We’re known for some of the best steak and seafoods in your community therefore bring an excellent gourmet menu. Enjoy delicious food and alive activities in the Springs eatery and Lounge.

Time

We supply an unbeatable elder and treat menu. Take a visit lower!

House-made corned beef hash with two egg any style. Served with hash browns and selection of toast or English muffin.

Golden-brown poultry deep-fried steak smothered within our house-made sausage gravy. Supported with two egg any style and hash browns.

Buttermilk biscuits smothered within our house-made sausage gravy. Served with two eggs any style, bacon or sausage and hash browns.

Leading sirloin accomplished and charbroiled your liking. Served with two egg any style, hash browns and selection of toast or English muffin.

Canadian bacon and poached eggs on a grilled English muffin. Drizzled with our house-made Hollandaise sauce and supported with hash browns.

THE SPRINGS

Sauteed spinach, tomato, onions, peppers, mushrooms and poached eggs on a grilled English muffin. Drizzled with your house-made Hollandaise sauce and supported with hash browns.

Ham, bacon, sausage and poached eggs on a grilled English muffin. Drizzled with these house-made Hollandaise sauce and supported with hash browns.

Served with hash browns and a range of toast or English muffin. Create animal meat or mozzarella cheese for $1.50 Put some other fillings for $1.00

Taco-style meat, onions, peppers and Pepper Jack parmesan cheese folded in a three egg omelet and drizzled with our cheese and Tex-Mex sauce. Served with salsa and bitter solution.

Calamari tubes and tentacles dredged and fried in our residence breading. Offered with orange garlic aioli, tartar sauce and orange wedges.

Idaho potato skins fried crispy brown, seasoned and filled with potato Get More Info, bacon, eco-friendly onions and cheddar parmesan cheese. Topped with melted cheddar parmesan cheese and served with bad ointment and salsa.

The selection of meat or poultry on a bed of chopped lettuce, refried kidney beans, tomatoes, olives, eco-friendly onions, Pepper Jack cheese and cheddar mozzarella cheese in a crispy tortilla pan. Supported with our Mexi-ranch dressing.

New lettuce topped with chicken, ham, cheddar and Swiss mozzarella cheese, hard-boiled egg, tomatoes, cucumbers and olives. Offered with chosen dressing.

Slow-roasted and thin-shaved Certified Angus Beef perfect rib and fried onion tanglers above a grilled French roll with a part of bien au jus.

Half pound licensed Angus Beef patty prepared towards preference and supported with bacon, your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion.

Grilled chicken softly experienced, bacon, lettuce, tomato and Provolone mozzarella cheese with a drizzle of your residence ranch dressing on a grilled hoagie roll. Ask for the chicken blackened if you like they spicy!

This local specialty is actually a professional Angus Beef patty smothered in sausage gravy. Offered with mashed potatoes and cook possibility veggie.

Spiced tortilla filled with Pepper Jack cheese, cheddar parmesan cheese, tomatoes, black colored olives, environmentally friendly onions as well as your choice of beef or chicken. Supported with salsa and bad lotion.

Julienne vegetables sauteed with sesame ginger sauce. Offered over rice and topped with toasted sesame seeds, crispy chow mein noodles, green onions, almonds plus range of chicken or shrimp.

Fettuccine noodles tossed within our house-made alfredo sauce with your selection of poultry or shrimp. Served with Parmesan and garlic toast.

Crispy tortilla layer filled with cheese, Mexi-rice, black beans as well as your selection of beef or chicken. Topped with chimi sauce, mozzarella cheese sauce, tomatoes, environmentally friendly onions and black colored olives. Offered with salsa, sour cream and a lime.

Licensed Angus meat seasoned and charbroiled towards preference, topped with these trademark steak butter. Served with baked or mashed potatoes and Chef alternatives veggie.

Qualified Angus meat skilled and charbroiled your taste and topped with this trademark steak butter. Served with baked or mashed potatoes and cook solution vegetable.

Qualified Angus Beef neck slice, within our cook’s unique marinade, then charbroiled to your preference. Thinly sliced and topped with Gorgonzola parmesan cheese along with an abundant mushroom gravy. Supported with cooked or mashed carrots and cook selection vegetable.

This stylish seafood try a little dredged, pan-seared to freeze tastes, then topped with lobster sauce. Served with grain pilaf and cook preference veggie.

Large prawns dredged in coconut panko, deep-fried and supported with a Malibu coconut dipping sauce. Served with rice pilaf and Chef option vegetable.

Qualified Angus Beef shoulder cut, in our cook’s marinade, then charbroiled. Thinly sliced and topped with Gorgonzola cheddar on top of a rich mushroom gravy. Served with mashed potatoes and Chef selection veggie.

Half-pound licensed Angus Beef patty charbroiled and smothered in rich mushroom gravy. Offered with mashed potatoes and Chef option vegetable.

Grilled chicken with veggies tossed in a pan-Asian sauce. Topped with toasted sesame vegetables, crispy chow mein noodles, green onions and almonds.

Certified Angus meat braised in dark wine until “Melt inside mouth area” delicate, topped with greens and pan-sauce. Offered with mashed potatoes and cook solution veggie.

House-made meatloaf utilizing Certified Angus meat covered with bacon and topped with a traditional sweet tomato-based sauce. Supported with mashed potatoes and Chef solution vegetable.

