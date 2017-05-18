Mobitechstudio.com – mobile app development: the place to start

Mobitechstudio.com – Mobile App Development Companies and Solutions

In our function we experience most of the levels for the lifespan cycle of making a mobile app and that i want to share our know-how within this discipline. Beneath is considered the tale about bases of mobile development: the selection of the system in advance of development, positioning in store in addition to the subsequent checking. So, let us begin the process of our tale from Mobitech.

Trends. Exactly what are mobile cellphone entrepreneurs?

More than 50 percent (53%) use downloaded apps.

Approximately precisely the same amount of money (52%) by using mobile cellphone browse the ?nternet sites.

Over a 3rd of folks (38%) use social networking sites from a mobile cell phone.

A modest much less everyday people, enjoy game titles (34%).

Approximately three-quarters of individuals converse by using mobile cell phone (other than phone calls): it may be SMS, a social networking app, immediate messengers and so forth.

Statistics. What does one acquire?

If we glance within the studies of revenue of smartphones by functioning devices, we’ll begin to see the pursuing:

62% of smartphones offered is surely an Android equipment.

In the 2nd site Symbian – 15% within the advertise.

The remaining share is split bada, iOS and Home windows Cellular phone (any time you require this chart only in Moscow, the distribution will most likely change in the direction of escalating the share of Apple products and services).

If you search on the equivalent program around the globe, we’re going to see that right here Android within the forefront with ? for the advertise. The best way away from the problem Mobitech Studio.

For the 2nd quarter of 2012, the whole world has offered 104 million Android telephones – given that the populace of the pretty significant state. But we as mobile builders have an interest in don’t just smartphone, and also the best ways to do the trick with him. A major proportion of homeowners of gadgets on Android employs them as regular telephones: SMS, phone calls and all. They don’t activate the gadget in Google Participate in, not downloading apps.

Mobitech Solutions for mobile iphone app

What would you use? Not all families bought the cellphone in 2012, and so the legitimate distribution of forces between mobile running solutions demonstrates our interior data. This statistic involves Russia additionally, the CIS international locations: Ukraine, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan.

73.five p.c is often a Java cellular phone.

Android is in next area with eleven.6%.

The legacy of Nokia, Symbian, a great deal powering Android with 11%.

Apple goods have a very three.5% of Runet end users.

The most attentive will see around the chart of Microsoft with Home windows Mobile phone ( below 1%).

: Right solutions for iOS and Android from Mobitech

Installation of applications. Should you pick out a system below which the application might be produced, it will be imperative that you know the stats on presently current applications. Graphics analysis corporation App Annie in the September 2012 display you the way to mature two competing Apple and Google. You can find foolish to match Mobitechstudio.

Mobile app development corporation www.mobitechstudio.com . The highest quality, good solutions for iOS & Android, etc.

By number of downloads from the first location Google Participate in: considerably more units, additional downloads, far more traffic and a growth of 66% compared with January 2012. The growth of iOS were two times much less, about 30%. But the main chart – what kind of revenue end users bring. And listed here the problem is radically different. It is really easier to make on iOS, but the money is there and in Google Engage in, those that know ideas on how to pick them up.

Types of mobile apps. In practice, we can divide mobile apps into 3 types.

Mobile sites, web applications. This is definitely the most common type of applications for mobile products. Modern smartphones are able to display typical website. They can do anything that we are accustomed to seeing in desktop applications – support for HTML5 is doing its job. mobitechstudio.com.Remember that web applications are ideal for start-UPS: they allow you to obtain a great result for minimal money and for a short time. Another advantage of the mobile website compared with other mobile apps is cross-platform. However, there are negative, though weighty, is fairly difficult to make.

Development of all types of applications from Studio Mobitech

Hybrid apps. With this approach you get access to the many advantages of running system APIs: the app is cluttered with push notifications and other pleasant buns, also, now your product are usually placed in stores. The main content still is a really platform-independent page layout, hosted around the server. www.mobitechstudio.com. This allows you to make cosmetic changes while in the product without releasing a new version: it truly is enough to upload changes to the server. Hybrid application is definitely a great solution for those who are starting a business or wants to test their idea, reveal it to your investor friends.

A native app. These kind of applications are probably the most resource intensive, but it allows the maximum use from the opportunities offered by each specific working system. As a result, native apps win given that the functionality and speed of other types of mobile applications. Its to this approach now come to those companies who did combined application. For example, Facebook started with the combo app: native controls (switches, tabs and so forth) plus the web page as content. http://mobitechstudio.com/Несмотря that this is really a good solution, the problems with performance lead to the fact that the builders are moving away from combination with the web.

