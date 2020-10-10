Ensure the consumer downloads the app that is uconnect make use of remote solutions.

When the client enrolls, she or he will login using their Owner Account login and password and certainly will require their 4-digit SiriusXM Guardian PIN to utilize remote solutions. Available features regarding the Uconnect app that is mobile: Remote Vehicle Start, Remote Door Lock/Unlock, Remote Horn & Lights, Send & Go, car Finder, Speed Alert https://hookupwebsites.org/supermen-review/, Boundary Alert, Curfew Alert, Valet Alert, and Re Search & Go.

Down load the Uconnect mobile application

Includes SiriusXM Guardian services

Down load from Apple Shop or Bing Play

Text Choice

If consumer opted to get a text (beginning with Model Year 2020) ask them to click the link that is second highlighted in yellowish, to download the application.

SiriusXM Guardian can be acquired through Uconnect® on choose 2018-2020 model 12 months cars. The test is sold with the SiriusXM Guardian Convenience + Security package for approximately year through the initial date of purchase or rent of the vehicle that is new. Enrollment within the test is needed to get solutions. Simply Simply Simply Click to install tip sheets for extra information.

Features and Packages:

ASSIST Package

place your head at ease with 24/7 crisis solution and roadside support.

Automated SOS**

A hands-free safety solution that may instantly link you by having a real time representative if your airbags deploy. Even if you’re not able to react, we could nevertheless deliver assistance. An agent that is trained contact you, alert crisis solutions and direct them to your vehicle’s GPS location.

SOS Call

If you enter a major accident, we offer your GPS location to crisis solutions and remain at risk to you until help comes.

Roadside Assistance Call

Just press the ASSIST switch in your car or truck followed closely by Roadside Assistance in your display to have assistance. You’ve got 24/7 access to a representative who are able to direct assist to your GPS location.

SiriusXM Guardian Assistance

Get convenient access that is in-vehicle SiriusXM Guardian 24/7 Customer Care where you could easily improve your profile information, handle your account and much more.

Month-to-month car wellness Report

car Health Report delivers a contact summary of your vehicle’s key diagnostics on a monthly basis to help you remain on top of one’s vehicle’s systems that are key.

Car wellness Alert

get an e-mail and/or text alert if a challenge is detected with one of the vehicle’s key diagnostic systems.

Performance Pages Plus

(SRT automobiles just)

This bonus that is add-on the Efficiency Pages software provides you with the flexibleness to truly save your very best brings about the net anytime, anywhere — on / off the track.

EASE Package

This package includes remote and convenience features combined with the advantage of crisis solutions.

Includes Every Thing when you look at the Assist Package, Plus:

Remote Vehicle Start*

begin your vehicle right from the application to heat it, or cool it down, therefore it’s exactly the same comfortable heat as whenever you left it.

Car Finder

Pinpoint where your automobile is parked on the map within the mobile application to obtain the way that is best returning to it.

Remote Door Lock/Unlock

If you forget to secure your doorways, hit the lock key into the mobile software to quickly secure your automobile.

Remote Horn & Lights

Find your automobile in a crowded parking great deal by sounding your horn and blinking your lights.

Forward & Go*

Re Re Search, map and directly send your destinations to your automobile.

Speed Alert**

Monitor how quickly your automobile goes. Simply select a maximum rate and you’ll obtain an alert in the event your car surpasses it.

Boundary Alert**

setup this tuned in to obtain a notification whenever your car gets into or away from a certain area you define.

Valet Alert**

whenever you’re out and about and then leave your automobile with valet, set this alert to know in case your car is taken outside a certain area.

Curfew Alert**

You could possibly get a notification if your vehicle breaks curfew. Simply select a period and set your alert up.

Re Search & Go**

Provides online search functionality with the vehicle’s built-in 4G connectivity to find and discover the absolute most up-to-date location information. Clients may use sound search or their touchscreen to obtain the hottest restaurants that are new shop spaces that will never be available through their in-vehicle navigation.

SAFETY Package

Rest the SiriusXM Guardian security to your worries package, which include features made to help keep you attached to your car or truck.

Stolen car Assistance

We utilize GPS to pinpoint your vehicle’s location that is exact assist the police quickly retrieve it.

