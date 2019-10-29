Silchester International Investors Free Play Penny Slots Gambles on William Hill

Silchester International Investors Gambles on William Hill

Today Investment management firm Silchester International Investors has purchased a 5% stake in gambling operator William Hill, The Telegraph reported earlier. William Hill shares currently stand at £239.9, well below their four-year high of £465.

The hedge fund that is based in London has hence become the fourth largest institutional backer of the major bookmaker, which has been attempting to improve its profitability for several years now.

It is not the first time that Silchester is purchasing a stake in a struggling business. The London-based investment firm had previously bought a stake in Morrisons at a tumultuous time for the supermarket chain. Silchester is also investing in Pearson, with the publisher facing its own profitability troubles at the moment.

Launched in 1994 by Stephen Butt, after he left Morgan Stanley, Silchester happens to be focused on long-lasting investment in stock. As opposed to short-selling shares in one company or another, the company invests in those to anticipate future increase in shares.

William Hill has been striving to improve its economic state and investment attraction for the past several years. The gambling business had previously experienced problems to answer the rapidly growing demand for online gaming and sports wagering, which had become one of the main factors to predestine its present state.

Last spring, William Hill lowered its revenue forecast to £260-£280 million from around £300 million as a result from customer-friendly sports results and weaker-than-expected performance of its online gaming unit. The company ousted its CEO James Henderson in the summer and started a search for their replacement, which ended this spring with the appointment of Interim leader Philip Bowcock to a permanent position.

The major UK gambling operator also considered potential merger and acquisition deals in a bid to get rid of its struggles. It was approached by The Rank Group and 888 Holdings for a three-way deal, which was refused by William Hill. The company entered merger talks with The Stars Group (recently rebranded from Amaya Inc.) later in 2016, but the deal was highly disapproved of by William Hill's major shareholders. The operator ultimately walked out of talks.

Mr. Bowcock has stated in a recent interview with The Times that his business is currently strong enough to sustain itself, despite its financial hardships and the challenging regulatory environment gambling companies are forced to operate in. In other words, it will most likely not participate in any acquisition and merger talks now and for now.

According to the operator's latest financial report, profits for the first half of the year dropped 1% year-on-year to the total amount of £129.5 million. Yet, William Hill explained it progressed notably in three strategic directions through the six months to June 30, 2017, improving its UK business, both retail and online, increasing international revenue, and transforming its technology-driven divisions for greater results.

