Season 5 Joey discovers out whenever he realizes that the 2 took a visit together (“the main one Using The Kips”).

They you will need to keep their relationship key from their other buddies in order to avoid jokes that are attracting concerns in the beginning, nevertheless they all ultimately learn. They make him guarantee not to inform anybody, in which he agrees even though maintaining the trick puts him in humiliating positions, with Joey just continuing to help keep peaceful after getting back together tale that embarrasses Monica in exchange. Rachel later overhears a phone conversation amongst the two containing intimate innuendo (“the main one while using the Resolutions”), although Monica denies this when she actually is confronted with Rachel. (“the only With Chandler’s Work Laugh”) Rachel chooses to let the 2 believe she and Rachel go with Ross to check out Ugly Naked Guy’s apartment and sees Monica and Chandler having sex when she looks out of the window that she does not know until Phoebe finds out about Monica and Chandler when. Phoebe and Rachel commence to wreck havoc on Monica and Chandler that leads to Chandler saying it slip at Thanksgiving and then denying it) that he loves Monica for the second time (Having previously let. Ross discovers out of the in an identical way within the last scene for the exact same episode. (“The Main One Where Everyone Discovers”)

The few face challenges that are new their relationship out in the available.

One other’s teasing about them engaged and getting married sparks Chandler’s concern with dedication, resulting in a battle among them. Chandler ultimately proposes to show he is maybe perhaps not afraid to have hitched, but she quickly reassures him that she does not want wedding or kids straight away and it is very happy to assist him through their relationship dilemmas. (“the main one because of the Girl whom Hits Joey”) Later Monica get’s worried that they truly aren’t as all over one another as Phoebe along with her brand new boyfriend Gary, but Chandler reassures her that getting beyond the initial phases regarding the relationship and what’s time appear in the long term is much more exciting for him and whatever they have actually is particularly unique. (“The Only With Rachel’s Inadvertent Kiss”)

Into the Season 5 finale, Monica publications them a trip that is romantic Las Vegas or their anniversary (“Plane-iversary”). Nevertheless Chandler is devastated whenever Phoebe unintentionally reveals that Monica had meal together with her ex-boyfriend Richard Burke. He fundamentally admits to Monica which he’s jealous because he understands Richard may be the love of her life in which he can not compare to that particular. Amazed, Monica guarantees which he’s now the passion for her life and comforted they affirm they will have never loved someone else up to they have liked one another. (“Usually The One In Las Vegas, Role 1″)

Season 6

If they all head to Vegas, they’re on an absolute streak in the crabs dining table whenever Chandler tells Monica that, if she rolls another difficult eight, they ought to go as a sign to get married that night. One of several dice arises utilizing the four as well as the other rolls from the dining dining table. It, they see it could be either a four or a five, but they agree that it’s a four and decide to get married when they go looking for. Each goes up to a wedding that is nearby and they are waiting to obtain hitched whenever a really drunk and married Rachel and Ross emerge through the wedding chapel (“the main one In Vegas, Part 2″). Seeing Rachel and Ross disturbs both Monica and Chandler, plus they begin to think they are going too fast. They each desire to back down from the Las Las Vegas wedding, but neither of these really wants to disappoint the other, so they really decide they will keep it as much as fate. Nevertheless, also though they keep getting indications telling them they need to get hitched, they feel they have beenn’t prepared yet. Chandler recommends relocating together alternatively and Monica enthusiastically agrees. (“Usually The One After Las Vegas”).

They face some live sex chat nagging dilemmas about transferring together, while they argue over just how much of Chandler’s material should really be relocated in and how to handle it with Rachel’s free space.

Monica relents and makes much more space for Chandler’s things, including their barcalounger and dog that is white they accept utilize the space for one thing they both enjoy. (“the main one Where Ross Hugs Rachel”) all of those other show imply they adjust well to residing together and arguments that are no further shown.

If the gang consider just what their life might have been like if key occasions ended up differently, Monica and Chandler nevertheless find yourself dating despite Monica nevertheless being fat and Chandler being fully a writer/Joey’s associate, with Chandler ‘offering’ to rest with Monica whenever her then-boyfriend cancelled a planned date and Chandler then admitting to much deeper emotions. (“One That Has Been, Part 2″)

After residing together for per year, Chandler chooses he is prepared to propose to Monica, buying a band with Phoebe’s assistance, in which he takes her off to her favorite restaurant for a intimate night. Nevertheless, the night does not get because planned; Richard turns up and it is seated during the next dining table. Once they go back home, still perhaps perhaps not involved, but very first Phoebe after which Rachel asks to see Monica’s hand, Chandler is upset thinking their shock happens to be ruined. Phoebe and Joey convince him it isn’t, that most he has to do is just just just take a few days convincing her which he’s nowhere near prepared to get hitched, then it will be a shock as he really does propose. Their plan goes down a tad too well, and things have much more beyond control whenever Richard turns up and tells Monica he nevertheless loves her and would like to marry her. Monica is extremely upset about how exactly unjust it really is, stating that “fair” will have been if Richard had wished to marry her when she had been nevertheless in love with him, or if perhaps Chandler desired to marry her now. Meanwhile, Chandler frantically searches on her, stressed that he is gone too much in pretending he did not need to get hitched and that he may have ruined every thing. She was there waiting for Chandler with hundreds of lit candles all over the room when he returns to their apartment that evening Joey had already explained everything to Monica, and. Monica gets straight straight straight down on one leg and attempts to propose, but she starts crying a great deal she can’t complete it, so Chandler gets down on a single knee aswell, telling her than he ever imagined he could be that she makes him happier. Telling Monica that he will invest the others of these everyday lives attempting to make her believe that delighted, he asks Monica to marry him, and Monica claims ‘yes’. (“The Main One Utilizing The Proposal, Part 2″)

