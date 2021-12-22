I want to tell about Yubo: Livestream with friendвЂЄsвЂ¬ 17+

iPhone Screenshots

Thank you for visiting the Yubo Community! WeвЂ™re a social platform where you will find new friends through live streaming and authentic interactions. All predicated on your interests that are own! Appears good? It is going to progress.

On Yubo, it is simple to make friends вЂ“ whether itвЂ™s from your neighborhood or around the world and get social very quickly through real time chatвЂ¦ plus itвЂ™s all 100% free! if you like additional benefits, you are able to switch on with this energy Pack.

COMPLETELY NEW FEATURES ON YUBO:

YOUTUBE STREAM: Share more enjoyable moments together with your buddies as you watch and pay attention to your entire content that is favorite directly YouTube. It’s simple to stream and share your preferred music videos, top vlogger, video gaming content and on occasion even DIY videos.

CONTACTS: In partnership with Snapchat, we could now provide you Lenses! Switch on your digital camera and movie talk to put on the brand new filters. Share your new look with buddies or utilize them during a live! Lenses offer a bit that is little of enjoyable to relationship.

WHAT ELSE COULD YOU ANTICIPATE?

1) STREAM: Streaming is what we do! right Here you can begin a real time video clip talk with as much as 10 buddies and even ask brand new prospective buddies to become listed on you. Communicate, sing, dance, talk regarding your time, deliver communications into the buddies you love or perform celebration games together.

2) TALK: utilize the talk feature to express hi to brand new people because well as reconnect with old people. You are able to chat straight within the real time channels or the individuals youвЂ™ve added.

3) SWIPE: This function is always to support you in finding like-minded people nearby or from around the planet. Always check their Tags to determine whether they have comparable interests. If yes, get live and begin a discussion!

4) DISCOVER a grouped community: Art, games, movie theater, beauty, yoga, sugardaddy sports, music, dance, travel, manga, cinema or LGBTQ+? Yubo makes it possible to find out and interact with online friends and communities of all of the sorts, to help you concentrate on building friendships.

5) PLAY: Non-stop enjoyable with your game in all honesty (time to obtain genuine with this specific Q&A!), guessing images within our challenging drawing test, could you Rather and Let Them imagine! Games bring communities together to talk, talk, and hangout. And donвЂ™t worry – we’ve more pleasurable activities just around the corner!

6) SHARE: Invite buddies to participate Yubo through Snapchat as well as other social media marketing platforms and make rewards. Our company is a grouped community that really loves diversity, therefore most people are welcome! Sharing is caring.

Yubo is a free of charge online talk to socialize. You choose whether you wish to keep in touch with buddies youвЂ™ve simply met or invite your absolute best friends to the application. ItвЂ™s your area to convey your self! We additionally provide a subscription that is optional (energy Pack).

We now have updates on a monthly basis with real time games, brand new features that are cool and more.

If you want support with Yubo, be sure to visit our Assistance Center (support.yubo.live) and call us after that! WeвЂ™re additionally very happy to hear from you on Twitter Yubo_app so feel free to share with you your feedback or make ideas for brand new features!

Online privacy policy: //yubo.live/legal/privacy Regards to Provider: //yubo.live/legal/terms

In-App buy information:

- contribute to the Yubo energy Pack just for $5.99 each week (amount in USD in United States App shop).- Your iTunes Account will automatically be charged $5.99 every after you confirm your subscription week.

- Save 66% by subscribing towards the Yubo energy Pack just for $8.99 per(amount in USD in US App Store month).- Your iTunes Account will automatically be charged $8.99 every thirty days when you confirm your membership.

- Save 77% by subscribing towards the energy Pack for $14,99 for a few months (amount in USD in america App shop). – Your iTunes Account will immediately be charged $18,99 every a couple of months after you confirm your subscription.- The subscription immediately renews unless auto-renew is switched off at the very least twenty four hours ahead of the end of one’s payment duration. You can easily handle subscriptions and turn fully off auto-renewal by visiting Account Settings after purchase.- An ongoing registration can’t be canceled during a subscription period that is active.

