Community financial at its most readily useful from Montauk to New york.

Current Information from BNB Bank.

For your needs as well as your life, BNB Bank may be the economic companion you can trust.

Get fast, comfortable access to your hard earned money, while reducing danger.

We now have what you ought to operate your company â€“ and stay your daily life â€“ with certainty.

Your first-time homebuyer’s trip simply got much easier.

BNB supplies the SONYMA system to first-time homebuyers, which offers mortgage that is affordable to lower- to moderate-income consumers who would like to buyâ€”or buildâ€”their fantasy residence.

BNB helps your maintain your company going – and growing.

The internet and mobile financial tools that provide you anytime, everywhere account access while you are on the road.

Building an even more effective company begins right right here.

For longer than 100 many years, weâ€™ve been assisting to develop neighborhood companies with quickly, local decision-making from a group of experienced commercial bankers and loan providers.

It is made by us easier with:

On The Web Banking

Remote Deposit

COMPLIMENTARY e-Statements

Plus, weâ€™ve partnered with ZELLE Â® to help make money that is sending, safe and simple.

Zelle therefore the Zelle relevant markings are completely owned by Early Warning Services, LLC and generally are utilized herein under permit.

BNB provides products that are digital help to make your financial effortless. Mouse mouse mouse Click below to understand exactly how.

Weâ€™re right right here to acquire the most from life. Because their particular convenience is paramount to your online business.

Whatâ€™s your concept of success? BNB could be the grouped neighborhood bank that is here to assist you achieve it with competitive services and products and experts (and neighbors) which truly worry.

Your BNB that is local merchant group ensures your credit and debit card option would be always ready to go to help to keep the sales booming.

Advance Loan

Advantages:

As much as UAH 500 000 for almost any requirements

As much as UAH 100 000 – simplified problems for papers publishing

No security or surety

By cash or even the re payment card

Fixed rate of interest when it comes to lending period that is whole

No very early payment cost

Providing problems for customers of CREDIT AGRICOLE *:

Loan amount â€“ from UAH 1,000 to UAH 1,000,000.

Loan tenor â€“ from a few months to 6 many years.

Interest rate**:

11% p.a. â€“ for loans from UAH 1,000 to 100,000 and from UAH 300,001 to 500,000

10% p.a. â€“ for loans from UAH 100 001 to 300 000

30% p.a. â€“ for loans from UAH 500 001 to at least one 000 000

Month-to-month cost:

2.50% – for financial financial loans from UAH 1,000 to 200,000

1,50% – for financial loans from UAH 200 001 to 300 000

1,10per cent – for financial financial loans from UAH 300 001 to 500 000

For financial financial loans from UAH 500,001 to 1,000,000 â€“ no fee that is monthly.

Providing problems for any other consumers:

Loan amount â€“ from UAH 1,000 to UAH 500,000.

Loan tenor â€“ from a couple of months to 6 many years.

Interest **:

15% p.a. â€“ for loans from UAH 1,000 to 100,000 and from UAH 300,001 to 500,000

12% p.a. â€“ for loans from UAH 100 001 to 300 000.

Month-to-month cost:

2.85% – for financial financial loans from UAH 1,000 to 50,000

2.35% – for financial loans from UAH 50,001 to 100,000

2.50% – for financial financial loans from UAH 100,001 to 200,000

1,80% – for loans from UAH 200 001 to 300 000

1,15% – for loans from UAH 300 001 to 500 000

You are able to acquire that loan if:

You’ve got a regular source of income

Amount of solution using the primary job spot â€“ at the least 4 months

You will be from 23 to 70 yrs . old

Needed papers:

Passport for the resident of Ukraine and taxation quantity.

Income statement for the past a few months (when it comes to borrowers asking for that loan into the quantity as much as UAH 100,000, simplified problems for papers publishing come in spot).

Ðn extract through the: register of single-tax payers, income tax declarations going back two years (if yearly) or even for the past 4 quarters (if one-fourth).

* a category that is payday loans New York certain of that have currently used â€œCash Loan Svobodaâ€ (ADVANCE LOAN) for at the least six months and consumers just who obtain wage with their existing or card account with JSC CREDIT AGRICOLE BANK, in line with the interior rules of client threat evaluation. The lender reserves the ability to set different financing terms and circumstances when it comes to preceding group of consumers unilaterally.

**Real yearly rate of interest equals 39.69% (computed for a financial loan of UAH 500,000 and loan tenor of 6 years). Real worth of the mortgage rate of interest depends on the lending that is individual (loan quantity, tenor, rate of interest, month-to-month charge, etc.) yet not significantly more than 99.74percent per year.

