Chelsea manager swears live on air against Manchester City

Chelsea head coach Graham Potter reacted emotionally to the player’s mistake in the FA Cup match, Tengri Sport reports.

In the middle of the first half of the match against Manchester City, forward Kai Havertz played a hand in his penalty area, and Potter’s statement was broadcast on the match.

“Fans went into hysterics after Potter’s reaction to the Havertz foul,” writes The Sun. “Chelsea played City for the third time in a short span of time and lost again – the Londoners’ FA Cup run began with a nightmare.

‘¡F*** me!’: La hilarante reacción de Graham Potter ante el momento de locura de Kai Havertz cuando la estrella del Chelsea concede un estúpido penalti por balonmano…https://t.co/UKLhQX8DLk pic.twitter.com/1PCgFBmTnT

https://www.narip.com/news/where-to-pay-with-skrill.html— Osmanyboom (@osmanyboom) January 8, 2023

Riyad Mahrez gave Pep Guardiola’s team the lead in the 23rd minute with a brilliant free-kick. Things got even worse seven minutes after the insane moment from Havertz. The player kicked the ball out after a corner kick, but a penalty kick was awarded after VAR intervened.”

Cameramen picked up Potter’s reaction, and the fans read from the coach’s lips that he swore obscenely. Manchester City took a massive 4-0 win and knocked out the competition.

About Michelle Catherine Michelle is co-founder, editor and #1 fan of Woolf Woolf. She lives 50% of her life in the real world, and the other 50% on twitter. Michelle is into recreational feminist problematising, vintage decadence, cycling, swing-dancing, and cultivating her Bettie bangs.