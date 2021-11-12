Chris Evans’ girlfriend timeline: that has he outdated through the years?

Christopher Robert Evans are a popular United states star. He is probably most well-known for his part as master America in Marvel flicks. Owing to his recognition, his personal existence enjoys gathered most interest. Mentioned below are more details about Chris Evans’ girlfriend schedule, the folks he’s already been a part of over the last years.

Chris Evans attends the Premiere of Lionsgate’s at Regency town Theatre in Westwood, California. Photo: AxelleSource: Getty Imagery

Are Chris Evans unmarried nowadays? Really ambiguous if the star is dating people. Nevertheless, their previous internet dating records was comprehensive. Interestingly, the star is considered to have kept a pleasing commitment along with their exes.

Who are Chris Evans’ girlfriends? We have found a list of Chris Evans’ couples.

Chris Evans’ girl schedule

Who’s got Chris Evans outdated throughout the years? Take a look at Chris Evans’ affairs therefore the list of ladies the well-known actor might involved in.

1. Lily James (2020)

In July 2020, Evans got considered romantically involved with the actor Lily James once they are viewed collectively in London. But couple of facts about their particular relationship are read simply because they happened to be last spotted with each other.

Rumour has actually they that two are just pals, and information regarding are usually still unknown.

2. Jenny Record (2015-2018)

Chris and Jenny first set sight for each additional about set of talented in 2015, and prior to the conclusion of 2016, both apparently going dating.

In February 2017, the couple put their partnership on pause, reconciling in November of the same seasons. However, it would not last longer, in addition to two broke up the real deal now in March 2018.

3. Lily Collins (2015)

Chris came across the famous actor Lily Collins at an Oscars after-party in 2015. They sought out for supper several times, nevertheless got never clear should they are online dating.

4. Sandra Bullock (2012)

Sandra and Chris very first fulfilled within Vanity reasonable 2012 Oscar Party, plus it had been right after months that Evans admitted to having a crush on Bullock ever since he had been a new man.

In 2014, rumour got it the two got already began revealing signs of dating. However, it’s not yet determined adequate if two dated, although Bullock teased about them being partnered and later divorcing.

5. Ashley Greene (2011)

After separating with Joe Jonas, the Twilight celebrity ended up being viewed moving at a dance club with Evans. Nevertheless, the partnership seemed to be more of a fling, about for Ashley.

Simply per week before hanging out with Chris, Greene was actually investing quality time with Jared Followill, the bassist of Kings of Leon.

6. Dianna Argon (2011)

In 2011, there seemed to be a rumour about Chris’ connections to the Glee star Dianna Agron. The 2 had been noticed collectively at the Pre-Oscars celebration.

But they stated to be casually dating. Chris Evans’ uncle, Scott Evans, is a huge follower of Dianna and has particularly advertised the guy wants the woman.

7. Minka Kelly (2007, 2012-2013)

Chris Evans and his awesome colleague Minka Kelly started online dating in 2007.

Even though the two therefore separated in this exact same year, they reconciled in September 2012, but unluckily separate again in October 2013.

Kelly and Evans surprised their particular lovers after reconciling once again in 2015. These states happened to be produced once they were identified along on a weekend. Information regarding whether or not they split up or otherwise not are still discrete.

8. Jessica Biel (2001-2006)

Chris Evans’ relationship with Jessica Biel isn’t only 1st major involvement he’s announced publicly but also the longest commitment he’s got ever before been in.

They begun internet dating in 2001, and two produced a number of red carpet looks collectively. In Oct 2005, during an interview with modern, Jessica spoken of high odds of all of them marriage.

She estimated states of getting dedication talks with her fiancA© and also probabilities of having children. Issues seemed to be going on really together with the two until 2006, when reports about their separation went viral.

The star has also had short-term partnership with famous people like Kate Bosworth, Gisele Bundchen, Emmy Rossum, Christina Ricci, Kristin Cavallari, and Amy wise.

Who is Chris Evans dating today?

Does Chris Evans posses someone? Evans is now single and not married. Since his last connection with Lily James, he’s got maybe not become associated with individuals officially.

Through the years, most women currently labelled as Chris Evans’ sweetheart. Having said that, due to the exclusive characteristics in the star, only some of them have been proven to become these. Today, Evans’ heart try used by their puppy Dodger.

Legit.ng lately posted a write-up from the biography of Alejandra Onieva. Alejandra was an established celebrity and unit. This woman is famous for the girl roles in common television shows and movies instance El secreto de Puente Viejo, High oceans, and Por un punado de besos.

The 29-year-old celebrity is matchmaking star Sebastian Stan. The happy couple has been together since July 2020. Even though both are inside the operating markets, they uphold a comparatively low-profile in their personal everyday lives.

