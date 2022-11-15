Migliori Casino Online Paypal

ᐅ OLG Online Casino Review & Bonus Canada | Top Deals & Promo

•

OLG Online Casino Review & Bonus Canada 2022

OLG Online Casino Review & Bonus Canada 2022 OLG Online Casino Review & Bonus Canada

Instead, we recommend to register on one of the following licensed alternatives:

Multi-sports fanatic and betting expert

Olivia Martin has been a dedicated sports fan for as long as she can remember – whether from hockey to soccer to baseball, she has no particular preference: so long as it’s sport, she’s happy and always willing to watch. Wanting to transform this dearly-held passion into a viable career, Olivia pursued a degree in Sports Journalism, and started her journalism career while studying, writing for various fledgling sports blogs and even running her own dedicated hockey blog throughout her studies.

Upon graduation, Olivia embarked on a career that saw her write about her favourite sports for a living. Over time, she became more and more interested in probability and statistics, which in turn transformed into an interest in betting. Having delved deeper into the subject and expanded her knowledge base considerably, she is now a master of all aspects of sports writing, betting strategies, and guides – all of which are her primary focus as the Betastic sports editor.

Born, raised, and still living in Gatineau, Olivia speaks fluent English and Quebecois, and is learning Italian and Spanish in her spare time. She is also an avid sports player as well as a fan, regularly competing in amateur tennis and badminton tournaments, and mountain biking whenever she has the opportunity.

Welcome to our OLG online casino review. We think that the online casino OLG is a feel-good solution for anybody who loves gaming – with a $25 OLG welcome bonus!

This is because when you use OLG online casino Ontario benefits as a whole. All revenues generated by this casino get invested into the province’s hospitals, libraries and community programs. Plus we have to say that we found some awesome games in our OLG online review. So keep reading this OLG casino review to find out more!

OLG Pros & Cons

• Community-focused Canadian gaming site

• Bet on any sport you can think of

• Quality casino gaming service

• Excellent way to play lotteries online

• Decent sports betting platform

• Mobile gaming apps could be better

Bonus Offer – All About The OLG Bonus

We started off this OLG online review by looking at the brand’s welcome bonus. Unfortunately things got off to a slow start. This is because there was no indication of there being any kind of OLG bonus on the brand’s site.

However, we weren’t going to give up that easily. So we took a look in the Getting Started section and found that there was an OLG bonus worth up to $25 that you could use for casino gaming across the site. To be fair, it’s not the biggest deal on the market. But anybody who knows casino bonuses will know that the true value of these deals lies in the terms and conditions. However, if you specifically want a sports betting bonus, the Bet Regal bonus offer might be just what you are looking for.

So our OLG casino review found that the bonus has 10x wagering conditions. This means that you have to wager the value of your OLG bonus at least 10 times before you can make a withdrawal. Don’t forget that you get just seven days to complete this task, otherwise you’ll lose your bonus. You will find bigger bonuses out there, check out our Genesis Casino review or our Rizk review to see for yourself, but you’re unlikely to find any lower or more achievable requirements than OLG offers.

Usability, Look & Feel – Nicely Designed Online Gambling Website

Nobody likes a badly designed gaming site. So our OLG online review was glad to see that the brand has worked hard to make sure that its website is easy to use and fast to load. There’s a handy navigation bar across the top that allows you to switch between lotteries, casino games and sports bets.

Plus we appreciated the fact that there were English and French language options always within reach. The same can be said for the live chat customer support.

Our OLG online casino review found that the website was easy to navigate around from both a computer and from the browser of a smartphone or a tablet. While there is a nicely designed OLG app, this can only be used for checking your lottery tickets. Hopefully an OLG app might be released that gives you a similarly simple way to play casino games and bet on sport.

Payments – Safe Payment Options Found In Our OLG Online Review

By coming to this online casino Canada OLG customers will be glad to see that they can make secure deposits with reliable payment brands. This is because OLG will only let you add money to your account with Visa, MasterCard or Interac. OLG won’t charge you any fees for making deposits, and just so you know, you can only deposit in Canadian dollars.

