. Katarina try a motivation so you can Filipinos every where, together with her charm and sophistication charming audiences internationally

Katarina Rodriguez is a good Filipina design, actress and you can charm pageant titleholder who had been crowned Skip Globe Philippines 2018. She was depicted new Philippines during the Skip Community 2018 pageant however, was unplaced.

Rodriguez already been her modeling occupation at the chronilogical age of 18 when she registered the fresh new Elite group Model Look Philippines competition in 2012. She put earliest athlete-upwards regarding the said battle. From inside the 2015, she participated in some other all over the world acting event, Asia’s 2nd Better Design Stage 3, where she again place earliest runner-up.

8. Nadine Lustre

Nadine Lustre was a beneficial Filipino celebrity and you will musician. She already been their career given that a young child star, looking for the films such as “Petrang Kabayo” and “Who has One to Girl?”. She later flower in order to stature once featuring on struck Tv show “Journal ng Panget”. She’s as the appeared in several video and tv shows, for instance the critically acclaimed “To your Wings out-of Love” and “Right up until I Met You”.

Lustre try commonly reported to be probably one of the most beautiful ladies in brand new Philippines. She’s a pleasant face and a human anatomy which is definitely perfect. Their particular style is really unique and constantly helps make their particular stick out about audience. She is and additionally a skilled singer and has now released several effective american singles, particularly “Me & You” and you may “No Remove”.

