Casino Online Payment

Olg Online Casino: the Creation of Ontario Lottery and Gambling Association

Olg Online Casino: the Creation of Ontario Lottery and Gambling Association

Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation is an Operational Enterprise Agency of the Province of Ontario. It is focused on providing gaming entertainment in a responsible and efficient way while maximizing the economic benefits of the residents in Ontario. Ever since its establishment in 1975, OLG has contributed $55 billion to the local community and the Province of Ontario.

The corporation is also focused on regular support to hospitals, prevention of problem gambling, «link» treatment and research, local and provincial charities, amateur sport, and other initiatives. Current Activities of the Association

OLG supports the Province and individuals in Ontario by delivering revenue to the government, communities, and charities. It takes all necessary steps to decrease problem gambling and its effects while providing a social value across the province. The agency believes in corporate social responsibility and its activities include the following pillars:

• Operating with integrity

• Delivering social and economic benefits

• Dealing with social impacts

• Engaging its employees

• Reducing its environmental footprint

Mission, Purpose, and Truths of OLG

OLG operates as the Ontario government agency with a mission to generate revenue for the Province, boost economic development; and foster high standards of responsible gambling—everything in the best interests of the Province of Ontario. The agency also contributes to a better Ontario by providing great entertainment to all customers.

Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation is committed to the following truths:

• They Care for Ontario: OLG is here to do good by building communities, creating jobs, and supporting partners. The agency reinvests 100% of its profits in Ontario. It is also focused on giving back of everything it does.

• They Play as One Team: OLG plays, shares, challenges, respects, supports, and values each member of the team and partners. According to OLG beliefs, only together it is possible to compete and win.

• They are Player Obsessed: Knowing players enables the company to deliver the engagement they look for, in a secure and responsible way. That keeps them coming back. Customers’ loyalty makes the business stronger and boosts the ability to give back even more.

• They Dream Big and Champion Change: OLG thinks big, moves fast and welcomes change. They are bold, open-minded, curious, and always bring the game to another level.

• They Celebrate the Differences: They bring value to the entire team. Its different approaches, ideas, and orientations make OLG an incredible place to work. Together, they are more inventive and innovative.

Responsible Gambling

Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation is dedicated to providing a safe gambling environment to Canadian online casino players. As part of the responsible gambling program PlaySmart, the agency educates players about gambling allowing them to make relevant choices about the games they love.

OLG has launched the latest resource, a virtual encyclopedia with facts, useful tools, and advice to support players in making smart choices and keep gambling entertaining and fun. As part of this encyclopedia, you can learn more about betting odds, strategies, and rules of the game.

PlaySmart Centres are placed across Ontario. By visiting both full- or self-service places, you can take a break and get more info about the games and how they work. You can also chat with friendly PlaySmart Centre Staff, get responses to gambling questions, and stay connected with counseling and support experts if you have any problem with your activity.

PlaySmart Centres are run by the Responsible Gambling Council (RGC) of Ontario. The latter works as a non-profit organization focused on the prevention of problem gambling.

The association also provides all information about the lottery, winners, popular number combinations, and player protection. Its website is a valuable tool for all other details.

