Paparazzo Adnan Ghalib stated he and Spears began relationship in the – while he was married

Even with their ups and downs, Federline told you within the an excellent 2015 interviews that he and Spears co-parented amicably. “The family is very good,” he told you. “It has been a long, long-journey, but I think where both of us are in reality, we both provides some other person the audience is happy [with].”

Inside , Federline mutual their ideas on the conservatorship one to Britney try set under because of the their own father, Jamie Spears, stating that brand new plan “saved” their unique. Although not, the guy admitted the condition is difficult to their sons, which the guy stated have been opting for not to ever discover its mom. Spears treated their statements for the Instagram, composing, “Only one phrase: Hurtful.”

Since that time, brand new artist greeting their unique kids to move regarding Ca so you’re able to Their state having Federline for the . The previous dancer quoted work opportunities to own your along with his spouse away from a decade, Victoria Prince, as the cause.

Isaac Cohen

For the , Spears is actually about model Isaac Cohen when they stayed at a resorts when you look at the Las vegas, had been watched to one another from inside the L.A good. and you will went on powerboats from inside the Marina Del Rey, Ca.

“[Isaac] isn’t a new player,” Cohen’s agent Brandi Lord informed Some body. “He has got an effective heart and you will an excellent family, and he spent my youth well. He’s a gentleman.”

Because of the , the latest fledgling couples had named it quits. Lord informed Somebody in regards to the “most friendly” split: “These are typically both hectic employing professions. They certainly were never getting married. They certainly were having fun to one another.”

Adnan Ghalib

The following times, an equivalent go out his wife registered having separation, Ghalib told the latest press which he and you can Spears had been crazy hence the dating was “from over.”

Just over the following year, in web browser Spears acquired a restraining buy against Ghalib. Ghalib try banned out-of watching otherwise contacting the fresh singer for a few ages.

J.Roentgen. Rotem

Immediately after their fling ended, Spears and you may Rotem did to one another, together with manufacturer had just comments for the pop celeb.

“The woman is high,” the guy advised Someone. “She’s such as a king at the exactly what she does. She is far more experienced than simply many people. She just has got the ‘it’ component that not all musician keeps. It is therefore constantly sweet to work with their own.”

Jason Trawick

In 2009, Spears began matchmaking their own after that-broker, Jason Trawick. “He is entirely and you can without a doubt dating,” a resource told Somebody at the time.

Trawick later appreciated one Spears produced the initial move. “It was brand of among those some thing where she moved, for example, turned into as much as, therefore we was basically one on one,” the guy said.

Shortly after 2 yrs to each other, Trawick retired while the Spears’ agent, a change sparked because of the his love into the musician. “Due to the fact appointment Britney, his priorities has actually shifted,” a source advised Individuals. “He would far alternatively be domestic in the evening along with her and you can their own boys.”

Pursuing the Trawick’s looks inside the Spears’ “Criminal” tunes clips, the guy sprang the question if you are remembering their birthdays together during the ed good co-conservator next to their father.

Because of the , the couple entitled the engagement regarding. “Britney Spears and you can Jason Trawick has actually mutually wanted to prevent its one-12 months engagement,” Spears’ representative told Individuals. “As the a couple mature adults, they concerned the tough choice going its independent means if you find yourself persisted to remain family.”

Within the an announcement, Spears said, “I’ll constantly really loves your and we will remain great Web veza web stranice family relations.” Trawick extra, “As this part concludes for people a unique that initiate. I love and you may treasure their own and her boys and we’ll feel personal forever.”

David Lucado

Spears and you may Virginia indigenous David Lucado first started dating during the when they met in the a party. In December of these season, she informed Ellen DeGeneres you to their unique family relations lead their unique in order to your, there try a common destination.

