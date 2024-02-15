This new quantity ranged off sixty to at least one hundred and you will twenty

Nasif-el-Yuzgy, the newest corrector of the drive, followed these with his loved ones, and you may proved an invaluable reliable various other labors

ninety ninety SYRIA. [Report, locals having a practical exemplory instance of you to definitely faith hence we are seeking to diffuse among themselves. T he Sabbath day service in the Arabic could have been kept up, except for a great Sabbath otherwise a couple during summer. To possess eight otherwise 7 days of the season, new congregations were possibly bigger than he’s got constantly been ; however, we have witnessed zero big permanent increase. T the guy early morning Arabic provider, chiefly having people in the latest church and people living in the latest mission family, is suspended in summer. T he Bible category and you will Sabbath school had been continued into the winter months and you can spring as always. T the guy congregations are often attentive and big, to a degree making it an excellent and you may hopeful really works so you can preach in it. Numerous grounds were operating going back seasons, when you look at the an unusual manner, to help you combat brand new services of missionaries. Among these is the delighted condition of men s thoughts, with regards to governmental points, a lot more particularly given that beginning of war. Three persons were put into the newest church into the Beirut from the job, putting some level of its participants twenty-half a dozen. Numerous was reported due to the fact seeking to entry. T the guy spiritual reputation of our own little chapel, say the fresh brethren, has been less advantageous compared to earlier in the day years. There has been manifested a soul of worldliness in a number of, and of envy and you can strife in others. T w o otherwise around three boring instances of defection keeps took place, with needed this new do it off discipline, and you will, it is dreadful, get yet require the excision of one or even more participants. Y et you can find declining reasons to possess support as well as for gratitude. W e trust it can still be asserted that the majority of our people render proof of polite piety, as they are best upright and you will helpful lifetime. Some few, at the very least, be seemingly increasing in the knowledge and also in elegance; as well as tell you a fulfilling demand for one thing when it comes to the newest empire off Jesus upon planet. F ew of your group meetings try attended by the large quantity, otherwise with more notice, compared to monthly show. T the guy contributions at these types of conferences, even when not higher, show a willingness on behalf of our people to help, predicated on their ability, the explanation for the latest gospel in other countries. T the guy church enjoys sent one to thousand piastres to assist this new Uk and International Bible Society within special work so you’re able to furnish so many of new Testaments getting Asia. T the guy pair Protestant group into the Kefr-Shima always beg to have a spiritual teacher to reside forever among them ; but our brethren be her comment is here sorry for they have perhaps not the right man to offer them. The field, like the surrounding villages, is actually large and inviting. Five of members of this new Beirut chapel reside here. B hamdun was initially filled as an away-channel out-of Beirut in

Messrs

91 1854.] SYRIA. 91 summer time away from From the time, a number of the family about area features basically spent the latest june here, because it’s an excellent wellness sanctuary; and you will sometimes it’s been filled during the cold winter. Along these lines, a prevalent conviction of one’s information and you can excellence regarding Protestantism keeps sprung up regarding various communities up to; as there are surprise notice that a good missionary ongst all of them. Correctly, Mr. Benton removed there inside the April, 1853, expecting to allow it to be their permanent arena of work; but on 14th out of Oct he decided to go to Aleppo, since the ahead of mentioned, to provide this new short-term absence of Mr. Ford, who had been called for a season to assist in the fresh new seminary within Abeih. Smith and you may Hurter have been, as ever, on B hamdun in the summertime ; and Mr. T the guy preaching provider, commenced by the Mr. Smith the original Sabbath after his arrival, was went on right until October, that have the common attendance regarding seventy-five, who were evenly major and you can mindful. On event of a good baptism in one of the missionary families, on 2 hundred have been establish, a number of whom came from brand new nearby villages. T w o Bible classes was basically attended from the almost one hundred additional someone, including students, each category had the typical attendance out of twenty-five. A-deep demand for the research of your Bible are awakened in kinds, particularly in one to for ladies beneath the instruction regarding Mrs. Benton, which was not restricted to help you B hamdun, nor to the Christian inhabitants. Particular, once paying attention which have repaired focus on the message out of lifestyle, overly enthusiastic including a study due to the fact added other people commit and you will plead to get it repeated. One, formerly a sour opposer, try found, such as for example Mary,sitting during the God s ft; as well as several it actually was in public places said, She’s changed their particular faith. Sometimes a Druze lady entered the course to have an excellent Sabbath. A beneficial Sabbath college, conducted by the Mr. Hurter, and you will tailored mainly with the little girls connected with the afternoon college or university, had an enthusiastic attendance anywhere between fifteen to twenty-four. Every night, as well as, brand new devotional training on the goal family was available to their native members of the family ; and private spiritual intercourse is usually was able towards the some body. The institution to have boys, based in the past, has been continued, within the care of a person in the brand new chapel from the Beirut. That it, with a good girls school, are opened in both do far in order to wake up an over-all desire for degree ; incase they were abandoned, for the Oct, so that the employment of the cash which had supported them to help you a bigger university, individuals of one’s own accord shared hundreds of piastres for the help of the girls school, which is now inside effective operation below its patronage.