Statistics. The data on the downloads on our apps.

First, we have an app that is constantly developing: among the the recent changes it’s always worth noting facetime audio. The main difference between the apps is who their audience is. The first is undoubtedly an international product. The program is downloaded not simply in CIS, they are actively used by residents of Europe and Latin America. The 2nd application originally was made in Russia and for end users of CIS.

Great mobile iOS and Android app development on Mobitechstudio.com

It is interesting to check the stats of downloads from your stores. A vast part belonging to the 62% of foreign audience goes to Google Enjoy. About 1/5 is inside the AppStore, 14% in Ovi Store. And previously the remaining 5% share for Home windows Mobile (4%) and Samsung Bada (1%). With the Agent circumstance is radically different: the share of Google Engage in and Ovi are about the identical. Well, 10% in the AppStore demonstrate love for “Apple” services within our state.

The process of making a mobile prilozheniy so, let us get to by far the most delicious: the process of developing a mobile application.

A User Tale. First of all, you need to determine what and for whom we write. The answers to these questions are documented in a User Tale. On the picture you can begin to see the genuine ticket within our tracker.

mobitechstudio.com. He describes how an present ICQ user can log in to the app, and what challenges it could meet. At this stage it will be essential to do the trick out all possible scenarios to avoid unpleasant surprises at later levels of development.

It is crucial to understand that each item on your to-do sheet is hiding a huge iceberg of functionality. Try to fragment and specify tasks. Major wishlist optimum split into several levels (releases in stor). However is regarded as a topic for another discussion, back to the levels of application generation.

Design and design. After writing within the User Tale is to get started on designing and design development.

At this stage, we use prototypes that we hang over the Board in addition to the arrows display how the navigation will occur.

The design necessarily used guideline.

The guideline within the General sense is known as a document which is issued by the agency, and that designers and builders understand the principle of building the application communicates with the user. Relatively speaking, on iOS the buttons need to do the round, and for Home windows Cellphone – square. However, we use inner guidelines for builders. Thus the result within the designer’s give good results often consists of models, guidelines and slicing graphics.

advertise Sharks and Mobitechstudio, fierce competition

Layouts optimum served “linked urls”, for example, using the Prototype to understand the logic transitions. The guidelines contain information about the padding, sizes, visual effects, mechanics, animations, etc. you can skip This step if your project is one designer and one developer sitting next to each other. The 3rd part for the result – cutting charts – must contain a minimum of needed graphic resources (care about the weight of your app), have versions for different screen resolutions. Most often we draw for retina and xhdpi screens. Next may be the preparation for Neretina mdpi and automated tools (if appropriate their use). Often the hands have to cook hdpi resources.

Transfer in development. Discussion and necessary corrections belonging to the description.

After receiving the models, guideline and slicing begins the show results on the developer. We share inside the development of everything that came up, and expect an early result. This does not mean that the do the trick in the architecture and also the user interface is finished. Mobitechstudio.com. Sometimes the builders develop interesting ideas that will make adjustments to the original plan. When development is complete, comes the testing stage.

Testing. There are a number of ways to test the application.

In mobile development tester would be the person around whom some telephones. We have a very huge wardrobe, which are as old telephones, and then the latest novelties. Inside we try to test in test cases. Any time you implement a new feature, in her description in the prepared test plan.

There are products and services to help in testing. We use HockeyApp – an application that allows you to distribute our product to beta testers. We write in social networking sites: “Guys, we have got a new cool app. Who wants to try?” I wish to receive a build, use the app, and it collects figures, makes a crash report and sends it to us.

There are also expert services that allow you to test your app on different running units – for example, all Android firmware version 2.one or 2.three. You give the application, products screenshot the entire path that you set, sends pictures to you inside the mail, and you check if everything is in order.

checking Providers and tracking of application data.

Monitoring. So, you have developed, tested application, filled it in stor. To track studies of downloads you can use the service Distimo. It shows studies on end users who come to the store to download applications, and aggregates the comments.

It is crucial to understand that families are way more likely to leave negative comments. If a person is doing well, he usually just works by using the application, not commenting. Around the stable operation of our applications we get 40-50 comments daily. In the day of error the number of records can reach up to 400 on a single system. So keep in mind that comments are not a full evaluation of your perform, rather another bug tracker.

To change your situation is often really a common “hack” – window Rate Us. Offer to leave a positive review on the store, and in case of problems, email developer. The effect is strong enough, the main thing is to consider the algorithm of showing the dialogue to the user.

