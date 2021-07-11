The lowest-priced brand-new, unused, unopened, undamaged product in its initial packaging (where packaging is relevant).

Packaging must be the just like what exactly is present in a shop, unless the product is handmade or had been packaged by the manufacturers. in non-retail packaging, such as for example an unprinted box or plastic bag. See details for additional description.

вЂў brand New condition

вЂў No returns, but supported by eBay money-back guarantee e-bay Money back guarantee

Enjoy exceptional 3D navigation using the six-degree-of-freedom sensor regarding the 3Dconnexion SpaceMouse Pro 3D mouse. With a full size, soft-coated hand rest, this 3Dconnexion mouse guarantees comfort during long working hours. The big 15 easy-to-locate buttons of this 3Dconnexion SpaceMouse Pro make it even more easy to run it. More over, the five view that is quick of this 3Dconnexion mouse offer access immediately to 12 view combinations. Leaping on to the commonly used application commands is quick, using the smart four customizable tips with this 3D mouse.

Product Key Features

Worth it, both for business and freelancers, a realtime and stress saver.

It requires time to have accustomed the directions, apperently the apparent up/down is not intuitive for me at first. Having said that, this may be a real game changer regarding upscaling effectiveness since it paid off might work time per project and also hase devided the task load between both hands. my right hand (regular mouse) makes segnificatly less movement and focuses on real design tools as opposed to rotating and moving the object. The numerous buttons is really a realtime saver, both in terms of allowing to define frequent commands (function selection) and changing the view to standard views (top,botton etc..). I use it on Solidworks and it is great, well worth the paid that is 100 an utilized one, in great condition.

Verified purchase: Yes | Condition: Pre-owned

Ergonomics Yes, Programming Not So Much

I prefer what the knob is called by me control and also the ergonomics. Nonetheless, I suppose I became expecting a much better integration to your PTC CREO 2.0 CAD in the office. I didn’t desire to spend so much time learning how to make the programmable buttons work. I am notably computer savvy, but macros aren’t user friendly to many. I had to determine combinations that are key entry order many times to program the 1 through 4 buttons. After two weeks, two of these still don’t are we thought I’d programmed (macromed). The buttons labeled T, F, and R do not do anything out of the chute and I also just have one macromed. CREO has enough faults of a unique particularly learning its key codes which makes macromemming a real challenge. It can have two big pluses over the Space Navigator that I’d used a couple of years back. The f irst plus is a very comfortable wrist rest to its ergonomics and key positioning and along with its weight it doesn’t maneuver around just like the area Navigator. Although i would really like the 1 through 4 buttons placed a bit near the knob. The second is the inclusion and placement of Cntrl, Shift, ALT, and Esc tips that enable my hand that is left to regarding the Spacemouse Pro without visiting the keyboard. I’ll most likely keep it, but in my opinion that I will have a harder time persuading my business so it saves me time than I thought. Read review that is full

Verified purchase: Yes | Condition: New

Great – But look out for this bug!

The mouse dog what I expected and even though there is a learning curve, it does ensure it is a lot easier to work in programs like keyshot and blender. Nonetheless, one day i discovered that my computer had been-auto scrolling by itself! It proceeded with my mouse and keyboard unplugged it was a windows error so I thought. I couldn’t also key in a windows assistance chat it was getting around so much. I forgot I had the mouse that is 3d in however. A plug and replug fixed the Fort Lauderdale FL backpage escort nagging issue fortunately. Next time, there exists a button for it into the lower right associated with Taskbar that you need to right click and hit ‘recalibrate’ and that should solve the problem aswell. It’s only occurred once, but I wish to let others understand since it took SO long to figure out this thing that is simple!

Verified purchase: Yes | Condition: Pre-owned

Works OK but.

This may be a good quality “space Mouse” even tough it is no longer in manufacturing. The display features usually do not work on this product as originally promoted however, they don’t any value to make use of associated with the item. All the buttons act as noted on the manual in case your are able to find the document.

Verified purchase: Yes | Condition: Pre-owned

An absolute must have for 3D Design work!

Advantages: Simple To Use. Makes 3D navigation quick and easy. Extremely ergonomic and comfortable. Cons. Only the price. I bought a used one and stored a lot.

Verified purchase: Yes | Condition: Pre-owned

