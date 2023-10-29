“Section Myself 2″ – FendiDa Rappa that have Cardi B

Offset and you will Cardi B connected upwards having “Jealousy.” This is actually the sixth big date the couple did to each other towards a tune following “Um Yea,” “Eat (Remix),” “MotorSport,” “Drip” and “Clout.” The new track would be available on Offset’s up coming record.

Cardi B slid towards the a different sort of up coming rapper’s song into “Section Me personally dos” remix. This is the first time FendiDa Rappa and you can Cardi enjoys connected on the a tune. FendiDa Rappa’s totally new track “Area Us to The latest S–” fell a year ago.

“Deli” – Frost Spice

Freeze Spruce enjoys another type of banger on her hand with “Deli.” On sounds video, the latest rap artist can be seen twerking and also have a very good time inside their particular native Bronx deli. “Deli” is on Ice Spice’s luxury EP Eg.

“Too quickly (Pull-over)” – Jay Stone ft. Anderson .Paak and Latto

Jay Rock hired Anderson .Paak and Latto to possess his “Too fast (Pull-over).” Throughout the songs video, the brand new artists is enjoying themselves during the a luxurious pond class. Here is the very first time all around three musicians was on the a song to one another.

“Passport Bros” – Bas foot. J. Cole

J. Cole and you will Bas connected right up for “Passport Bros.” Here is the fourth big date the emcees have worked to each other. The 2 in past times collabed into the 2013′s “Ny Minutes,” 2018′s “Tribe,” and you can 2021′s “l e t . g o . yards y . h a letter d.”

“Oh You Ran” – Young Thug legs. Drake

Younger Thug recruited Drake to possess “Oh You Ran.” The new track is found on Thugger’s most recent LP Company is Team. Brand new record album dropped from inside the Summer.

“Skee Yee” – Sexxy Red-colored

Sexxy Red is yet another rap artist to look at. She had their breakout struck that have “Skee Yee” back into June. Within the Sep whenever Billboard found the earliest TikTok Most useful 50 chart, “Skee Yee” try the basic No. 1 positioning.

“K-POP” – Travis Scott, Crappy Bunny, Brand new Weeknd

Travis Scott, Crappy Bunny, as well as the Weeknd linked to each other to own “K-Pop music.” The songs video has all the three musicians and artists switching out of views at a sports field, a pub, and then a home people that have amazing opinions. There are also cameos because of the Pharrell and you will SZA. This is the first time all the about three musicians and artists been employed by towards a track together.

“Limitless Trends” Lil Uzi Vert ft. Nicki Minaj

Lil Uzi Vert recruited Nicki Minaj to have “Endless Styles.” Brand new track is on Uzi’s Green Tape. It released the fresh album when you look at the July.

“Paint The city Red” – Doja Cat

“Paint The metropolis Reddish” is Doja Cat’s 2nd single leading toward their unique record album Scarlet. The brand new track premiered within number fifteen for the You Billboard Hot 100 but the musician had their own very first No. one in the You.K. toward track. “Color The metropolis Purple” observe Doja’s lead single “Attention” which was create in Summer.

“Thanks” – Burna Boy feet. find attractive guyanese women J. Cole

Burna Boy and J. Cole connected up getting “Thanks” off the Afrobeat star’s record We Advised Them… This is basically the first time the 2 designers been employed by together toward a track. This is simply not the sole rapper the Nigerian artist spent some time working which have towards his newest record. Burna Boy along with connected with 21 Savage for the “Sittin’ In addition Business.”

“Change Yo Clic Upwards” – Quavo base. Future

Quavo enlisted Coming for “Turn Yo Clic Upwards” off of his record Rocket Strength. The newest album was launched in the July and you can will pay tribute to their late nephew and Migos representative Takeoff. Takeoff is attempt and murdered in Houston. This is the fourth date Quavo and you can Upcoming have worked to each other. He’s got prior to now collabed with the DJ Khaled’s “Iced Aside My personal Arms” during the 2017, Pop Smoke’s “Snitching” (2020), and you may Migos’ “Picasso” (2021).

