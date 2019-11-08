Brazil Draws Major Casino Operators

Although casino gambling is illegal in Brazil, the nation has reportedly been eyed by some of the earth's biggest casino operators.

According to media reports, Las Vegas casino mogul Sheldon Adelson has informed Rio de Janeiro Mayor Marcelo Crivella about their company's interest to build an $8-billion integrated resort in the seaside city. Even though there was no particular mention of a casino in the discussion between the businessman and Rio de Janeiro's top official, one is extremely likely to be included in the expensive complex.

Mr. Adelson is known to be the CEO and Chairman of major casino designer and operator Las Vegas Sands. For many years now, the business has been developing and handling integrated resorts on the Las Vegas Strip, Macau, and Singapore. It may be said that it was precisely Las Vegas Sands that introduced the integrated resorts to the casino development scene. Generally speaking, complexes of this sort occupy a larger site and usually consist of gambling, entertainment, accommodation, and meeting facilities, among many more.

It has also become known that Las Vegas Sands is not the only major operator to have expressed interest in entering Brazil's casino market, despite the fact that this type of gambling is illegal in the South American country. MGM Resorts International, Caesars Entertainment Corp., and Portugal's Estoril Sol have also reportedly talked to officials from Brasília, Brazil's capital, and other cities around the country for the possible construction of casinos there.

Gambling has been a tender topic in Brazil for a long time now. The provision of this type of services is illegal in the country and has been illegal for the past seven decades with very small amount of exceptions. Nonetheless, the last few years have been marked by extended legislative discussions on the future of Brazil's gambling industry. Talks were motivated by multiple reports and studies regarding the potential of the South American country's gambling market.

Both chambers of Brazil's National Congress were considering their own bills that when approved, would legalize various gambling types, including casino gaming. A Senate proposal would legalize the construction of casinos around the nation, with the number of casinos in one city or another depending on the number of residents. Therefore, cities with population of 15 million people will be permitted to host a single casino; cities with population of between 15 million and 25 million will feature no more than two casinos; and cities with population of over 25 million will be allowed as many as three casinos.

A House bill also demands the legalization of certain forms of gambling, including online gaming options and sports betting, brick-and-mortar casinos, plus the alleged Jogo do Bicho, considered to be especially popular in Brazil.

Both legislative pieces have numerous hurdles to overcome, but the fact that they have gained specific momentum in the National Congress and that major international gambling companies have expressed clear interest in operating in Brazil may bode well for the legislative effort.

