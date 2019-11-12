PlayFortuna Casino

PlayFortuna Casino is a Russian online casino, which supports several languages including English, German and Swedish. The notable software providers at this casino are NetEnt and Microgaming, however they also provide games of Yggdrasil Gaming and several others.

PlayFortuna Casino has very few restricted countries, although the United Kingdom and the United States are both on the list. The full list also includes, Belgium, Denmark, France, Italy and Romania.

Taking a closer look at PlayFortuna Casino

If a casino is regulated under the gaming laws of Curacao, they need blog to fulfill a long list of demands asked by us, before even having a chance of making it to our 100% TRUSTED Casinos‘ list. Unfortunately we feel that PlayFortuna does not meet these requirements – although they are not disreputable enough to make it to our blacklist either.

Other reasons, apart from the license in Curacao, are the bonus rules. The bonus rules at PlayFortuna Casino are just too complicated – read more about the bonus rules further below.

Customer support is available in many ways, including phone and Skype, which is unusual when a casino tries to bend the rules to their favour and cheat the player out of winnings – a reason why we won’t blacklist PlayFortuna either.

About PlayFortuna Casino bonus rules

A strange and not very welcoming rule is regarding the wagering requirements. They can only be met through playing with real money, and playing with PlayFortuna Casino bonus money does not count towards meeting the required amount of playthrough.

If you are the type of player to enjoy a big sign-up deposit bonus, this casino is definitely not for you. If you are a casino shark, and play mostly without bonuses you can give PlayFortuna a try. They do have a very nice web design, and offer some popular and fun games.

Verdict on PlayFortuna

We think that the casino has a mediocre and average reputation. It’s far from the best out there, but it’s very far from the worst as well. Surely there a fun times to be had, like at so many other places, but should you go there for the welcome package, just keep the wagering rules in mind and don’t expect too much of it.

