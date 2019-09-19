Norwegian TV FOR PC Host Sues Gaming Uniqueness Group about Failed Collab

Famous television temperament claims he’s got reached some sort of verbal deal entitling your man to 3. 3 million stocks now really worth NOK10 thousand

Popular Norwegian TV public speaker Hallvard Flatland says he is entitled to three. 4 million dollars shares around online gambling collection Gaming Uniqueness Group (GIG) under your verbal binding agreement with supplier officials back in 2015. The business is being sued by the television host and the two get-togethers met during the Bergen Center Court this past Wednesday, nearby news plugs report.

Mr. Flatland has worked just for Norway’s earliest commercial telly station , TVNorge, and then for the Norwegian Broadcasting Company. He is most common as the software program and host of the country’s most popular gameshow, Casino , which broadcasted between 1989 and 1993 and then quickly from the year 2003 to 04. Mr. Flatland is also a keen gambler.

Reported by court getting, the TV presenter believes he could be entitled to 3. 4 trillion GIG stocks, which are at the moment valued within around NOK10 million. Mister. Flatland includes told legal that back in the spring regarding 2015, they reached a new verbal binding agreement with an ancient Nio Inc. Chief Executive along with investor Kjetil Myrlid Aasen to receive conveys in the casino group included in a cooperation that would may see the TV machine become a GB ambassador. Nio, a gaming company on its own, had only just secured the actual acquisition of EVENT at the time.

Option or No Work

Providing even more details about the exact agreement, Mister. Flatland has stated that it was gotten to on February 30, 2015 in Bergen. The anxious parties would not sign almost any documents towards officialize say yes to , however TV speaker has stated he was guaranteed a deal has been reached. An exciting new CEO was initially appointed to acquire the mixed entity, once the Nio/GIG bargain was achieved. Mr. Flatland contacted typically the newly equiped executive soon after and wanted additional information over the agreement’s rendering. However , the TV presenter has been told there would be virtually no collaboration and therefore there was virtually no agreement climbed to.

Mr. Aasen said within court there was no package of any kind, but admitted that he was initially approached simply by Mr. Flatland and that the second option asked to with GB management with regards to potential venture .

GB Chairman Helge Nilsen represented the cluster in court on Saturday. He outlined that they ended up skeptical within the success about potential venture with Mr. Flatland. Mister. Nilsen even more pointed out that the business did not get much bucks at the time together https://online-slots-reviews.com/double-down-casino/ with was not guaranteed how a partnership while using TV speaker would help it to.

On the other hand, Mr. Flatland said that as part of this agreement using GIG, they bought one million dollars shares on the company to show his morals in its long term. Mr. Aasen said last night in the courtroom that the acquiring shares has been part of the increased of the poker group and had nothing to undertake with the given agreement.

Video games Innovation Collection is based in Malta , nevertheless operates locations in Oslo, Gibraltar, in addition to Copenhagen, and the like. Its functions include the provision of the two B2B in addition to B2C gambling online products.

