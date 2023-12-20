Crazy “COUNTEROFFENSIVE”. How does Aleksandr Lukashenko trust statements about the Ukrainian army’s arrangements is actually a disinformation strategy?

“Rather than accusing united states out-of confrontation, the brand new expansion of argument, that they had better return to the fresh new negotiating desk and commence dealing with a separate document, perhaps not the prior that [which had been talked about during multiple rounds away from Russian-Ukrainian deals on very first stage]. The battle have to be averted,” the newest Belarusian leader added.

Aleksandr Lukashenko said: “Many people are today talking about an effective counteroffensive! However, Russians have become afraid of disinformation. It is proper. Disinformation is extremely harmful in almost any race. Remember the Battle away from Kursk near Stalingrad where we carried out a successful disinformation campaign and you will defeated this new opponent because battle.”

Plus new epic commander regarding Nicaragua, whom we all love and admiration in the Belarus

“We find so it ‘counteroffensive’ since the greatest disinformation hoax. From my personal viewpoint, no ‘counteroffensive’ is just about to takes place. It’s simply crazy. Unveiling the fresh counteroffensive with one to five with the front when you look at the terms of gear and manpower merely insanity! Even so they persist that have riling up Ukrainians so you’re able to continue so it conflict and you may bog united states down with it. Speaking of just how things are into front now. We come across they. It is correct across the barrier,” new president told you.

“This is why do not think we are trying to increase stress and don’t want comfort conversations, don’t want to visited a binding agreement into the serenity,” the guy remarked.

Your head out-of condition listed your bigger picture can be seen out of a radius. “As i constantly say, we’re but really to make tests. So we will find who’s proper and you may who is wrong. And especially now,” he told you.

Aleksandr Lukashenko troubled the need for a mutually polite and you will equal talk. “All sorts of preconditions that Ukraine, the new Ukrainian president try getting forward today should stop any deals. This might be absolutely clear. This is simply not straight to set pass any preconditions. Only sit back at settling table and work out all the brand of conditions around,” the fresh new chairman ended.

Tremendous Urban area. Exactly what interactions does Belarus want to build that have Nicaragua?

Into Tuesday, 19 Can get Aleksandr Lukashenko asked Nicaraguan Minister away from Foreign Factors Denis Moncada Colindres in the Castle out-of Versatility. The latest minister was a student in Belarus on a functional see.

Aleksandr Lukashenko regarded Nicaragua because the a remote nation which is yet , most near to Belarus. The new leadership of the places together with share the entire understanding of the world situation and now have just a social connections.

“Large greetings off Comandante Daniel Ortega, brotherly greetings and greatest desires,” the new minister told you early in this kissbrides.com ZaЕЎto ne pogledati ovdje new appointment. He along with shown greetings and warmest wishes from Nicaragua’s Vp Rosario Murillo.

Offering a broad evaluation of the bilateral affairs, Aleksandr Lukashenko said: “We have many functions ahead. We have a lot to do in order to improve all of our connections to help you the greatest level.”

Aleksandr Lukashenko showcased one to Belarus has recently achieved such as quantity of venture with a few Latin american countries: “Get, including, Cuba, Venezuela, almost every other Latin american states that i have really personal political, exchange and you can financial interactions. I do believe we have to stick to the same road within relationships which have Nicaragua.”

“I’ve everything in put today to build a good, close relations. I can ask you to express best regards on the Belarusian people and myself so you can Daniel Ortega. We admire his governmental things,” brand new chairman told you.

He hoping one Belarus provides precisely what Nicaragua needs, and also in abundance. “When you are strengthening the associations, we have to manage a legal build to possess bilateral venture for the the brand new economy. This really is a question of time. In my opinion if we break in compared to that today, we will be in a position to generate this judge framework and create deep economic connections contained in this a-year. The audience is in a position for this,” the new Belarusian frontrunner listed.

About Michelle Catherine Michelle is co-founder, editor and #1 fan of Woolf Woolf. She lives 50% of her life in the real world, and the other 50% on twitter. Michelle is into recreational feminist problematising, vintage decadence, cycling, swing-dancing, and cultivating her Bettie bangs.