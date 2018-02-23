rnHi Vivek, first of all congrats for your awesome effort in maintaining this micro niche blog.

Simply, your works are fantastic. rnI would support your opinion about nulled themes and Plugins. Recently I had downloaded a popular SEO plugin. But after some while, I got mail from Hostgator that my blog was sending huge spam pings to the server. I immediately removed it. rnSuggestions for all newbies, never trust any nulled stuffs.

Prevention is much better cure. rnThanks Sid for your kind wordsand#8230Yep I too recommend for newbie bloggers to avoid nulled themes and plugins. rnThanks for your article vivek. its great to me rnAwesome. This can be the best way that we can download the cracked version themes and use on the blogs.

But I recommend to be away as this may impact the site SEO structure. rnJuliana – blog manager says. rnand#8211 my brother was recently hacked, and might find this article useful for future reference. rnThanks a lot Juliana,I truly appreciate your efforts. rnIt is great that you shared some important tools on how to check the authenticity of the blog. Appreciate that! Will definitely try checking my themes.

Thanks for the nice share!!rnThanks for stopping by Shahzad. Its a pleasure to help bloggers like you. rnExploit Scanner didn’t work for me and others I found. Other than that, great page, Vivek. rnFew years back my site was hacked because of using free theme now i understood why it had happened. Thanks for you post. rnrnStill have a question? Ask your own!rnIf you want 100% true originals (no malware, no nulled nonsense!) then have a look at GPLDL – Download Premium WordPress and WooCommerce for FREE! – hundreds of highly popular 100% GPL-licensed WordPress Themes and Plugins and 100% legal. rnAccording to me, these sites are best for downloading Nulled Themes and plugins for WordPress:rnI hope, these sites will help you to find Nulled Themes for your site. rnFree websites are usually a place wp themes PluginNulled.com for easy attacks, there are good websites that sell those plugins and themes for nearly FREE. WPNulla in instance has a ticket system which also help with installation problems and so on, if you are afraid of attacks – be not, i use them myself buying from WPNulla. rnAs I’m one of WordPress theme authors that my themes are stolen regularly and released on such sites, naturally, I don’t recommend using nulled themes or plugins. rnAside from killing the life of theme makers, it’s not good for users too because those themes and plugins are not secure anymore. rnSeriously i’m telling you no to go for any nulled theme or plugin for your WordPress as they come up with lots of vulnerabilities and possibly malware and can make way for hackers to hunt down your website in easiest way and can take control of it. And for the update no you won’t get the updates for theme and plugins that was downloaded from the nulled website.

Again you have to download the total nulled version of that theme or plugin and again it comes with vulnerabilities and malware. A clean WordPress theme hardly costs you $60 with updates and support and most of the plugins you can get it for free from the WordPress repos. rnrnNulled themes and plugins.

Yes or no?rnBeing a developer or a user, you surely came across nulled WordPress themes or plugins. “Nulled” means they are available for downloading for free but not legally and#8211 you can’t find them on official market places like Envato Market. Usually nulled themes can be found on suspicious websites which are full of ads and can lead you to another websites with similar content.

About Michelle Catherine Michelle is co-founder, editor and #1 fan of Woolf Woolf. She lives 50% of her life in the real world, and the other 50% on twitter. Michelle is into recreational feminist problematising, vintage decadence, cycling, swing-dancing, and cultivating her Bettie bangs.