In addition to the review Distimo shows the number of downloads, earned money, and in which are downloading your apps.

Another interesting checking service Flurry. It helps to collect the client figures. Flurry provides a report about what the user does in your application: how many times he pressed the button, how many times have returned to the app and considerably more General settings – audience, geography, gender, age, etc. Mobitechstudio.com.

In some mobile products and solutions we also use counting client studies using Google Analytics. Difference when compared with the Flurry has almost no. Disadvantages in speed and processing within the logs is, in both cases, however, if you ever are used to working with Google release a user interface can use this tool.

Despite the substantial number of third-party products, we have our own data. No matter how good was not external sources, they need to be checked. We are able to evaluate the studies, but it is always necessary to build infrastructure for report generation, weekly reporting by using email and other things that simplify existence. Therefore its easier for us to use providers such as Flurry and Distimo, together with the inner logs to contact if you should have any questions. Our encounter shows that this approach is justified: periodically our data and companies are slightly different. If you should are inclined to check the stats, use different sources.

Specific. You need to remember?

On each new system the user expects to begin to see the rich application. He argues as follows: “I sat on bad Java cell phone, thus could use ICQ. I bought a new mobile, go to Marketplace, and there is certainly no ICQ? Are you doing something?” The user does not consider into account the fact that you have to do the app from scratch. The new system is actually a new unit, new documentation, new resources.

The a little more popular the system, the added you have competitors. With the moment there are two Stora, which is perfectly clear: AppStore and Google Perform. At any time you have an idea of an application that is easily monetized or just get a lot of downloads, type keywords into the search and chances are you’ll find that this app exists. The way more popular the system, the a little more competition. In such cases it’s always necessary to carefully study the analogues to begin to see the stats, trying to understand what the parameters on the current solutions could be bettered.

It is significant to understand how end users choose the apps. Many people are not going to pick up a specific app, it just looks a list. For example, the query “free music”. Icon additionally, the first two lines for the description is what a person sees and evaluates during the first location. If the icon is decent, it really is possible to pick up, so a bad icon reduces the number of downloads.

to get to the top for the app store is very beneficial

It is very very important to get to the top within the app store. To get to the top, stores very well, to gain a foothold there – the key to success. Why is it necessary? When the user wants to download something, it comes into the chart and see which application is now in first destination during the number of downloads. It’s always very critical to get there because it’s kind of the vicious circle. Mobitechstudio.com. The app hits the charts, it is usually seen by buyers, they download it, it re-enters around the first spot, as well as the next iteration continues. Therefore by all means get horse racing and rating: ask mothers, grandmothers, neighbors put the app five. It is actually worth saying that the industry is full of solutions for that guaranteed program output while in the top. However, organic end users, this brings a bit, that does not prevent to continue the experiments.

Remember that the publication time could in fact be up to several weeks. Suppose you have developed and tested the app, called all bloggers or the media and said: “I Use a new application, come to the press conference”. You send it in to the AppStore and have to wait up to seven business days. With this case, Google Participate in – Paradise for live updates, where exactly publishing takes several hours.

The fragmentation within the functioning system. If you decide to are developing Android applications, consider the fragmentation also, the existence of the whole zoo of equipment. This affects the time development at all phases: planning, design, development and especially testing.

Around the store it can be impossible to talk with customers

In the store it’s always impossible to connect with end users. For example, the user says that he don’t go to ICQ messages. He is unhappy and is expressed in a very colorful, but not very informative. We have no way to contact him and learn increased about the issue. All we can do is to get into the monitor and see do we possess a message. Maybe him blocked anti-spam.

Now some from the tale get a admin panel where by you can ask questions to the user, to find out his contact information to see what international locations are downloading your app, but the specific situation is not too improved. Mobitech Studio. It is always worth noting that Google Perform continues to add this option to some builders, like our small business it is really available.

The time to test it. There are several ways to test the application. You can have testers on test cases, test-plans, which they must pass. In addition, there exists a service for testing – you pay for that found bugs. You put up the application it can be tested 20 thousand folks. In this particular approach, of course, there are pros and cons.

Shots with the mobile industry solves everything. Good mobile builders are difficult to find even sizeable companies, such as Mail.Ru Group, Yandex or Google. That is why we are working with the trainees – because sometimes it’s easier to just take an intelligent student and to teach him.

About Michelle Catherine Michelle is co-founder, editor and #1 fan of Woolf Woolf. She lives 50% of her life in the real world, and the other 50% on twitter. Michelle is into recreational feminist problematising, vintage decadence, cycling, swing-dancing, and cultivating her Bettie bangs.