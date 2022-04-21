The tag cycleway =* can be used to describe any routine lanes made in the carriageway or pattern records run parallel towards the carriageway.

Sidewalks

pavement =* is used to give information regarding footways (also known as pavements/sidewalks) which could, or may not be associated with the freeway.

Crossing details and obstacles

crossing =* could be used to indicate a spot where there features are given to support group crossing the trail. crossing =* being open to explain the sort of crossing making use of among appropriate values: traffic_signals, out of control, island or unmarked. Furthermore, the feet =* , bicycle =* , horse =* labels could be used to show which settings can legally use the crossing. The monitored = yes tag could be used to suggest the crossing is actually supervised at hectic occasions.

In which usage of a highway is restricted by some bodily shield this is suggested with the addition of a node marked with barrier =* with an appropriate advantages (eg: border_control, cycle_barrier, cattle_grid, entrance, bollard, stile, toll_booth or turnstile). An access =* label may be included with provide information about which methods of transfer are affected by the boundary. For a toll-booth the fee =* label can be utilized for create more details.

Where a railway crosses a highway at grade need railway = level_crossing , and use railroad = crossing where a road crosses a railway.

For a location where a river or supply crosses a path or road without a link need ford =* . For a narrow watercourse suggested making use of just one ways, a node should be put. For a broad lake denoted of the neighborhood waterway = riverbank , the ‘ford’ tag must applied to just how comprising the entire period of the road because it crosses the lake.

Busses and trams

Bus puts a stop to along the way should-be marked with road = bus_stop getiton.com tips or by using the more recent public_transport = program that ought to become situated to the side of carriageway where people hold off. A tram operating within the major carriageway should be tagged with railway = tram on the same way while the highway. In the event the tram runs into another right-of-way sideways of carriageway or within the central reservation then create a .

Links and tunnels

Means on bridges and in tunnels is showed by splitting the way in which the spot where the link starts and ends, and marking the center ways as connection = yes/viaduct or tunnel = yes . You will find some argument about how to label connection and canal portions along a road. One approach is to use bridge:name =* and tunnel:name =* another is by using the proposed Bridge/tunnel regards and can include the name of bridge within that connection. For mapping links, see man_made = connection .

The level =* label should normally be applied on a single of the ways that combination making use of a bridge or canal. a connection will commonly getting marked with covering = 1 and a tunnel with layer = -1 although where junction is far more complex more levels are needed. In which a road is above or less than walk out a section is likely to be tagged with embankment =* or reducing =* .

Carriageways

A Carriageway (Am.: roadway) consists of a width of roadway on which an automobile is not constrained by any physical barriers or divorce to move laterally.

a road consisting of one carriageway (bidirectional or one-way) was mapped making use of a linear OSM-way.

a road including several carriageway is actually mapped making use of another OSM-way for each among these carriageways. Usually they are one-ways as twin carriageways.

