Re: AMF Finest Albums of all-Time 2023 Checklist Thread

New Exactly who – That has Next 56. The new Killers – Very hot Fuss 57. The fresh Doors – Strange Months 58. Elliott Smith – Elliott Smith 59. The fresh Buy – Low-Lifetime sixty. Contributed Zepplin – IV 61. David Bowie – Heroes 62. Bob Dylan – New Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan 63. Wavves – King of one’s Coastline 64. Made to Spill – Prime To any extent further 65. Cursive – The new Unsightly Organ 66. Fennesz – Limitless Summer 67. Bob Marley & The Wailers – Burnin’ 68. Jay-Z – The latest Black Album 69. Leonard Cohen – Music off Leonard Cohen 70. Chelsea Wolfe – Abyss 71. Brian Eno – Ambient 1: Musical To possess Flight terminals 72. Large Black – Tunes Regarding Banging 73. Patti Smith – Horses 74. Fragrance Wizard – Unsightly 12 months 75.

The fresh 1975 – A quick Inquiry Toward On line Relationship 76. This new Cure – Head-on The door 77. Bob Dylan – Blonde to the Blonde 78. Red Floyd – Brand new Ebony Side of the Moon 79. Nutrient – The power of Failing 80. Bad Religion – Creator 81. Bauhaus – The fresh new Sky’s Went Aside 82. Modest Mouse – The Lonesome Congested Western 83. Grimes – Miss Anthropocene 84. The newest Federal – Highest Violet 85. Green Go out – Kerplunk 86. A tribe Called Trip – The low Stop Concept 87. Cowboy Junkies – Brand new Trinity Training 88. Depeche Setting – Soul 89. Lowest – C’mon ninety. Chat rooms off Canada – Songs Contains the Right to People 91. Simon & Garfunkel – Bookends ninety five. Animal Cumulative – Merriweather Blog post Pavillion 93.

Duke Ellington – During the Newport 94. Kendrick Lamar – A good Kid, yards. A.An excellent. Placebo – Instead Your I am Nothing 96. Nico – Chelsea Girls 97. Gram Parsons – Grievous Angel 98. Pet Stamina – Moon Pix 99. Billy Joel – The newest Complete stranger 100.

Carter This new Burning Sex Server – 1992 – This new Like Record album (1992) fourteen

Edre Depeche Lead wrote: ^ Sunshine I can work heavily on it when you look at the Sep but could give a crude notion of a high 100 as of now. This will Changes And you may Build

Pharmacy – White Miracle To have Lovers (1998) 29

1. David Bowie – An upswing And you may Fall Out of Ziggy Stardust And the Bots From Mars (1972) 2. Red Floyd – The fresh new Dark Side of the Moon (197step three) 3. The latest Beatles – The newest Beatles (1968) 4. Suede – Suede (1993) 5. Brand new Beatles – Abbey Street (1969) six. The latest Beatles – Revolver (1966) 7. Alabama step 3 – Exile In the Coldharbour Way (1997) 8. The very last Trace Puppets – The age of The new Understatement (2008) nine. Sex Pistols – Never Head The balls (1977) ten. The fresh new Clash – London area Contacting (1979) eleven. The latest Beach Boys – Pet Tunes (1966) 12. David Bowie – Aladdin Sane (1973) thirteen. Dogs Store Boys – In reality (1987) fifteen. The Beatles – Enchanting Secret Trip (1967) sixteen. Dogs Shop Boys – Most (1993) 17. Absolutely nothing Boots – Give (2009) 18. Blur Greensboro, PA in USA women single – Parklife (1994) 19. Erasure – Crazy! (1989) 20. Dogs Store Boys – Actions (1990) 21. The Beatles – Sergeant Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Pub Ring (1967) 22. David Bowie – Diamond Pets (1974) 23. David Bowie – Hunky-dory (1971) 24. U2 – Achtung Baby (1991) twenty-five. Prince & The fresh new Trend – Red Rain (1984) 26. Oasis – However Perhaps (1994) twenty seven. Echobelly – Everyone’s Had That (1994) twenty-eight. David Bowie – Frightening Beasts (1980) 29. Animals Store Boys – Simple (2006) 29. U2 – Zooropa (1993) thirty two. Insanity – The fresh Liberty Of Norton Folgate (2009) 33. Depeche Setting – Music From Faith And Determination (1993) 34. Scissor Siblings – Scissor Sisters (2004) 35. Nirvana – Nevermind (1991) thirty-six. Blondie – Synchronous Traces (1978) 37. The brand new Levellers – Levelling Brand new Home (1991) 38. Spiritualized – Allow it to Go lower (2001) 39. The brand new Prodigy – The fat Of one’s Residential property (1997) 40. Retreat – (What’s the Facts) Morning glory (1995) 41. David Bowie – The guy Just who Ended up selling The country (1970) 42. Blur – The nice Stay away from (1995) 43. Michael Jackson – Crappy (1987) 49. Little Richard – Here is Absolutely nothing Richard (1957) forty-five. The fresh new Clint Boon Sense – Lightweight Help guide to Pop And you will Place Traveling (1999) 46. Elastica – Elastica (1995) 47. Portishead – Dummy (1994) forty-eight. Arcade Flames – Funeral (2004) forty two. Spiritualized – Ladies And you can Gentlemen We have been Floating In proportions (1997) fifty. Goldfrapp – Felt Slope (2000)

