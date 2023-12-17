Just like to state that I enjoy the blog truly

A year ago we spent two weeks in Croatia and you may liked they – therefore made a decision to are the second country with each other

While i was planning for the brief stay in Montenegro (cuatro months) your site features helped in certain of one’s ‘from the radar’ site that we as an alternative visit than the packed travelers of your own ocean metropolitan areas away from Budva an such like. I am quite exited regarding the all of our walk to help you Poseljani, appears great. For people who drive in, instead of take the taking walks street, do you really still arrive at select much or perhaps is the road worth your while?

Hello, The fresh new strolling street is really worth they, regarding highway you cannot comprehend the beautiful links and you may liquid mills. Try it, might enjoy it! Relationship, Marianne

Hello arriving at Montenegro in the future and was selecting certain a sites to have Butterflies and you will Orchids. I’m staying in Kolasin two days, one to weeks on Lake Skadar, two days for the Budva as well as 2 months within the Kotor. We will head to Biogradska Gora following certain path sides ranging from the new locations our company is checking out, when you have a bit of good urban centers to check out excite posting me an email. Thank-you!! Leo

You will find orchids from the many urban centers, whilst the better several months is the start of Get

Hey Leo, Disappointed toward later respond to, I am just back off a short stop by at Albania. Sweet to hear you will purchase each week into the Montenegro. It is hard in order to recommend you some places, as i do not know the appropriate plan. At the moment, of many plant life (meaning that in addition to butterflies) can be found on mountain plateaus, such as for example National Playground Lovcen and in the environmental surroundings off Kolasin and you can Federal Park Biogradska Gora. However, I could recommend your some great street sides: step one. the existing path anywhere between Kotor and you can Cetinje (25 serpentines, passage the newest plateau regarding Njegusi) and further so you’re able to Podgorica. Cetinje is totally value a call! dos. the trail which leads regarding Virpazar (Lake Skadar) – along the Lake, passing brand new communities out of Murici (you can simply take a yacht having a visit of your islands) and you may Vladimir – in direction of Ulcinj. A unique breathtaking location to check out on River Skadar try Rijeka Crnojevica (good river seafood within eatery Mostina!) 3. the existing road ranging from Kolasin and you will Podgorica, passing even though Matesevo and you will Verusa 4. this new routine to Korita, ranging from Podgorica (for additional information: look for Panoramic ways doing Montenegro Most of the paths are asphalt, thin however, suitable for a routine passenger automobile. I really hope this information will be useful your! Best wishes, Marianne

exactly what an excellent help the blog could have been! it’s given all of us some great information and you can locations to investigate thus thank you so much greatly.

My personal boyfriend and i also desire to stand for a couple of weeks expanded in Montenegro and talk about a tad bit more. I am hoping you happen to be able to assist while we have a question to the vehicle/van insurance coverage – we’d buying insurance at the border for an initial 2 weeks, but we wish to last for a longer time. Could there be a good idea to give the insurance rates, otherwise do we need to check out the edging again to find a 2 month protection plans? I have a beneficial United kingdom joined van but the British insurance carrier is unwilling to procedure an eco-friendly credit.

Hello, I believe you can aquire all the information within insurance company Delta Generali. Its place of work is in the big the newest strengthening contrary to the old time clock tower when you look at the Podgorica. Address Kralja Nikola twenty-seven/vi, 6th flooring. Phone 020 444800. Email address They are extremely professional and you can English was spoken. Kind regards and have an enjoyable stay-in Montenegro! Marianne

Simply kepted the 2 day vacation in Montenegro. I did so a research brand new Durmitor Band concert tour samohrane Kubanska Еѕene koje traЕѕe muЕЎkarce as well as your web site came up. I will be choosing a vehicle but regarding the voice out-of the condition of the latest gravel paths it could be far better would a structured concert tour. Preciselywhat are your opinions and would you highly recommend a certain trip agent?

