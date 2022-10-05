Mi Online Slots

• Fast Payout Casinos

PlayOLG was launched in 2015 to cater to Canadian players residing within the provence of Ontario. It is perhaps one of the most played at online casinos with a base in Canada.

Wagering requirements stand at x10, which is very competitive when compared to other casinos.

The only downside is the rather limited choice of games. Although they keep expanding their games collection, it does not compare to other casinos.

The casino offers a full customer support service with a 24/7 team available through live chat, phone and mail.

PlayOLG is the only regulated online gambling platform in Ontario, exclusively for Ontario players! Find online slots, popular table games, video poker, lottery tickets, and more!

PlayOLG Casino Review

Calling all residents of Ontario!

Looking for an online casino that is government-owned, where you can participate in a number of gambling activities? All on a platform that is regulated and secure?

Playolg.ca is such a platform.

Owned and regulated by the Ontario Lottery and Gambling Corporation, the OLG online casino was launched in 2015 and has held the online gambling monopoly in the province of Ontario since then.

Here at Canadacasino.ca, we have visited Playolg.ca, and we’ve explored this Canadian gambling site to see what it offers to the local residents of Ontario. What is OLG?

Playolg.ca is the first regulated online gaming platform in the Canadian province of Ontario.

It was established to provide the local residents of B-Town with an online casino that satisfies all of their gambling needs while attempting to prevent Ontarians from joining an offshore gaming site.

Accessible only to citizens of Ontario, PlayOLG offers a selection of lottery games, online slot games, instant games and table games.

The site comes complete with a player protection program and 24/7 customer service.

The OLG online casino lists player protection, secure transactions and data privacy as their top priorities.

They use some of the best technology to ensure personal information and transactions are secure.

Furthermore, PlayOLG online casino’s net proceeds are used by the Ontario government to support the local community by building schools, funding hospitals and funding charitable programs for the people of Ontario. OLG Mobile App

This year saw the launch of a mobile app called PlayOLG for both iOs and Android hand-held devices. The app brings on the go a number of slot games, table games, and progressive jackpot games.

Perfect for when you’re stuck in the drive-thru at Timmies!

While not all games found on the website are available on the app, the majority seem to be there.

Downloading the app is quite easy, however, you still need to register first on the actual website from a desktop computer to be able to gain access to the app. OLG Online Casino Games

PlayOLG offers a variety of games, most of which are by one of the most respected gaming providers in the world: IGT (International Game Technology).

The selection of games available is decent and includes a small number from Bally Technologies and Boss Media.

Compared with an offshore casino’s games collection which usually is over 2000, the number of games available here only adds up to around 100.

OLG online casino allows visitors to buy tickets for the three lotteries: Lotto Max, Lotto 649 and Encore.

Players can check the winning numbers from the site, while winners are notified by email and the prize credited to their PlayOLG online account.

One interesting section that we do not often see in an offshore casino is the Instant game section.

Here, Ontarians can find games that provide instant results like Keno!

Other games that feature in this section are those where matching symbols are revealed in a set up similar to that of a slot and depending on the symbols revealed, you win the amount associated with that particular symbol.

Last but not least, Playolg.ca also offers a selection of the typical games one finds at other international online casinos: slot games, progressive jackpots, Roulette, Blackjack, Poker, Hold’em, Baccarat, video poker and horse racing.

With the latter, players who wish to place bets on horse races will be directed to the Ontarioracing.com site as PlayOlg does not offer their own horse racing betting. IGT slots

IGT (International Game Technology) is one of the oldest and most respected gaming providers in the world. Established in 1981 they’ve been building casino software for the US and land-based casinos for a while.

They specialize in providing online casinos with slot games like the incredibly popular Cleopatra slots and various table games.

At the OLG online casino, many of the games featured are by this provider as the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp has a long-term contract with IGT. OLG Slots Online vs Offshore Casinos Slot Games

While visiting PlayOLG, we noted that although their game selection is rather small compared with an international casino, the games available are still interesting and fun.

Each game is accompanied by details about the theme, payline, minimum and maximum bet, bonus and free spins, a description, and a return to player percentage.

Like most online casinos, games can either be played in demo mode or else played with real money.

OLG slots online can be played for as little as $.10 or for a maximum bet of $250 per spin.

As most of the games are from IGT, the slot games are innovative, with attention to detail, beautiful design, and excellent features.

The selection offers plenty of variety and includes some of IGT’s jackpot slots as well.

There is plenty to enjoy playing the slots available.

The only difference we could find between OLG online casino slots and an offshore gaming site slot collection is the volume of slot games available. Comparison between OLG and an offshore casino PlayOLG

Offshore casinos

Small selection of games

A vast selection of games

Accepts Canadian Dollars

May not accept Canadia Dollars

Only one promotion at present

Several promotions throughout the year

Accepts only Credit & Debit Cards

Accepts e-wallets and cryptocurrencies

No tournaments

Holds tournaments

No Live Casino

Live Casino

OLG Online Promotions

Playolg.ca offers all those players that sign up for an account an interesting welcome bonus package that consists of a 100% deposit match of up to $100 for the first three deposits.

