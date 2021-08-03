fast loans help cover unexpected bills quickly and without fu
When dealing with emergency expenses, fast loans help cover unexpected bills quickly and without fu. Here at QuidMarket, we strive to provide fast loans in the UK. And we never compromise on the service you receive. We use manual underwriting and affordability based decision-making procees. This allows us to offer fast loans for bad credit you can feel confident in.
We offer fast cash loans from ?300 to ?600 for new customers, and up to ?1,500 for repeat customers, depending on affordability, with flexible repayment terms up to 6 months. As a responsible, FCA authorised lender, we want you to be as informed as poible – we’re fully transparent about all costs involved and don’t charge any hidden fees. With our fast loans online, you can afford to take your time deciding if they’re the right choice for your finances. We hope to tell you everything you need to know about our fast cash loans on this page, but if you have any remaining questions at the end, contact QuidMarket and we’ll be happy to help.
QuidMarket Fast Loans in the UK
- New customers can borrow between ?300 and ?600
- Returning customers may be eligible to borrow up to ?1,500
- Flexible payday loans Ohio repayment terms between 3-6 months
- QuidMarket is an FCA Authorised responsible lender
- No hidden fees for our fast loans online
- Get fast loans with no guarantor or collateral
- Fast loans for bad credit available
- We’re a direct lender – no broker fees!
- Quick and easy application form
- Decisions made by humans, not computers
- Fast cash loans usually received within 10 minutes of approval
Loan amounts and repayment terms are dependent on affordability checks
How Fast Payday Loans Work
We put a lot of careful consideration into how best to offer fast loans for bad credit. We wanted to balance getting the funds acro to customers as quickly as poible with ensuring that our fast cash loans are the best they can be for all customers. We decided that there were certain areas where we were happy to speed up the proce, and others where taking time is better. Some timesavers we use to offer our alternative fast payday loans include:
Online-only service: we decided to go without physical branches. This means no queueing to speak to an advisor, no filling out paperwork and no waiting around to hear our decision. When you apply for fast cash loans, you can get straight to the point. It also means you can apply whenever you want, wherever you are from your phone, tablet or computer.
Fast loan applications: our online application form is straightforward and, if you already know exactly what fast cash loan you need, it can be completed in just a few minutes. We’ve kept the form to the point, and we don’t ask you to provide any information we don’t need.
No complicated extras: we offer fast loans with no guarantor or collateral required. Some lenders may ask for these as ‘security’ if you have a low credit score. However, going through extra checks and valuations can seriously slow down the proce. Instead, we’ve ironed out our decision-making proce that allows us to have confidence in every customer we approve and offer fast loans with no guarantor, no collateral and no fu.
Full transparency: as with everything in life, it’s much easier to come to a decision when you know what you’re signing up for. That’s one of the reasons why we’re fully transparent about all costs involved in fast payday loans, as well as what you can expect from the proce. And if you have any questions, just ask.
