Half Moon Bay State BeachHalf Moon Bay State Beach includes a 52 web site campground and it is found simply 25 kilometers south of bay area in the gorgeous San Mateo Coast.

Grover Hot Springs State ParkCampground open April that is late to October. Camp host web web site has electricity, sewer and water.

Duties can include number of camp costs and procedure of booking system, visitor information and contact, firewood product sales, and housekeeping.

Will continue to work 20 to 30 hours each week. Would like to have a camp host who are able to remain through the whole time that the campground is available.

Grover is a park that is beautiful nestled into the Sierras, 40 moments south of Lake Tahoe. There clearly was a great deal of scenic leisure opportunities in the area. Please call (530) 694-2649 for extra information.

Half Moon Bay State BeachHalf Moon Bay State Beach features a 52 web web site campground and it is positioned simply 25 miles south of san francisco bay area from the breathtaking San Mateo Coast. Duties consist of campground registration/visitor help, firewood sales and light maintenance tasks (in other words. Wc paper restocking, light restroom cleaning).

Comprehensive hook-ups designed for camp host web web site. Minimal commitment: 4 months, max 7. Skilled hosts preferred, please explore exactly what a camp host is before publishing a credit card applicatoin stating you wish to be one. 2-nights off per week; expect you’ll be taking care of weekends and must certanly be comfortable working night hours.

The volunteer application is obtainable about this internet site and may be filled-out and mailed via USPS with times of access. Mail completed applications to Half Moon Bay State Beach c/o Host Application, 95 Kelly Ave Half Moon Bay, CA 94019. Incomplete or nonspecific bulk-style applications/emails will be disposed of.

Hearst San Simeon State Park Camp Host roles are currently occupied. Camp host have the effect of performing campground checks, gathering costs, firewood product sales, responding to concerns through the public, performing light upkeep duties, and assisting the entry section and ranger staff as required. The host is anticipated to work hours that are 25 week as well as the place is just a four thirty days dedication. The campsite has complete RV or trailer hookups. If you want to be looked at with this place please email a volunteer application to kyle. Trahan@parks.ca.gov.

Sign Maintenance Volunteer place available, without housing. Sign Maintenance Volunteers have the effect of light upkeep, cleansing and replacement of signage throughout San Simeon Campground and within State Park properties along CA Highway 1 from Cambria to San Carpoforo. The Sign Volunteer is anticipated to focus hrs that are 8 week and also the place is dedication as long as the volunteer can be acquired. A legitimate motorist’s permit is needed. There clearly was presently no space or pad designed for a volunteer’s RV or trailer. If you intend to be looked at with this place please email a volunteer application to kyle. Trahan@parks.ca.gov.

