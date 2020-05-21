Student Loans. Private student loan choices for present and students that are graduated.

Personal education loan alternatives for present and students that are graduated.

Private Figuratively Speaking

You are an inbound or present college student the need to fill a gap amongst the price of going to college as well as other school funding you may/currently get.

Prices as little as 5.81per cent APR

Supplements educational funding package

Loan quantity between $2,000 – $100,000

Refinance Figuratively Speaking

You are a university graduate or guardian of the graduate seeking to refinance or combine present, current federal and loans that are private.

Rates as low as 4.49per cent APR

Loan quantities between $10,000 – $125,000

Moms and dads or guardians meet the criteria to refinance PLUS loans or personal figuratively speaking for dependents

BECU Student Loan Program

Minimal credit-union prices

Versatile re re payment plans

Loan choices to fulfill debtor’s requirements

BECU is partnering with LendKey, a nationwide recognized student-loan provider

Eligibility

Manage Existing BECU Student Education Loans

Loans exposed after June 2019, visit https: //becu. Lendkey.com/access/login or call 866-291-6868

Lendkey.com/access/login or call 866-291-6868 Loans opened before 2019, visit https: //www. Uasecho.com/Account/SignIn june, or call 800-723-2210

Pupil Loan FAQs

You have got concerns, we now have responses:

Call Us

Contact LendKey for particular education loan concerns at (866) 291-6868 or.com that is becu@lendkey. Note: For protection reasons, LendKey does not accept email messages with accessories. As numerous automatic signatures have logos, please imagery that is delete giving.

Member (or future people) can invariably touch base to BECU at (800) 233-2328

