Casino Resorts Michigan

what does pk mean

Overview Bonuses User reviews Reputation explained Discussion 1 Payment methods 5

We’ve thoroughly reviewed OLG Casino and gave it a perfect reputation rating, which is the best rating any casino can get from us. In our review, we’ve considered the casino’s player complaints, estimated revenues, license, games genuineness, customer support quality, fairness of terms and conditions, withdrawal and win limits, and other factors. So, if you were ever wondering whether this casino is safe and legit or a scam, read the full review below to learn more.

According to our research and estimates, OLG Casino is one of the biggest online casinos with huge revenue and number of players. The revenue of a casino is an important factor, as bigger casinos shouldn’t have any issues paying out big wins, while smaller casinos could potentially struggle if you manage to win really big.

OLG Casino is connected to land-based casinos or betting shops. Judging purely by the online casino website, this casino would have a lower rating that it currently has from us, however, because of the availability of brick-and-mortar establishments and the credibility they add to the online casino, we’ve decided to increase our rating a little bit.

We have found no relevant complaints about this casino.

Based on all of the information mentioned in this review and our perfect reputation rating of this casino, we can conclusively say that OLG Casino is a great place to play. If you are looking for a perfect online casino, we recommend trying out this one.

Company focuses on lottery games rather than the casino

Author & Guarantor: Natalia Burlutskaia

Last updated:

16 Jun 2022

Browse all bonuses offered by OLG Casino, including their no deposit bonus offers and first deposit welcome bonuses.

This is a place to share experience with OLG Casino. Read what other players wrote about it or write your own review and let everyone know about its positive and negative qualities based on your personal experience.

There are no user reviews of OLG Casino in our system. Be the first one to review and rate it.

Reputation explained

Reputation rating of OLG Casino explained

Take a look at the explanation of factors that we consider when calculating the reputation rating of OLG Casino. The reputation rating is the main metric we use to describe the trustworthiness, fairness, and quality of all online casinos in our database.

Reputation helped by land-based casinos or betting shops

Complaints about OLG Casino and related casinos (1)

The player from Canada has experienced a technical glitch while playing Free Spins. We rejected the complaint because the player didn’t respond to our messages and questions.

Submitted:

28 Oct 2020

Discuss anything related to OLG Casino with other players, share your opinion, or get answers to your questions.

Browse an overview of payment methods supported by OLG Casino, along with related limits and fees associated with transactions to or from your casino account.

Payment Method

Deposit

Limits & fees

Withdrawal

Limits & fees

Withdrawal Time

Mastercard

Can$15

-

Can$999,999

Not Available

-

VISA Debit

Can$15

-

Can$999,999

Not Available

-

Online bank transfer

Not Available

Can$2

- Unlimited

3

days

Visa Credit

Can$15

-

Can$999,999

Not Available

-

Interac

Can$15

-

Can$999,999

Not Available

-