The bonus money comes with a wagering requirement of 10 times, which is quite competitive when considering that most international casinos offer bonus offers with wagering requirements of x30 or higher.

What we failed to find was any regular promotions for already existing players or a loyalty program.

The closest thing we found that rewards players are the OLG Connect Player Panel.

By agreeing to participate in online surveys and focus groups for research purposes to improve the online casino, players can be rewarded.

The type of rewards is not specified on the OLG online casino website, but we can assume it would be worthwhile. OLG Online Casino Security and Player Protection

As a government-regulated online casino, PlayOLG online casino has invested heavily to provide its players with a protection program.

Known as PlaySmart, it was designed to provide players with information about gambling and help players make smart choices.

The PlaySmart program has also provided 4 tools, whereby players can set budgets and time limits, schedule breaks and manage their risk profile for a safer gambling experience.

PlayOLG online players who believe they are developing a gambling problem can opt to apply for Self-exclusion, whereby players can no longer log in to their account to play anymore and they are removed from any marketing mailing lists.

OLG online casino takes a strong stand against underage registration.

To prevent underage gambling, PlayOlg casino has created a registration process that includes age verification.

One step that offshore casinos don’t include in their registration but that PlayOlg online casino requires is requesting occupation details, as a way to understand who their customers are and verify their eligibility.

With OLG online casino, players 18 years of age can only buy lottery tickets, while to play the casino games, players have to be 19 years of age and over. Banking with OLG

While offshore casinos tend to support a combination of payment methods from credit cards, bank transfers, and e-wallets, with PlayOLG the payments supported are limited to debit and credit cards without faster options like e-wallets.

Deposits are available in your account straight away, however, withdrawals can only be done through Electronic Funds Transfer which would take 3-5 working days.

Furthermore, OLG online also requires a copy of an original bank statement that has been downloaded from the player’s bank’s website and needs to include the bank name, transit, and account number as well as the name and address, which must be identical to the registered details.

If a player cannot provide a statement, a number of documents are required, although the preferred option would be the statement.

For some players going through all of this just to withdraw their funds might seem like too much hassle, however, the idea behind the whole procedure is to comply with regulatory requirements. Customer Care at OLG

Players at PlayOLG can contact the online platform’s customer service either by phone, live chat or email. All three options are available 24/7, with phone calls and live chats answered right away and emails answered within 24 hours.

The website also features an extensive FAQ section that covers some of the most frequently asked questions and covers a lot of the issues players may encounter.

A number of video tutorials are also available to assist players while registering, claiming bonuses and affecting deposits.

The video sections also included tutorials on how to download the mobile app and start using it as well as a number of videos that showcase how to play games like slots, Roulette, Lotto Max and many others. OLG Casino Locations

Apart from its online casino, the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp also own a number of land-based casinos all over Ontario. Central Ontario

• Casino Ajax

• Casino Woodbine

• Casino Rama

• Elements casino

• Gateway casinos

• Great Blue Heron casino

Niagara

• Casino Niagara

• Fallsview casino

North

• Gateway Casinos – Sault Ste. Marie

• Gateway Casinos – Sudbury

• Gateway Casinos – Thunder Bay

East

• Rideau Carleton Raceway casino

• Shorelines Casino Belleville

• Shorelines Casino Peterborough

• Shorelines Casino Thousand Islands

• Shorelines Slots Kawartha Downs

Southwest

• Caesars Windsor

• Elements Casino – Brantford

• Elements Casino – Flamboro

• Elements Casino – Grand River

• Cascades Casino Chatham

• Playtime Casino Hanover

• Starlight Casino Point Edward

• Gateway Casinos Clinton

• Gateway Casinos Woodstock

• Gateway Casinos London

OLG online casino – playolg.ca

By far, PlayOLG is the most popular casino online among the local residents of Ontario! Many are those who have registered and enjoy the numerous games within its collection.

It may not have the vast number of games that usually characterize an offshore gaming site, but there is definitely a lot to enjoy.

OLG online casino is always improving by adding new types of games and features.

As it is a government-owned site it offers additional security and a player protection program that educates and helps players avoid gambling problems.

What’s more, revenue from this online gaming platform is used to fund schools, hospitals and other charitable programs.

All in all, it is proving to be quite competitive against offshore casinos, and with additional improvements, it could attract more players.

To delete your account, you need to contact customer support via the live chat available on their website. An agent should be able to give you directions or close your account and transfer any available funds back to you.

PlayOLG is run by the Government of Ontario and thus the site is open only to players from the province of Ontario.

Yes! PlayOLG is the only online gambling platform licensed in the province of Ontario. It is in fact, run by the government.

