On the September six th , Shizuku and several other professionals at hide-out witness Phinks and you will Feitan enter Avarice Island

Avarice Area arch

[37] Five days afterwards, if you find yourself she performs a game title out-of chess that have Kortopi next to Pakunoda’s grave, Shalnark invites both so you can match him with the games. [38] During the video game and also at an urban area called Rubicuta, Shalnark explains exactly how Greed Isle functions and shows Kortopi and Shizuku just how the particular results have no influence on the new game’s notes. The guy demonstrates that Avarice Island takes place in reality which you’ll find likely numerous Online game Gurus. Shizuku forgets just what award is for clearing the game, and Kortopi reminds the woman that they can get back about three given position notes together. Shalnark theorizes that they may have the ability to utilize the “Toraemon” cards to replace all cards. Immediately following Kortopi and you may Shizuku agree that it’s really worth trying, Shalnark claims you to definitely their first goal should be to see “Attention out of God” otherwise “Analysis” just before they then to find Phinks and you can Feitan. [39]

Some time shortly after regrouping with Phinks and you can Feitan, the latest Troupe professionals return to actuality and attempt to achieve the genuine area. [40] Abreast of their coming, yet not, Shaver confronts them and you may raises himself as the a game Master. The guy says to them you to definitely trespassers are not welcome and they can be go back utilizing the proper way. He then spends a keen “Eliminate” cards to transmit these to six different places toward Azian Region. [41]

Immediately after coming back the proper teenchat quizzes way and realizing that Chrollo lead to the real Greed Island centered on their luck, Shalnark informs the remainder he need to have hired people to play the game getting him following play with their label since the an email on them. As he contributes the exorcist must be into island, Hisoka shows themselves and this is his tip to utilize Chrollo’s term. Shizuku is actually kept a little disappointed you to definitely Hisoka is actually the person Chrollo leased. [42] Ultimately choosing the exorcist Abengane by using their new affiliate Kalluto, new Troupe possess Hisoka generate an undertake your to ensure that he will reduce Kurapika’s Wisdom Strings out-of Chrollo’s cardio. [43]

Chimera Ant arc

When you look at the Chimera Ant crisis, Shizuku, Feitan, Shalnark, Phinks, Kalluto, and you will Bonolenov every happen to be Meteor Urban area. To their method indeed there, it speak about how the Chimera Ant invasion taken place and exactly why certain of those concerned the metropolis. The fresh Troupe are came across by certain neighbors just who tell them regarding this new self-announced Queen and work out a colony close to the town and you will wreaking chaos amongst the anyone, and exactly how the fresh new construction is currently discussing they. Since zero immediate progress has been made, the fresh new Troupe bring it abreast of themselves to resolve the new Chimera Ant condition, having Phinks to make certain the brand new authorities that they can exterminate the new Queen towards the end during the day. The fresh new Troupe members strategy the enormous colony and you can stroll right in through the entry way. [44]

Which have Kalluto shocked they are going the separate indicates, Phinks points out that he probably has actually efficiency that he does not require others observe. The guy plus says to your that anyone who eliminates the new King very first have a tendency to become the pretending chief. Shizuku runs into a police called Pike, parrying their web with her vacuum cleaner and you can taking note of the fresh fuel of one’s dietary fiber, unaware you to definitely she’s got confetti caught so you can their dresses that allows Kalluto to pay attention for the on her behalf competition. [45]

Shizuku checks out Pike’s actions if you’re evading his attacks, conjuring and you may dispelling Blinky to guard. [46] Pike barriers this lady together with Love Bath, but Shizuku manages to manage a gap regarding web which have her machine and causes it to stick to the girl clothing merely. As the Ant tries to bring the woman so you can Zazan, she quickly slips aside and you can nightclubs him having Blinky once or twice. Immediately following going back, she with certainty claims one this lady has obtained and can continue the woman distance to prevent are trapped again. [5] She upcoming provides Blinky drain Pike away from his bloodstream from the several wounds, plus the Ant finds themselves not able to defense them immediately. Shortly after Blinky stops draining Pike, Shizuku prepares to exit and runs out over Pike’s corpse, remarking that they are one another very dumb due to the fact he may has his webbing to the themselves to end the brand new bleeding. Sporting the girl ripped shirt and you may trousers, she actually is the past to get at Feitan’s combat Zazan. She angrily tells Phinks you to she won immediately after he notices the lady apparel and you will asks if the she lost, with Shalnark chuckling and you will posting comments how furious she is. Shizuku observe the fight and says that Feitan is not swinging well, having Shalnark speculating which he isn’t really inside the most readily useful means. [47]

