Rising Leaders (COMPLIMENTARY Mini-MBA)Small Business Administration (SBA) The Emerging management training is targeted on little, poised-for-growth organizations with possibility of job creation.

CEO Then company InstituteEdward Lowe Foundation (together with Hennepin, Scott, Dakota, and Ramsey Counties and City of St. Paul) Provides scholarships to people who own 2nd stage growth companies for company research coupled with peer learning and company discussion boards.

Seed Fund Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation aids start-up phase companies that need money, company expertise, and networking opportunities. Helps organizations perform analysis and research, patent viewpoints and filings, and item evaluation and analysis. Investment amounts as much as $25,000.

Environmental/Energy Resources

Waste WiseMinnesota Chamber of Commerce The Minnesota Waste smart Foundation is just a 501(c)(3) nonprofit affiliate associated with Minnesota Chamber of Commerce. We offer ecological sustainability consulting to Minnesota organizations and businesses.

The Minnesota spend smart Foundation provides many different services, including, ecological sustainability consulting, on-site waste and visits, waste flow analysis and much more.

Energy SmartMinnesota Chamber of Commerce Energy Smart assists Minnesota companies and businesses identify economical methods to lower their power usage and links these with valuable monetary incentives, such as for example energy rebates, funds and low-interest funding.

Energy Smart solutions can be found free of charge to companies or companies in Minnesota. Energy Smart is a course of this Minnesota Chamber of Commerce and works closely utilizing the Minnesota Waste smart Foundation, a nonprofit affiliate regarding the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce. This program is funded through state-approved energy preservation programs, particularly Xcel Energy and Minnesota energy.

Environmental Guide for small enterprises in MinnesotaMinnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) a guide that is user-friendly Minnesota’s environmental laws. The target is to offer you sufficient information to quickly see whether your organization is at the mercy of a legislation and locations to opt for more assistance.