Jordyn Woods: Life after Kylie Jenner ex-BFF’s Red dining dining dining dining Table Talk on Tristan Thompson claims that are cheating along with her brand brand brand new squad

The friendship between Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods has appeared to be rock solid for many years. Although the remaining portion of the sisters separated and reunited due to their significant other people, Kylie’s relationship with Jordyn had been a consistent.

Woods happens to be by Jenner’s part for every thing, from her lip kit launch to Stormi’s delivery. She popped up more times into the maternity statement video clip than Stormi’s daddy, Travis Scott, and also lived with Jenner at her luxurious Los Angeles house.

The good news is, the relationship has ended and Woods appears to have managed to move on with a brandname new celebrity squad.

After Jordyn had been spotted getting near to the paternalfather of Khloe Kardashian’s kid Tristan Thompson at a residence celebration, she had been excommunicated through the Kardashian household. She starred in a Red dining Table talk to Jada Pinkett-Smith in March of 2019 where she admitted which he kissed her but swore nothing else occurred. Following the scandal broke, Woods liked tweets that praised her for her post-Kardashian radiance up, along side more basic inspirational communications.

It doesn’t seem like there’s a reunion on the horizon while she and Kylie were said to be quietly meeting to talk about their issues. Reports say brand brand brand new billionaire Kylie is preparing to proceed and really wants to make brand brand brand new buddies and Woods happens to be spotted with brand brand brand brand new pals, including rapper Megan Thee Stallion and popstar Normani.

She is also reported to be considering a music profession of her very own after showing up from the Masked Singer.

Listed here is every thing to learn about their friendship that is former took place between Jordyn and Tristan and just exactly exactly exactly what Woods is as much as today.

That is Jordyn Woods?

Jordyn Woods is Kylie Jenner’s 22-year-old previous friend that is best. She has also been a model (for Kylie Cosmetics and for Khloe Kardashian’s Good United states denim line) and a real possibility television celebrity (on Life of Kylie ). She’s therefore near to the grouped household that she even went to Kim and Kanye’s Italian nuptials in 2014.

Today, she’s trying her hand at fashion design. She collaborated with Boohoo on a size range that is inclusive later established the activewear brand name SECNDNTURE in 2018.

Kylie and Jordan additionally had their very own cosmetic makeup products collaboration, the KYLIE X JORDYN collection. The color ended up being extremely sold and discounted down but Kylie claims she had nothing at all to do with your choice. “we could not take action like this as soon as we saw it, I happened to be like, tossed straight straight straight back. Jordyn understands i did son’t actually use it sale, ” Kylie told the brand new York occasions.

Ahead of the drama, they took a coastline getaway together, posing in matching neon swimsuits alongside Jenner’s child Stormi.

Just how long have actually Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods been friends?

Kylie and Jordyn have already been buddies since center college, if they had been introduced by their shared buddy Jaden Smith. Jordyn’s belated dad worked as an audio engineer regarding the Fresh Prince of Bel Air. Both Jordyn and Kylie spent my youth in Calabasas.

Jordyn made her first appearance on Kylie’s Instagram account in December 2013 and ended up being a regular fixture for years after.

Who’s Tristan Thompson?

Tristan Thompson is Khloe Kardashian’s previous boyfriend and the daddy of the child, real. He’s additionally a expert baseball player when it comes to Cleveland Cavaliers. The Jordyn Woods saga is not camversity new the time that is first being accused of cheating.

Back whenever Khloe was getting ready to provide delivery – simple times away, to become more specific – Thompson had been caught making away with other ladies. Plural.

He traveled from Cleveland to Los Angeles to check out Khloe Kardashian on Valentine’s Day, but ended up being then photographed with Jordyn instead.

During a game title contrary to the la Clippers, fans taunted him by chanting “Khloe, Khloe, Khloe” while he ended up being shooting free throws. He missed each of their shots along with his group destroyed.

Why has Jordyn Woods been associated with Tristan Thompson?

Tristan had been spotted getting near with Jordyn directly after Valentine’s Day. While Tristan called it news that is“fake” Khloe along with her buddy Malika cut in on Instagram to ensure exactly exactly what had occurred.

Obviously, the revelations led to a revolution of unfollows through the Kardashian siblings. Because the drama, Jordyletter’s supporters expanded from 8.6 million to 11.1 million.

Has Jordyn Woods relocated out of Kylie Jenner’s household?

Kylie’s companion and roomie stuffed her bags just after the drama took place.

She addressed the cheating rumors during a conference on her behalf lashes launch, where she ended up being caught on digital digital camera saying, “Through every thing that has been happening, you realize this has been genuine, and Eylure happens to be super genuine. ” Controversially, Kylie has become supporting a various lash brand name on Instagram.

There’s nothing more genuine than switching debate into the opportunity for sponsored content. She’s surely checking up on the Kardashians now.

Now, Kylie has space for a brand new friend that is best and roomie – you can begin using on Twitter (informally, needless to say).

Who’s Jordyn Woods buddies with now?

Since her split from Kylie, Woods happens to be seen with lots of brand brand brand new superstar besties. She is published pictures on Instagram of her holiday with Normani and Lori Harvey.

Woods in addition has published alongside rapper Megan Thee Stallion. The buddies invested Halloween together.

