Once the look for Jennifer dragged to your, Carrie Luft attempted to keep hope

An adverse Impact

But she understood within her bones, as early as a single day Jennifer vanished, it had been hopeless. Carrie Luft: I’d a terrible foreboding feel you to she wasn’t real time. This new Canaan police officers also had a bad feeling while the they checked Jennifer’s home the evening she ran forgotten. Sgt. Kenneth Ventresca: When they visit the house, each goes from the driveway, they observed blood such as substance … bloodstream splatter about driveway. Sergeant Ventresca and you may Detective John Kimball of your state’s Significant Offense Team was basically summoned with the scene. Det. John Kimball: And additionally blood facts on the garages, there is facts that somebody had tried to tidy up bloodstream. There are swirls, just what appeared to be swirl scratches into corners of your own car. Det. Kimball, remaining, and you may Sgt. Ventresca away from Jennifer Dulos’ leased house within the This new Canaan, Connecticut. CBS Information All the markings out of an unhappy stop, says Sgt. Ventresca. Sgt. Kenneth Ventresca: A critical unlawful assault occurred in that garage … discover definitely a world foul gamble inside. The scene from the driveway are all the Richard Colangelo, next Connecticut’s Chief Nation’s Attorneys expected. The guy instantly obtained happening. Richard Colangelo Jr.: When it been, it had been good whodunit. However, somebody soon visited the top of the list. At the time of their own disappearance, Jennifer is actually embroiled for the a sour divorce or separation and infant custody battle with their estranged husband, Fotis Dulos. Based on separation and divorce data files, she is terrified out-of him:

He should always earn no matter what

“I am frightened you to definitely my hubby usually spoil our students to help you punish me.” “He could be harmful and ruthless when he believes which he has been wronged.” “… “

Det. John Kimball: I do not envision Fotis liked to lose in virtually any element of his lives, and that i don’t think that however like to be losing inside court at the hands of his spouse. He previously invested several thousand dollars in attorney charge and court can cost you. Their providers is actually floundering. And you may bad, the guy shed mutual bodily child custody of his youngsters immediately after supposed facing courtroom purchases together with his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis. Erin Moriarty: What did he would otherwise did not perform? Carrie Luft: Well, he didn’t comply with the brand new court popular german dating sites order one Michelle not be area of the children’s lifetime. Jennifer Dulos, fifty, are last viewed on near their unique New Canaan, Connecticut, household once dropping their people of in school. The Canaan Police Fotis don’t also imagine to cover up his thoughts towards Jennifer as he agreed to visit the The fresh Canaan Police channel the day after Jennifer vanished.

Erin Moriarty: Did he invest in sit-down and you can chat? Sgt. Kenneth Ventresca: No. However lead his municipal attorneys having your. Sgt. Kenneth Ventresca: Their lawyer had been on mobile phone with a criminal shelter attorneys at the time throughout the parking lot. Erin Moriarty: Precisely what does one tell you? Sgt. Kenneth Ventresca: For me … it had been surprising, due to the fact mother of your five youngsters are shed and you’re concerned with contacting attorney? Prior to the guy remaining, Fotis unknowingly offered the fresh detectives things more important than just an interview. Richard Colangelo Jr. He requested him on the password. The guy informed all of them the brand new code. Fotis required his cell phone right back, but the investigator rejected. Detectives had a search guarantee and you can managed to access the fresh new research. Richard Colangelo Jr.

Investigators monitored Fotis’s cell phone so you’re able to Albany Avenue in Hartford around eight p. They then called the Hartford Police, exactly who downloaded a treasure trove from clips that were seized with the security cameras. This new Canaan Officer Thomas Patten wouldn’t faith their attention. Erin Moriarty [viewing monitoring video clips]: Just what are you enjoying? Administrator Tom Patten: Better, as he is riding around, however getting – he had been depositing black garbage bags and various receptacles. Erin Moriarty: That will be the guy by yourself? Workplace Tom Patten: Zero, in one of men and women images, you will find a female that is bending away from passenger section of the truck. Within the surveillance video, cops observed a female which have Fotis Dulos – she can be seen interacting with to the pavement [right-side away from truck].

