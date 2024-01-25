Eliza Thomas, d/o David of Radnor, at the Radnor mh, 1 st mo

Col 2

Hugh Roberts, away from Gwynedd m. Ann Thomas, off Top Merion, in the Merion m.h., seven th mo. 29, 1703. Witnesses, Line step one belgisk kone. Thomas David, Thomas Edward, Owen Evan, David Jones, Griffith John, David Evan, David Gethin, John Griffith, Owen Gethun, Evan Griffith, Robert Evan, Edward Griffith, Peter Jones, Robert Robert, Cadd. Jones, Edd. Cadwalader. John Bevan, Ellis Pugh, Rowland Ellis, Cadd. Morgan, Hugh Griffith, Robert Jones, Thomas Evan, Robert David, John Cadd. John Robert, Thomas Jones, Rowland Richard, Richard Jones, Evan Owen, Robert Ellis, John Owen, Richard Wallter. Col step 3. Ellin Jones, Ann Lewis, Ann Jones, , Catherin Jones, Jane Evan, Jane Thomas, Sidney Rees, Mary Evan, Gainor Robert, Margeret Ellis, Sarah Evan, Catherin Pugh, Hannah Jones.

John Roberts from Oxford, Philadelphia Co. and E Edward off Meirion, eight,6 mo.,1706. Witnesses, Col step 3: Jae Lewis, Jane Roberts, Jane Evan, Jane Jones, Anne Jones, Ellin Jones, Anne Lewis, Elegance ffoulke, , Esther Roberts, Jane Evan, Cath Evan, Gainor Roberts, Jane Roberts, Eliza. Hugh, Eliz. Jones, Mary Jones, Jane Jones, Mary Morris, Anne Thomas, Eliza. Thomas. Col 4. Caddr Roberts, Morris Roberts, Nicolas Roberts, Ellis Lewis, Wm Edward, Evan Robert, John Robert, Ellis Robert, Wm Robert, David Jones, Edwd William, Rowland Roberts, David Hugh, John Roberts, Evan Griffith, David Gethin, Owen Morris, Richd Jones.

Joseph Roberts, child away from Aaron out of Norriton, hitched Hannah Reese, daughter of Isaac regarding Upper Merion, eleven mo., step three, 1757, from the Radnor MH.

Robert Roberts, s/o Edward of Gwynedd, yeoman m. Jane Evans d/o Robert out-of Merion, on Merion mh, 8 th mo 31, 1723. Wit: Robert, Sarah, Thomas, Robert, Owen, Cadwallader, Evan and you may Owen Evan although some.

Wit: Isaac & Mary Reese, Ellis Roberts, Rachel Evans, Mary & Esther Rees, Evan Evans, Moses Roberts, John Roberts, Hezekiah Williams, Aaron Roberts, Thomas Rees, etc

William Roberts, Gwynedd meters. Anne Jones from exact same within Gwynedd mh several th mo 4 1708/9; Wit: Ellis Roberts and you may 57 other people

Thomas Siddon, regarding Top Dublin m. Lowry Evans, out-of Gwynedd, from the Gwynedd m.h., 5 th mo twenty eight, 1701. Column1. Elin Evan, Jane Evan, Ann Evan, Sara Evan, Katherin Evan, Mary Evans, a gap right here, Owen Evan, Robert Hugh, Griffith John, Wm John, Hugh Griffith, Evan Evans Hugh Evan Col . 2: Ann Evans, Elizabeth Evans, Jane Evans, Sarah Hugh, Ellin Jones, Ann Griffith, a gap here, Robert Evan, Robert John, Hugh Evans, Thomas Chalkley, Reece Petters, Robert Roberts, Owen Roberts; Col. 3: Samuel Siddon, Robert Evan, Thomas Evan, Caddr Evan, space, David William, Edward ffoulk, Daniel Humphrey, Evan Hugh, John Hugh, John Humphrey, Richard Jones, Thomas Jones.

John William, Montgomery, widower yards. Catharine Edwards, out of same, widow, during the Gwynedd mh, step 3 rd mo twelve, 1714. It is Catherine Griffith’s third wedding. Their unique sister Hugh Griffith resides in Gwynedd. Column 4 – Finalizing lower than wedding couple: Hugh Griffith, Lewis William, Wm Williams, Cadr Morris (their particular child from the their particular basic s, Hugh ffoulke, Griff: Edwards, Dad. Griffith, Evan Evans, Rowland Hugh, Owen Owens, Robt Evan, Owen Evan, Robt Jones. Col 3: Ellin Morgan, Ellin Hugh, Anne ffoulke, , Anne Roberts, Eliza Thomas, , Eliza: Davies Gaenor Humphrey, Ellin ffoulke, Ellin Parry, Bridget Griffith, Lowry Jones, Ellin Hugh. Col dos: Anne Owens, Gwen ffoulke, Margret Humphrey, Eliza Evans, Col 1 (very leftover): Rowland Ellis, Ellis Pugh, Tho: Evan, Rees Thomas, Row: Powell, James Streater, Edd Rees, Edd ffoulke, Cadr Evans, Jno Hugh, Jno Humphrey, Evan Griffith, Edd Griffith, Tho: ffoulke, Griff: Kilometers, Jos: Todd. Catherine Griffith got married second Alexander Edward from Montgomery that has died in the 1712.Theophilus Williams s/o John, away from Montgomery meters. Catharine Foulke, d/o Edward of Gwynedd, within Gwynedd mh, cuatro th