When it comes to making withdrawals, you’ll find that it takes between three and five working days for the payouts to land in your account. This is roughly on par with what you’d get at most Canadian online casinos.

However we should note that you can only make withdrawals via electronic funds transfer with OLG. This differs from most online casinos that give you a few more withdrawal options. Thankfully OLG won’t impose any processing fees on the withdrawals that you make. Just remember that you’ll have to provide proof of your bank account before you request a withdrawal.

Customer Service – Get Help Via Live Chat and Phone

We were impressed to find that OLG features a professional and friendly customer support team. You can get in touch with the OLG gaming support 24 hours a day, seven days a week via the live chat button that’s found in the bottom right of the website.

Want to talk to someone over the telephone? Then you’ll be pleased to see that OLG operates a toll-free customer support telephone service. This is only available between 8am and midnight, but it promises to give you an easy way to get your queries resolved.

We couldn’t find any kind of email address for customer support. However it’s worth noting that OLG has put together a comprehensive FAQ service. This covers a vast range of topics for queries regarding casino games, sports betting, lotteries, and the basic functions of the OLG site. OLG is also reachable via social media.

License & Security – Safety First in Our OLG Casino Review

The fact that OLG is actually classified as an Operational Enterprise Agency of the Province of Ontario should help you see that this is a site that can be trusted. OLG actually stands for the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation. This means that it’s not some dodgy private online casino site that’s going to rip you off with a substandard gambling service.

However, you will have to be a resident in the Province of Ontario to play here, and you’ll also have to be over the age of 19 years. The brand has all of the necessary security protocols to ensure that all of your personal data is transmitted safely while staying completely encrypted.

There’s also a host of responsible gambling tools that you can use to keep your gaming in check. We particularly liked the fact that OLG will automatically help you set up a seven-day deposit limit when you sign up. This ensures that you won’t accidentally overspend at this site.

Rewards & Loyalty Program – Lack of Reward Program for Existing Customers

So we’re fairly disappointed to find that OLG currently has very little in the way of reward programs for existing customers. This puts the brand behind rival operators who frequently put on some kind of loyalty scheme that gives you bonus credit for putting down your real money bets.

However, we’re still hopeful that OLG might put on some special offers for existing customers in the future. After all, the brand has an entire Promotions Lobby that’s dedicated to showing off the latest bonuses. So keep checking back here to see when OLG decides to put on a decent promotion that loyal customers can put to good use.

Betting markets – Interesting sports betting options

OLG’s sportsbook is actually something called Pro Line. This gives you a quick and easy way to bet on sports like football, hockey, basketball, baseball, soccer and college football and basketball. Some sports like tennis, horse racing and boxing won’t be featured here. Plus don’t expect to find any bets for recent sporting innovations like esports or MMA fighting. Pro Line is a little different from other sites in that you have to predict the outcomes for between three to six sporting events. It’s a different way to bet but we found that it was good fun.

Odds – Quality odds found in our OLG online review

Any sportsbook is only as good as its betting odds. So we took a look at OLG’s odds for the winner of the next Super Bowl and compared them with a rival brand. Both sportsbooks were offering similar odds for the favourite to win, but we found that OLG had slightly better odds in some of the player prop markets. Live Betting & Streaming – Only Prematch Bets

You should know that there’s absolutely nothing in the way of live bets at OLG. This is because you can only put down prematch bets at this sportsbook. We should note the fact that there aren’t any live streaming options here.

Limits – Strictly for small-time punters

You’ll only be able to bet from a minimum of $2 at a time at OLG. Plus you should know that your maximum bet will be restricted to $100. Such limits are fairly strict, but they should still give you enough freedom to enjoy betting on your favourite sport.

Product Summary & Conclusion

Chances are that you might find the OLG sportsbook is a little different to most sports betting sites. After all, you can only bet on certain sports in a fairly unusual Pro Line betting format. Plus there’s nothing in the way of live bets, and your betting stakes are also limited.

