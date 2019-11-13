Studybay Discount Code

Students often search for help with their college or university assignments online. The matter is that they are often piled up with different tasks or have to combine their studies with work. Studybay.com is a website that offers professional help with writing assignments. On this website, you can get assistance with different types of assignments in various disciplines and scientific fields. The company guarantees the high quality of writing, no plagiarism, low prices, and direct cooperation with writers without intermediaries. I want to tell you about my personal experience with using the website, and thus, I have decided to write a Studybay review.

Service Design Studybay

Studybay.com claims to provide professional and high-quality assistance with any types of assignments. Its services include not only some of the traditional writing assignments, such as essays, reviews, reports, coursework, dissertation, and others but also proofreading and revision services, PowerPoint presentations, and non-word assignments. Also, if you need the writer to fix something in the completed paper, you can ask for a revision. As the company claims, you can ask them to write any topic you need starting from difficult business reports and financial analysis papers and ending with some fun topics to write about. There are sample essays available on the website so that clients can find out how the final paper can look like.

The name of the website is interesting as it is consonant with ‘study buy,’ which is a description of the main purpose of Studybay.com. I also like the name of the site Buyessayfriend.com. The website of the company looks attractive and is easy to http://www.studybays.me/ use. All the important information can be found there. For instance, all the stages of the working process are outlined on the main page. The peculiarity of Studybay.com is the fact that there, a student first places an order and then hires a writer. That is why much depends on the writer you choose. In order to hire the writer that will best suit your topic and discipline, you can check studybay reviews that are also available on the website. In this section, you can read a review study buy written by other students who have used the website and find useful recommendations concerning particular writers.

Price Discounts of Studybay

On the website, you can see all the information about the prices of the most typical writing services depending on the type of assignment and the deadline. For example, the company offers the lowest prices for creative writing assignments with 4-hour deadlines. Term papers can be done within 6 hours and will cost a bit more. Besides that, there is a price calculator, and any client can use it to find out the price for a particular order. The main disadvantage of the service is that the prices are too high. Also, when you place an order, you have to negotiate the price with writers. In most cases, the price is higher than you originally expected. To make matters worse, except for the established price for your paper, you have to pay some extra fees, including a commission fee and a tax fee. The final price, which consists of some confusing fees, can disappoint you like it was in my case.

As for discounts, the information about them is rather confusing. It is stated on the website that there are some discount programs available, but I did not get a discount. Also, there are no special offers, neither for first-time clients nor for regular clients. There is some ‘special price’ offers but they are available only sometimes.

Quality Of Writing by Studybay

The quality of writing is pretty good. However, it depends on the writer you choose. Some of the writers are not native speakers, and they can lack even some basic knowledge and command of English. You can find out more about any writer and learn what experience he/she has, how long he/she works in the sphere of academic writing, what his/her qualifications are, and some other details concerning the working process.

Still, experiences differ, and you can face a really bad or inexperienced writer. In this case, you should be ready that your paper can contain some grammatical errors or have problems with format and structure. For instance, I ordered an article review and uploaded an article review template because my professor asked for a particular format. However, the writer did not follow the template, and I had to ask for a revision to fix this issue.

Delivery from Studybay

Speaking about my experience, I had my paper delivered in a timely manner. When you place an order, you can establish the deadline and expect your paper to be delivered on time. Also, you can find out in essays review section some information about particular writers and learn who works fast and will definitely complete the paper on time. Besides that, the company guarantees no plagiarism and an opportunity to ask for a revision. That is why unless everything is fixed the writer is not paid for the order.

StudyBay paper writing service has risen from a tiny website and now is considered as a huge corporation. Not only their clients can talk to the writers directly, but they also have the opportunity to choose the writer based on a little chat prior to the order is paid. The quality of StudyBay papers depends solely on the writer you choose. I saw some non-native speakers with plenty of typos in their messages and fair-minded adequate people who wanted to get a reasonable payment for their work. You can easily negotiate on price before placing an order, and the writer can estimate the amount work required without any cliches. The support agents usually are not required, they reply very slow and are not helpful. Overall, the StudyBay Company is a good place to go in case if you are familiar with the topic and need some guidelines only. The prices are reasonable, and the quality is above average if you choose the suitable writer. The only question that still remains unanswered is, ‘Is StudyBay legal with its mirror sites like appessay?’ See the full study bay review below.

Offered Products and Services

The business model is really one of ‘matching’ students and writers for the completion of academic writing assignments. Students at any academic level, all the way through Ph.D. candidates, can place orders for a full array of academic writing. Once orders are placed, they are placed on a job board and are open for bids from site-registered writers. Students may then access writers’ profile pages and get information about the title of pieces they have competed, how many orders they have filled and their record of on-time delivery. There are also testimonials on those profile pages.

Quality of Products/Writers

Study Bay states that all of its registered writers are degreed, seasoned professionals. However, this is difficult to judge because there are no writing samples available for customers to view. When we asked writers, who were bidding on our paper, for samples, we were given a variety of excuses why this could not be done. We were not impressed with their responses.

Former StudyBay customers who have posted feedback and reviews on the web do not seem to be impressed either. Many state that their writers were obviously foreign and their lack of full command of English was apparent in the pieces they received. When they asked for revisions, things were not much better.

The paper we received, which was to be a college level piece, was quite ‘elementary,’ more suited for a high school level in terms of structure, vocabulary, and composition. We suspect our writer was ESL as well, considering some of the sentence structure errors and incorrect verb tenses and word usage.

Regarding writers and their qualifications, we looked at the StudyBay.com process for writers to register. Basically, a writer signs up, agrees to their terms and conditions, completes a profile and is then able to receive announcements of all orders and bid on them. A huge concern is the lack of quality control. No credentials are verified.

Certainly, Study Bay is not a fraud or scam, but quality concerns are an issue. We also were unable to find a BBB membership or any information on the location of the company’s headquarters.

Deadlines

If you are looking for a fast academic solution, Studybay is not a good choice for you. The minimum possible deadline for a paper is 16 hours. Other companies can deliver a 3-page and sometimes even 5-page essay within only 6 hours. Hence, if you have an urgent assignment, we do not recommend this service. Besides, take into account that since the company does not assign writers to your paper, it may happen that there will not be any writers available to do your paper in accordance with your urgent deadline.

Pricing

The prices on Studybay start at about $15 per page. It is not the average cost of an essay writing service, but also not the highest one. If you believe that you can negotiate the price with a writer that is a big mistake. As a rule, all writers say that it is the lowest price they offer and they cannot make a discount.

