During the early 2009 the city from Amsterdam has started implementing the certification dependence on these companies when you look at the a life threatening means

Those hateful pounds are power down, about temporarily, and those website links was indeed eliminated. We all know that every of those which have websites however doing work has complied on the permit demands, however, phrase would be the fact two are nevertheless not wanting so you’re able to follow otherwise turn off. We’ll be removing those people out of this directory whenever we possess that which you affirmed. We now have indexed the ones we all know features permits, and highly recommend you stick with those individuals when you need to gamble it safe. Anyway, if a pals works illegally inside the an unbarred environment along these lines, you might be set for almost every other unpleasant shocks from the patronizing him or her.

revise: The licensing law now applies to all agencies doing business in Amsterdam, and as of , the law will likely apply to all agencies operating throughout the Netherlands. All the licenses (where noted) for the agencies listed below have been confirmed through Amsterdam City Hall, and others are pending.

Typical escort agencies and you can highest-category escort agencies

If you are looking for quick sex with a pretty girl in the privacy or your hotel room, then the list below of “regular” escort agencies have got you covered. But if you are looking for more of a fantasy encounter and you have the money to pay for it, consult the list of “high-class” agencies toward the bottom.

Typical escort companies

Angels out-of Amsterdam (licensed)

This appears to be a newer agency, or at least their site appears to be new, and it’s quite impressive. Right now they have 14 escorts listed (basically the same girls that appear on the Pure Senses site, listed below), most of whom are showing their faces, and most of them are quite attractive. The site itself is very slick, with a nice feature that allows you to select a criteria like dress size, cup size, whether they kiss or not etc., and with one click you’ll only be looking at the girls who fit that criteria. The site says the girls work independently so they each set their own price, but most of them list a price of “starting at €200”, which seems pretty reasonable compared to many other agencies. Several of the escorts currently listed have “reviews” that you can read, and all of them have a button where you can write your own review (presumably after hiring them), and while reviews are extremely helpful for something like this, it’s a bit hard to trust ones posted by the agency itself. Not all the reviews there are 100% glowing, so it’s very possible they are real, though it seems escortfrauen.de More Info unlikely they’d actually post one that said the girl was rubbish.

Girl’s Providers Escort Provider (licensed)

Girls Company recently upgraded its website, and they seem to have added quite a few new girls as well. They have quite a few very pretty girls on their roster, and the most shocking thing might be that most of them are around the €140 per hour range, with a one-hour minimum, which puts them clearly into the bargain category in spite of what looks to be a professionally run outfit. Now you can also read short and creative biographies about each girl, which should tell you at least a bit about their personality. This is one of the most entertaining sites to just click around, but if you are serious about companionship then this looks like a good option as well.

