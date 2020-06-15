Meet with the Ladies Behind The Song Of A Number Of The Latin Music Industry’s Greatest Hits

30, 2019 october

From singers, songwriters, sound engineers and more—these ladies have actually dominated the music that is latin for many years, accountable for most of the best hits that individuals understand and love today. On November 6th, 2019, non-profit Foundation, feamales in Music’s Miami chapter, invites Aymee Nuviola, Kany Garcia, Maria Elisa Ayerbe, Olga Tanon, Paula Arenas and Techy Fatule for the panel that is interactive Q&A discussion to honor their successes and hear their individual stories about taking care of probably the most popular tracks when you look at the Latin Music Industry.

Cuba-native Aymee Nuviola won her first Latin Grammy for Best Tropical Fusion Album for “Como Anillo Al Dedo” in 2018, and it is nominated in 2010 for most readily useful Traditional Tropical Album on her latest project “A Journey Through Cuban Music, ” where she leads fans for a journey through various genres and eras of Cuban music.

On the most notable songwriting experience, she stocks, “From the tracks that I’ve written, one that means probably the most if you ask me is ‘Si Me Vas a Amar, ’ because we devoted it to my hubby, Paulo Simeon. It’s the first occasion because generally my songs are about other’s experiences mixed with fiction that I dedicated and wrote a song about someone who is true and important to me. In this track, I share my thoughts completely in an immediate and manner that is sincere. In my opinion this track will often be my personal favorite. ”

Picture Credit: Kany Garcia

Kany Garcia is a famed puerto rican singer and songwriter, credited with a few of the very most beloved Latin tracks and contains been nominated for six Latin Grammy honors and two Grammy Awards. In 2008, She won ‘Best Female Pop Vocal Album’ for Cualquier Dia and ‘Best brand brand New Artist’, and also this 12 months she actually is yet again selected for “Song of the season, ” “Singer-Songwriter Album, ” and “Best brief Form musical Video”.

Photo Credit: Andres Franco

Maria Elisa Ayerbe is just a celebrated engineer that is audio. Throughout her career, she’s labored on GRAMMY and Latin Grammy-nominated records and has now been the main production of award-winning performers such as for example Ricky Martin, Marc Anthony, Jennifer Lopez, Il Divo, Diego Torres, Fonseca, Laura Pausini, Mau y Ricky Montaner, Paula Arenas, Brika, Juan Pablo Vega, Mariana Vega and others that are many.

On her behalf many recording that is memorable, she reflects, “One of the very amazing experiences russian bride I’ve had as a recording engineer, producer and songwriter took place per month ago (October 2019) while writing tracks for Natti Natasha during the She could be the Music – ASCAP’s songcamp. It absolutely was three days that are magical seven women developed the many breathtaking, empowering and amazingly produced songs. The majority of us did not understand one another from before, but following the songcamp had been over, we became siblings for a lifetime. The songs creation process ended up being 100-percent natural. It never ever felt forced, and every certainly one of us complemented the other’s skill. We chatted to Natti by what she desired for the tracks, we see the story of her life and felt encouraged by her energy being a musician. That’s what the songs talk about—women’s empowerment, love, and life that is living the fullest. Hopefully those tracks can get recorded and also the market can appreciate a small little bit of the life blood we left inside them! ”

Picture Credit: Olga Tanon

Olga Tanon is really a Puerto Rican, two-time GRAMMY award, three-time Latin Grammy Award and 29-time Premio Lo Nuestro singer that is award-winning with more than 2 decades of making a few of the most iconic tracks in the market.

Picture Credit: Paula Arenas

Paula Arenas is really a pop that is colombian and songwriter, whom served while the opening work during Alejandro Sanz and Andres Cepeda’s trip. In 2017, she nominated for ‘Best New Artist’ into the Latin Grammy Awards, and also this 12 months is nominated for “Album of the season, ” “Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album, ” and “Best Pop Song”.

On her behalf most notable track, she stocks, “’Ahora Soy Libre’ is a really unique track if you ask me and has now affected me personally the absolute most since it forced me personally to show my internal demons including my insecurities, and all sorts of of my fears and anguish that we felt. I needed to produce a song liberating myself from those some ideas, buddies, family members or individuals who weren’t great for me. First and foremost, it had been a concept it’s a track that assisted me “be free” of most those strange a few ideas that couldn’t create positivity within my life, and it’s a track that marks an innovative new starting in my life—the start of the album—and the way I desired my entire life to stay the near future. That i desired to eliminate from my head and”

Photo Credit: Techy

Boasting over half a million supporters on Instagram, Dominican Republic-born Techy Fatule is just a singer, songwriter and actress with several years of experience with the entertainment industry. She’s started concerts for Juan Luis Guerra, Juanes, HA-ASH, Ednita Nazario, enjoyed Kanny Garcia and much more.

