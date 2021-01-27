Emerald Card.Get quick access to your income tax reimbursement because of the H&R Block Emerald Prepaid Mastercard

Place your tax reimbursement for an H&R Block Emerald Prepaid Mastercard and employ your Emerald Card every-where Debit Mastercard page is accepted.

Enjoy convenience year-round

Having a prepaid credit card for your income tax reimbursement will pay down far beyond taxation period. You could make acquisitions, pay your bills number that is disclaimer . Scroll to base of web page. and obtain money during the ATM Disclaimer quantity 117 . Scroll to base of web web web page. Throughout the, and even add funds to your Emerald Card when your refund runs out year. Plus, get cash back with acquisitions made at numerous storesâ€”generally with no fee Disclaimer quantity 135 . Scroll to bottom of web page. â€” including grocery, medication and discount shops. The kicker? No setup charge, no yearly cost and no charge for acquisitions. For relevant charges, view Fee Schedule.

Add cash to your Card Account easily and quickly

You can include payroll, government advantages, money 118 and checks 124 to your H&R Block Emerald Card Account whenever you wish, all 12 months very long.

DIRECT DEPOSIT FOR QUICKER ACCESS

Avoid check-cashing charges with Direct Deposit of one’s payroll, jobless or federal federal government advantages and gain quick use of your cash on payday. 113

CHECK-TO-CARD PROVIDER

Make use of the MyBlock mobile application to load check funds into the Emerald Card Account, with options for Funds in Minutes (charges use) or Funds in Days (no charge). 124

APPROVED RELOAD NETWORKS

Load money to your Emerald Card Account anytime at your regional Walmart , Dollar General , and a whole lot more areas. Utilize the MyBlock mobile software 140 to get a participating reload location towards you. 118

FUNDS TRANSFER

Connect a bank account directly to your Card Account to easily load funds. You can easily schedule automated loads or one at any given time, at your convenience. 131

Handle your Emerald Card Account anytime, anywhere

With all the MyBlock that is easy-to-use account you can easily handle your Emerald Card 24/7. Plus, you have access to your Card Account use and information cash administration tools.

As soon as you create an Emerald Card on line account, you’ll sign in on line or through the MyBlock mobile software 140 at any moment to do the immediate following:

Look at your Card Balance

View your transactions

Settle payments 114

And much more!

Download Free

Maintain your cash secure

An Emerald Prepaid Mastercard is safer than holding money. The funds in your Card Account are insured by the FDIC as much as the absolute most allowed for legal reasons. Plus, the Mastercard Zero Liability policy protects you against unauthorized acquisitions, fraud and theft. 121

Have questions about the H&R Block Emerald Card ?

Access the Emerald Card Cardholder Agreement to find out more. You may also call us at 1-866-353-1266. There’s absolutely no fee for calling us.

Often Asked Questions â€“ Emerald Prepaid Mastercard

Typical Concerns

What’s the H&R Block Emerald Prepaid Mastercard ?

The Emerald Card is really a reloadable prepaid debit card for direct deposit of one’s income tax reimbursement you can use all year round with easy usage of your funds. The Card may be used Mastercard that is anywhere debit is. You can include cash to your Card Account at any time through direct deposit 113 (payroll, jobless or federal government advantages), load checks 124 through our MyBlock pp that is mobile transfer funds from a connected account 131 or add money at participating retail reload areas. 118

Just how can an H&R is got by me Block Emerald Card ?