While this sounds restrictive, we actually found that OLG offered you a safe and simple way to bet on anything from hockey to basketball and beyond. All of which made for a great little sports betting site.

Software – Games from leading developers

We found that OLG has slots and table games from some of the biggest developers in the business. This means that you can look forward to playing casino games from the likes of IGT. There might not be too many developers featured here, but it’s a case of quality rather than quantity.

Game portfolio – Lots of slots and table games found in our OLG casino review

OLG features all of the casino genres that you’d expect. There’s no shortage of fun slot games here like Book of the Sphinx, Ghostbusters Plus and Action Bank. Plus you’ll enjoy some quality jackpot slots like Siberian Storm. Table gaming fans are also in for a treat with a good amount of blackjack and poker options. Sadly there was only one variant of roulette and baccarat here. Thankfully this is made up for by a quality selection of instant games and video poker games.

Live Casino – Lack of live dealer games

We were surprised to find that OLG fails to have any live dealer casino games. This is sure to be a negative point, but it’s worth noting that OLG features all of the common table games that you can play in single-player mode. Plus we should mention that OLG has some more unusual table gaming options like Fortune Pai Gow Poker that could be more interesting than the standard live dealer casino.

Limits – How much can you win at OLG?

There is no information given about how much you can win at OLG. However, each casino game will have its own minimum and maximum bet limits, so you should be able to find something that suits your budget.

Key findings of our OLG online casino review

OLG might not have put on the biggest online casino that we’ve come across, but we think that it’s well worth a look. This is because it gives you a great way to play dozens of excellent slots and table games from quality developers like IGT.

We really liked the fact that OLG had worked hard to bring in some lesser-seen casino games like DJ Wild Poker along with an impressive range of instant win games. The lack of live casino games might be disappointing, but we think that OLG have managed to get the basics right. So for a straightforward way to enjoy the best in slots and table gaming, be sure to give OLG a try.

Overall Conclusion – Key Points From Our OLG Online Casino Review

We’ve discovered plenty of decent reasons why you should give OLG a try. Firstly, it’s a quality online casino that gives you a legal, secure and fun way to play a good amount of slots and table games. Plus there’s the fact that there’s a good sportsbook here and you’ll even get to play some fun lotteries.

We can’t ignore the fact that this is a community-focused online gambling site, and it’s a nice feeling that some of your losses might be helping other people out. However, the relative lack of bonuses might cause you to visit other gambling sites. Plus the limited selection of casino games and sports bets might not do OLG too many favours. But on the whole, we think that you should sign up to OLG to see what you can win. OLG Online Casino Review FAQ

If you look at our reviews of casinos like in our Bet365 review, you’ll see that it’s pretty common for casino sites to provide customers with a mobile app. This is because most casino gaming fans like to play from the convenience of a smartphone or a tablet. Take a look at our OLG online review and you’ll see what kinds of mobile gaming options there are. A quick way to see if there’s an OLG app.

When you play casino games like blackjack, you’ll understandably want reassurances that you are being given a safe and fair way to play. After all, the chances are that you’ll be playing with real money at all online casinos in Canada. So take the time to read our OLG casino review. This will reveal exactly what kinds of reassurances this brand gives you so that you can enjoy safe blackjack gaming.

If you’ve read reviews of other gaming sites like our Bethard review, you’ll know that many of these operators will regularly change their welcome bonuses. These casinos do this so as to stay competitive with other casino sites in Canada. Take a look at our OLG casino review. This will give you accurate information about the current OLG bonus so that you can see whether you should sign up to get this deal.

The majority of online casino sites will let you play slots and some table games without having to put your own money down. Take a look at our 888 review if you don’t believe us. As a result, we simply had to see what free play options there were in our OLG online casino review. After all, it never hurts to get some practice in before you play with real money.

All of the best casino bonuses in Canada will require you to carry out a variety of tasks for you to get your extra wagering funds. This means that you might have to put down an opening deposit of a certain size or even have to type in a specific promo code. Our OLG online casino review will reveal what you have to do to claim the brand’s latest bonus. THe perfect way to put the current OLG bonus into action.

