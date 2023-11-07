O. Package 649 Newark, New jersey 07010-0649 Tel: 973-648-4062 Facsimile: 973-648-7981 Layer Areas: Essex, Passaic, Sussex, Bergen, Morris, Mercer

Elite group Connections Officials come in each Condition, and other area, on how best to contact throughout the Societal Cover disability applications. They make educational presentations toward top-notch neighborhood regarding Societal Security’s dependence on fast, exact, and you will complete medical pointers, training physicians, healthcare staff, or other health professionals exactly how that info is used to view disability.

Professional Relationships Officers plus enroll and you will instruct medical professionals (medical otherwise osteopathic physicians), psychologists, or any other medical researchers becoming advisory test (CE) providers getting Says. They could reply to your questions relating to carrying out CEs otherwise looking at impairment claims to your disability dedication functions towards you. If you’d like more information on creating CEs into the State DDS, excite contact the proper get in touch with throughout the condition(s) in which you is licensed.

The latest Top-notch Connections Officers at the nation’s DDS can assist you that have signing to explore Public Security’s Electronic Suggestions Display safe website to own delivering wellness or college or university suggestions related to disability claims. You may also fax info to your condition DDS or Societal Cover adopting the recommendations regarding page you acquired asking for guidance.

Department regarding Fitness Division from Handicap Determinations Administrative Place of work Ashley Building, Room 100 1321 Exec Cardiovascular system Push Tallahassee, Florida 32399-2350 Top-notch Connections Planner 800-488-4222, ext. 5238

Agency away from Fitness Office regarding Impairment Determinations 7825 Baymeadows Ways Heart Strengthening, Room 300 Jacksonville, Fl 32256 Professional Interactions Manager 904-339-4600, ext. 4010 800-821-8122, ext. 4017

Handicap Adjudication Properties Office from Georgia Vocational Rehab Institution 1551 Juliette Path Stone Slope, GA three hundred-86-1519 Top-notch Relations Coordinator 800-252-7485, ext

Agency off Wellness Office of Disability Determinations 12135 SE 128th Courtroom Miami, Fl 33186 Elite group Connections Administrator 305-596-3020, ext. 6017

Company of Health Office out of Handicap Determinations 8600 N

Company away from Fitness Office of Impairment Determinations 5020 Northern Davis Hwy Pensacola, Fl 32503 Elite group Relationships Administrator kissbrides.com kokeile tГ¤tГ¤ 866-209-2095, ext. 3017

Department off Handicap Determinations 2571 Administrator Center Community East Howard Strengthening, Room 100 Tallahassee, Florida 32301 Elite group Relations Administrator 800-499-6590, ext. 5217

Georgia Professional Treatment Agencies Disability Adjudication Section 500 East Walnut Opportunity Strengthening 2, Collection 101 Dalton, GA 30271 Professional Relationships Manager 855-706-1128 706-281-8834

Disability Dedication Characteristics 2820 SW Fairlawn Rd Ste 100 Topeka, KS 66614-1509 Medical Connections Manager Medical Functions Administrator 785-267-4440 800-685-0122

Kentucky Impairment Determination Features Pantry to own Health and Family Features 102 Sports Drive Frankfort, KY 40601 Top-notch Relations Planner 502-595-4404 502-782-1576

Department of cash Service Kentucky Handicap Devotion Attributes Case having Wellness and you will Loved ones Services Chestnut Cardio, Grauman Strengthening 10510 LaGrange Path Louisville, KY 40223 Top-notch Connections Officer 502-782-1575

Impairment Commitment Qualities Governor Joseph P. Teasdale Condition Workplace 8800 Eastern 63rd St., Room 320 Raytown, MO 64133 Top-notch Interactions Manager 816-743-8800

Division off Handicap Determinations P.O. Container 649 Newark, New jersey 07101-0649 Tel: 973-648-4578 Facsimile: 973-648-7892 Coating Counties: Commitment Warren, Hunterdon, Somerset, Hudson, Monmouth

Agency regarding Handicap Determination 1171 S. Cameron Street, Room 200 Harrisburg, PA 17104 Assistant Administrator Medical Relations Program Manager 717-783-3620

Bureau from Disability Determination Department out of Labor and Business third Floor 901 North 7th Highway, Rear Harrisburg, PA 17102 717-425-7900

Office out of Rehabilitation Services Disability Devotion Part five hundred Quarrier Street, Collection five hundred Charleston, WV 25301-2913 Elite group Connections Administrator 304-343-5055 800-344-5033 (in-condition just)

Department regarding Rehabilitation Characteristics Impairment Commitment Area 320 West Pike Street, Room 120 Clarksburg, WV 26301-2913 Elite Relationships Officer 304-624-0200 800-344-7813 (in-county just)

Impairment Commitment Agency Office from Medicaid Characteristics Agency regarding Health Condition from Wisconsin P.O. Package 7886 Madison, WI 53707-7886 608-266-1565

To possess information about applying for SSA’s Electronic Ideas Show, excite contact us at the Excite don’t post medical suggestions yourself to this email address.

