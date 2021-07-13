The weather crisis has effects on many people at this time

Get more information

Reversing the increasing quantities of hunger and starvation

Just over two decades ago, a series that is simple of revolutionised how seriously malnourished young ones had been addressed. Concern CEO Dominic McSorley reflects from the anniversary that is important.

Irish Aid money boosts ConcernвЂ™s drive to simply help refugees kept homeless by Bangladesh camp blaze

Concern internationally has received в‚¬100,000 in crisis money from Irish help to simply help deal with the requirements of 50,000 people left homeless this week by a huge blaze in CoxвЂ™s Bazaar refugee camp in Bangladesh.

Concern helps refugees after massive blaze renders 50,000 homeless in Bangladesh camp

Concern internationally is emergency that is providing to victims of this huge blaze in CoxвЂ™s Bazaar refugee camp in Bangladesh.

Wellness Programmes Meta Evaluation 2018 – 2020

This report details the findings associated with the wellness Meta Evaluation carried call at 2021 that evaluated the Health Programmes and Projects implemented from 2018 – 2020.

decade Without a house: Concern asks Ireland to not forget those nevertheless swept up in Syrian civil war

Syrian men and women have talked associated with the heart break and harsh realities of residing during the last ten years without a permanent house, having been forced to flee fighting and simply take refuge abroad or somewhere else in Syria.

Emergencies

Our objective is always to respond quickly to truly save life and minimize suffering and also this is strictly that which we do. In an urgent situation situation, we operate quickly to truly save life.

Livelihoods

Protected livelihoods provide the extreme bad a path to forge their way to avoid it of poverty. We implement our livelihood programmes in a few of the very places that are vulnerable the world.

Health and nourishment

We work at the success and well-being worldwide’s many susceptible communities, while ensuring they have the knowledge and resources to help keep by themselves and their loved ones healthy and nourished.

Training

Education is vital to breaking the poverty period. We look for to boost use of training, increase the quality of instructors and enhance son or daughter wellbeing by giving safe learning surroundings.

Gender equality

Gender inequality continues to be a obstacle that is major the eradication of poverty. Gender equality is consequently a key section of focus for several programmes in livelihoods, health insurance and training.

Climate and environment

Climate modification is a motorist of humanitarian crises. We work to meet up with the instant requirements of those impacted, along with assisting communities to construct resilience money for hard times.

Our effect in 2019

individuals reached through our crisis reaction

individuals reached through our overall health interventions

individuals reached through our term that is long development

Information and magazines

