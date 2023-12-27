Elucidating the process of version and you will skills the genetic base is actually a primary purpose of modern evolutionary biology

My personal passion for the animals already been out of my childhood while i made use of so you can pursue lizards (Eremias argus) regarding the areas. I pursued that it appeal just like the an enthusiastic undergraduate at the Nankai College then a graduate scholar within Chinese Academy of Sciences. We subsequently invested 5 years as the an associate curator away from herpetology from the Institute regarding Zoology (Beijing), hence expended my passion inside systematics, and finally added me to the fresh new University of Toronto where I presented my Ph.D. search towards unit phylogenetics from lacertid lizards. As the a post-doctoral research fellow in the School of California (Berkeley), I was way more familiar with how molecular phylogenetics would be applied in order to evolutionary biology.

Since i arrived at Guelph, my research has concerned about molecular phylogenetics and it’s software to help you the study off speciation, sexual alternatives and you will preservation

B.Sc. – Tianjin 1985

Meters.South carolina. – Chengdu 1988

Ph.D. – Toronto 1998

My lookup aims to know evolutionary habits in the pure communities and you can the fresh components in it, having an emphasis to the historic point of views.

Elevational gradient will bring one of the recommended options having training transformative evolution. The audience is concentrating on a couple categories of poikilothermic pets. All of them popular variety at or just around the Tibetan Plateau, as they are simple to choose and obtain in the open. 1) Toad-headed lizards of one’s genus Phrynocephalus is systemic with the central Asia wilderness and lots of of those try true highest- elevation dwellers (5300m) of the Tibetan Plateau. Large level variety (e.g.Phrynocephalus vlangalii) has a series of hereditary and you will psychological attributes one most likely represent adaptation to higher-height environment. 2) The brand new Asiatic toad (Bufo gargarizans) occupies several slope range across a highly high elevational gradient from 0 so you can 4300m. Particular communities was indeed Plateau dwellers for approximately dos.5 millions of years. It includes a great chance to perform intra-certain testing. The audience is exploring this type of organisms away from morphological, behavioural, mental and you may genomic levels.

One particular standard product from biodiversity is the varieties, and you can understanding the speciation processes is the vital thing getting skills biodiversity. Phylogenetic data creates chances to consider variety from an ancient and evolutionary position, and you can genomic research render an ability to evaluate record at multiple membership, particularly family genes, communities, and you will varieties. We have been currently learning a great frog kinds (Odorrana margaratea) which have a band-formed diversity development within Sichuan Basin on western China. Their quick spatial measure (micro band), numerous communities, existence off several hybrid areas, and you may a distinctly depicted background give advanced possibilities to glance at the newest development off reproductive separation for the deal with off gene move.

Fu, J., and you can Roentgen. Wen. 2023. Affects out-of Quaternary glaciation, geological records and you can topography on animal variety background in continental Eastern Asia: a good phylogeographic feedback. Molecular Environment.

Chen, Y., S. Tan, and you can J. Fu. 2022. Altered k-calorie burning and you will reaction to Uv rediation: gene term differences with each other a keen elevational gradient from the Asiatic toad (Bufo gargarizans). Diary out of Unit Evolution 90: 389-399.

Atlas, J. E. and J. Fu. 2021. A lso are-investigations regarding positive choices toward mitochondrial genomes away from high-height Phrynocephalus lizards. Journal of Unit Evolution 89(1-2): 95-102.

Wen, Grams. and you can J. Fu. 2021. Separation and you may re-connection: the newest group background and numerous get in touch with zones of your Environmentally friendly Odorous Frog inside the Sichuan Basin. Unit Environment 29: 4103-4117. DOI: /MEC.16021

Qiao, L., Grams. Wen, Y. Qi, B. Lu, J. Hu, Z. Track, and you can J. Hvordan bruke singleasiangirls Fu. 2018. Evolutionary melting pots and reproductive isolation: A ring-designed variation out-of a keen odorous frog (Odorrana margaratea) around the Sichuan Basin. Unit Environment twenty seven: 4888-4900. DOI: /mec.14899.

Garcia, V.O., C. Ivy, and J. Fu. 2017. Syntopic frogs inform you additional models out-of interaction to the landscaping: A relative landscape hereditary examination of Pelophylax nigromaculatus and you will Fejervarya limnocharis out of central Asia. Ecology and Progression eight:9294-9306. DOI: /ece3.3459.

