She cards to the package this is actually the original and you can past have a look at received (0

Their reminiscence has a printing of an image out of youngsters additional the old university for the Bantry (0

21360 Albert Roessel (Russell) December 21, 1921 Include a letter which have package in order to Caroline Roessel (Killdeer, Letter.D.) with a look for $ for compensation to the loss of their partner Albert, who had been killed employed in the brand new Happy Strike coal mine (Zap, Letter. 05 foot).

21362 Oliver Johnson 1965-1974 Contains one laptop computer one Johnson accustomed number liquids meter indication for the es of numerous of the customers away from LaMoure. Also incorporates closed visitor guide for the efforts of LaMoure Civic Cardio, in which Johnson try recognized on the oure Chronicle toward Johnson away from Get 16, 1974. (.1ft.)

21365 Cora Nickolina Malmedal 1934-1944 A great transcription from each and every day diaries created out of 1934-1944 of the Cora Nickolina Malmedal, performing when she is actually 19 yrs old. The fresh diaries contain amusing information on day to day life, poignant details of this new loss of their unique five-year old aunt, living with a family group within Arnegard (Letter.D.) whenever she basic educated university, seeing their own around three brothers over to combat, going to the latest Planet’s Fair when you look at the New york for the 1939, close existence whenever fulfilling their particular future husband Melvin Vesterso, and you may is a homemaker on a northern Dakota ranch. She stayed their particular kone Puerto Rican whole life inside the North Dakota.

Cora submitted their lifetime throughout the their particular basic business within San Sanctuary near Dunseith (Letter. She upcoming attended Minot Educators University. Their basic exercises business is at Arnegard (N.D.) during the a single-area college. She following educated at the Egeland and you can Hannah schools. Once their matrimony she educated on neighborhood college which was located nearby the ranch where she lived together with her partner. It was not regular for hitched female to educate school, however, from the really serious decreased coaches during World War II, she is actually forced towards provider and you can continued to teach up to she turned into pregnant with her earliest child. The brand new log ends yet (.1ft.)

21367 Charles Amick 1904-1905 Include a letter from Charles Amick so you’re able to C. H. Amick, postmarked January cuatro, 1905, and you will a letter, old December 1, 1904, regarding Stutsman County Treasurer J. J. Latta. (.05ft.)

21368 Pearl Forslof 1915-1923 Includes telecommunications about Forslof’s meeting as the postmaster out-of Warwick (N.D.) and you will materials regarding a soda fountain she manage about area. (.1ft)

D.)

21369 Felonise Tanguay 1886-1911 Contains a beneficial 12 page translation regarding Old French of Tanguay’s memoir out of their own big date spent into the Northern Dakota inside late 19th and early 20th many years. (.01ft)

21397 Gene Scherer 2017 Contains a disk with the manuscript “Whenever i Stayed It” documenting the life of Eugene Scherer and his moms and dads, Clarence and Herta Wilhelmine Justine (Ziegler) Scherer. Scherer provides a detailed membership out of their existence, focusing on his work throughout the Replacement for Car Parts Organization out of June 1944 to February 1992. The fresh manuscript starts with the initial eight years of their young people from the Grandfather Herman and you will Grandma Martha Zieglers Homestead Farm for the Oliver Condition (N.D.), the following eight years in the Cardio (Letter.D.) and you will memories out-of Scherer Engine Co driveway. Clarence Scherer and you will Honest Scherer worked in the industry because 1919 and you will ended during the 1943. Regarding 1944, his story says to out of bits and pieces away from his labors, such as the old-time ways of vehicles fix, product lines which were utilized in that period of energy. The brand new manuscript shows the latest impression out-of national business economics towards North Dakota lifetime and you will residents. They stresses the annals from automobiles and vehicles mechanics. The new disk also contains multiple pictures and you will documents which were used to produce brand new manuscript (0.05 base.).

21400 DeForest MacFarland Circa 1980 Consists of a reminiscence in the increasing upon your family homestead during the Bantry (Letter. MacFarland talks about agriculture, tasks, Northern Dakota winter seasons, grasshoppers, and other private narratives. 05 base.).

About Michelle Catherine Michelle is co-founder, editor and #1 fan of Woolf Woolf. She lives 50% of her life in the real world, and the other 50% on twitter. Michelle is into recreational feminist problematising, vintage decadence, cycling, swing-dancing, and cultivating her Bettie bangs.